Short-term rental properties continue to be a topic of discussion in the City of Lake Geneva.

Several Lake Geneva residents and business representatives expressed their concerns regarding short-term properties and other housing-related issues to city aldermen during the city council’s committee-of-the-whole meeting, Aug. 7.

Emily Hummel, president of the Maple Park Homeowners Association, said she is concerned with the “overuse” of short-term rental properties in the City of Lake Geneva.

She said members of the Maple Park Homeowners Association have discussed the issue and presented their concerns to city officials several times.

“We have had meetings. We have had brainstorming,” Hummel said. “It’s just very frustrating to not know where to go, where to turn.”

Hummel said people are purchasing property in Lake Geneva with the purpose of using them as short-term rentals, causing less affordable housing to be available in the community.

“This is happening in our neighborhood and around the city, and it’s changing the residences,” Hummel said. “It’s changing our community.”

Hummel said the City of Madison recently enacted an ordinance that states that people can only rent out rooms that are located on their primary property. She said she would like the City of Lake Geneva to adopt a similar ordinance.

“That is something I would like Lake Geneva to consider,” Hummel said.

Sherri Ames of Lake Geneva said several short-term renters have made improvements to their properties, which has also caused property values to increase and made homes less affordable to residents.

“Yes, they have done a lot of beautiful work to the homes in Lake Geneva, but they’ve raised the property values which is good for them but not good for your average family in Lake Geneva,” Ames said.

Spyro Condos, president of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board, said the increase of short-term rental properties has caused people to leave Lake Geneva and move to other surrounding communities, which has caused enrollment to decrease in the Lake Geneva schools.

“People who were renting here that had kids in the school districts, once they’re leases were up they weren’t renewed,” Condos said. “Because they were turning those rental units into Airbnb’s, and these people we’re forced to go to neighboring communities like Elkhorn, Delavan and Burlington where they don’t have an influx of this. They’re not in Lake Geneva, so we have lost students that way.”

Condos said he also is concerned that increase housing growth during the past few years has caused a strain on city services.

“One does not coincide with the other. In the past years, we’ve had rampant development of single-family homes,” Condos said. “Our services cannot meet the rapid speed at which they are going. Which means the local taxpayers are going to be paying for those services for those developments.”

Condos also said he feels the city should develop more affordable housing for younger families.

“Do we want to be a Del Webb community like in Arizona?,” Condos said. “Do we want to have all retirement-age residents? That doesn’t pay the bills for the community. What you need is mixed use.”

Alexandria Binanti, executive director for the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, said she also feels the increase in short-term rental properties is causing less affordable housing to be available in Lake Geneva.

“We don’t have that here. A lot of that has to do with short-term rentals and building having to increase so dramatically in cost,” she said.

Binanti said she feels more affordable housing is needed in Lake Geneva. She said about 47% of school children in Lake Geneva qualify for free or reduced lunch programs. She said, in 2020, the average household income for a family of four in Lake Geneva was about $61,000 a year.

“That’s relevant because we need to know about the affordability of housing,” Binanti said. “If they’re not in a place where they are able to be housed, then we’re not inviting them to stay in the community.”

Binanti said state officials are working on legislation that would invest about $854 million into establishing more affordable housing in Wisconsin. She said about 30% of the funds would go towards communities that have a population of less than 10,000 people, which would include Lake Geneva.

She said city officials should demonstrate support for such legislation.

“It’s something we have an opportunity in the city to express our need and our voice for that,” Binanti said. “We have to come up with legislation that makes building houses more affordable but in a strategic way that has quality builders.”

Binanti also proposed that a housing commission be established in Lake Geneva to help address short-term rental properties, affordable housing and other housing issues in the community.

“If we could get that housing commission started, we could look at ways to reduce costs,” Binanti said. “We could look at ways to reduce rents and mortgages for future developments.”

Members of the city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee were set to discuss short-term rental code enforcement and possible ordinance changes regarding short-term rental properties during the Aug. 15 meeting.

Wisconsin lawmakers approved legislation in 2017 which requires municipalities to allow short-term rental properties in residential areas, causing Wisconsin communities to implement rules and regulations on such properties.

The Lake Geneva City Council approved an ordinance in May 2018, which outlines rules and regulations for short-term rental properties in the community.