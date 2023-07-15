A Lake Geneva industrial company recently broke ground on the first phase of an expansion project.

Representatives from Plas-Tech Engineering, 875 Geneva Parkway North, conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for the company’s 25,000 square-foot expansion project, June 29.

City, county and state officials, as well as company representatives, attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

The project is the first phase of the company expanding its headquarter facility in Lake Geneva. A 30,000 square foot expansion is set to be completed as part of the second phase of the project in the future.

Company officials purchased the property for the expansion project in 2020 to double the size of the current facility.

“We don’t know how soon phase two will happen but that will be our next addition, that will be another 30,000 square feet after this,” Aaron Hirschmann, president and CEO of Plas-Tech Engineering, said. “We’re on a very rampant growth plan right now. We’ve been growing at double digits for the last four years.”

Plas-Tech Engineering manufactures plastic medical devices and components for the bio-tech and pharmaceutical industries. About half of the company’s clients are located in North America and the other half are located in Europe.

The company started expanding into Europe about eight years ago.

“We’re excited about what’s starting to happen here,” Derek D’Auria, executive director for Walworth County Economic Development Alliance, said. “They got a lot of good things going on abroad, so that’s exciting for expansion.”

The Lake Geneva facility had about 40 employees in 2021, and now it has more than 110 workers. Hirschmann said the expansion is needed to help accommodate the company’s growing workforce.

“We’re out of space. We’re out of room,” Hirschmann said. “We needed this probably two years ago. We have since had to go to Delavan to get some warehouse space. We’ve done that to help because we’re out of storage space for materials, raw materials and finished goods.”

Hirschmann said he is excited about expanding the Lake Geneva facility.

“It’s kind of exciting to be able to work out of Lake Geneva— a small, little company out of Lake Geneva becoming a worldwide entity,” Hirschmann said. “It’s kind of exciting for us. You never dream it could go to this level or escalate to this level. So it’s been a challenge, as well. I’m not going to tell you it’s been easy because it has not been easy. This extension and add on is a long time coming.”

Representatives from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation are providing the company with $85,000 worth of performance-based tax credits, based on the number of jobs created and capital invested as a result of the expansion, to help fund the project.

Neil White, regional economic development director for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, said he is excited about working with Plas-Tech Engineering on the expansion.

“We’re tickled to death to be a part of this project,” White said. “We like local partners that bring us these projects that we might not otherwise know about. We can form a long-term relationship with a company that has a vision that has a market share that is tackling the world, quite frankly. For us to be a part of that and to be a partner, we’re excited to be here.”

Mayor Charlene Klein said she is excited about the company expanding its facility in the City of Lake Geneva.

“As mayor of Lake Geneva, I would like to say congratulations to the Plas-Tech organization and how proud I am to know that are making this investment in our city,” Klein said in a press release. “This expansion will add jobs and stimulate the economy in the entire area, which helps all of our businesses as a whole.”