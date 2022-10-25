Library system merger approved

Walworth County has become the third and final county to approve the merger of Arrowhead Library System and Lakeshores Library System to form the Prairie Lakes Library System.

The merger will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023 and will serve the counties of Racine, Rock and Walworth.

Following Walworth County’s vote and ahead of the Oct. 15 deadline, the necessary annual system plan was filed with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction declaring the formation of PLLS and the dissolutions of ALS and LLS. The next steps include appointing representatives to the PLLS board of trustees and developing policy recommendations for the new board to adopt.

“This merger process has been years in the making, really, but the last 10 months have been an intense stretch of research, planning, and collaboration,” Steve Platteter, director of Arrowhead Library System, said in a press release.

Steve Ohs, administrator of Lakeshores Library System added, “It’s tremendously rewarding to see the partnerships we’ve forged become solidified, the research the exploration committee completed used to inform our communities, and the strategic goals of this merger be embraced so enthusiastically not only by every library in both systems but also by all three counties.”

Patrons will not be directly affected by the merger; local library boards will maintain local control over their policies and procedures based on state statutes, and because library systems are funded through state appropriations county budgets need not be altered. The merger’s primary benefit is reduced overhead and administration costs, which will result in more funding being available for services.

The ALS/LLS Joint Merger Exploration Committee’s Final Recommendation Report, PLLS’s System Plan, and other public documents relating to the proposed merge are available by visting https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Kgm2-75arnZG2xBdV-LXVx28-JNL094m?usp=sharing.