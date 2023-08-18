Lake Geneva aldermen have taken a step forward in hiring an additional staff member to help oversee the city’s parks and recreational areas.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s Personnel Committee approved, Aug. 7, to establish a park manager position by a 3-1 vote with Alderwoman Linda Frame voting “no.”

City officials first discussed implementing a park manager position last October.

Some of the responsibilities of the park manager would include overseeing the maintenance of the current parks; helping to develop new park areas; helping to establish recreational programs for children, senior citizens and people with disabilities; addressing issues related to the city’s forestry program; assisting city officials with park permits; and applying for grants to establish park and recreational programs.

The park manager also would work closely with the park board of commissioners, avian committee, tree board, Lake Geneva Public Library, Geneva Lakes Family YMCA and local nonprofit organizations to help oversee and develop recreational activities.

“There are all kinds of programs in the city we were not even aware of until we started to research this position,” Public Works Director Tom Earle said. “We’re hoping this person can come on and homogenize all these people, all these places and work with the YMCA and the library.”

The main goal of the position would be to help develop a parks and recreation department for Lake Geneva. The city’s parks currently are maintained by the public works department.

“Our goal in this is to get this stand alone department if the council wishes,” Earle said. “If the council doesn’t wish to have a stand alone department in a couple of years, that is their leisure to say ‘yes’ or ‘no.’”

The park manager would earn a salary of about $92,000 and would report to the public works department.

Alderman Ken Howell said the city has budgeted money for the position but is concerned how the city would fund the parks department when additional staff would be hired.

City officials estimate that the department would cost about $92,000 to operate in the first year with only a park manager; about $226,000 in the second year; and about $360,000 in the third year.

Costs would increase as more staff is hired to the department.

“We had to raise parking as it was to get more revenue. Where is the money going to come from?,” Howell said. “I’m all for the idea. I think it needs to be talked about more than just at the personnel committee meeting, the FLR and then the council. It deserves its own stand alone meeting, maybe a special meeting.”

Earle said the city council does not have to approve the parks department until it is determined that there is enough money to fund it. However, he said the city could still establish a park manager position until that time.

“If we don’t have the money to fund the department, we can still fund the position and we can get this position rolling with where we all think it should be and then at your leisure add staff and move the department along,” Earle said. “We feel there’s enough work for this person to do alone for probably the next three to five years if that had to happen.”

Frame said she would rather have the city establish a parks and recreation director position instead of a park manager position and have that person report to the city administrator instead of the public works department.

“It needs to be stand alone and let them start their own department and let them start by themselves to get things organized and they present what they want to do and let them start putting things together,” Frame said. “If we’re going to start this, I would rather see a park and recreations director. We need to start from the beginning and get a director in here and hire them. It would be worth looking into.”

Earle said the person who is hired could not be considered a director initially because he would not have a staff to supervise until the parks department is established.

“There is no staff. The staff is at the DPW, so who is the person going to direct? That is the issue,” Earle said. “So if this person reports to the DPW for the first two, three or four years, we can start to develop that department, start to move positions over to the parks department and then at the council’s leisure, if they want to move this person up to a director’s position, then they can do so accordingly.”

The park manager position still has to be approved by the full city council.

“This still has to go through FLR and the council, so it will probably be tweaked along the way,” Alderman Tim Dunn said.

Comptroller Laura Pisarcik said city officials plan to have the position established by the end of the year.

“That is the ultimate goal,” Pisarcik said.

Members of the city council were set to discuss the position during their Aug. 14 meeting.