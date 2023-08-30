Another balloon art event is blowing up next spring, not far from Lake Geneva.

The Balloon Adventure is scheduled for April 10-15, 2024, at Pier 290’s Boat Barn, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Organized by Wisconsin Balloon Decor and Santa Cause Inc., the event will receive a financial boost from the city of Lake Geneva to help spread the word about it.

On Aug. 14, the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission voted 3-1 to approve a $30,000 grant to help promote the Balloon Adventure.

“There’s so many things I love about this event,” Commission Chairman Brian Waspi said. “It’s off-season. You’re combining the success from different organizations.”

However, event organizers originally asked for a $75,000 to help promote the Balloon Adventure.

“This is a big ask,” Waspi said. “The grant amount is massive. To me, that’s the elephant in the room. This is probably the largest, single grant request we’ve seen.”

Alderman Ken Howell, a commission member, was also uncertain about awarding $75,000.

He said such a grant would make it hard for the commission to award other grants this year.

“The whole idea of the event sounds fine, but we don’t know how successful it will be,” Howell said. “It’s new. It’s not what the previous one was, which was a larger thing, but hopefully this would be even better. But it’s a risk, and without knowing how much of a risk, based on what we have to spend, I wouldn’t be able to say yes to this at this point.”

Voting against the $30,000 grant was Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier, also a commission member. Before the vote, Fesenmaier proposed giving event organizers $20,000.

Kimberly Voller, of Santa Cause Inc., said she would like to receive some type of grant to inform people about the Balloon Adventure. Santa Cause and Wisconsin Balloon Decor are organizing the new event.

Voller, who is the incoming executive director of Santa Cause, previously was involved in organizing the Big Balloon Build.

She said even though the Big Balloon Build was well-attended, many people reported that they were not aware of the event.

“We still had people say, ‘We didn’t know anything about this.’ So to make sure that nobody can walk away next year and say, ‘We didn’t know anything about this,’ we need to put that effort forth and put it out in the media and on digital content and go out to all the area communities,” Voller said. “I would love to have more openings for people to go through. So I feel like to be able to do that, you have to have the budget to do that.”

Similar to the Big Balloon Build in March at Covenant Harbor in Lake Geneva, the Balloon Adventure will center around balloon art.

For the Balloon Adventure, the theme will be “Follow the Yellow Brick Road.”

“Obviously, if you know anything about ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ you know that’s the key path into Oz,” said Kimberly Voller, incoming executive director of Santa Cause Inc.

On Aug. 14, Santa Cause and Wisconsin Balloon Decor presented plans for the event. The Balloon Adventure is separate from the Big Balloon Build, but it is an influence of sorts on the new event.

Voller said she hopes people will respond to the Balloon Adventure as well as they did the Build. Last year, about 3,500 people attended the Build.

“We brought 3,500 people through during a snowstorm,” she said. “We had rain, we had sleet, we had sunshine, so it was really great.”

Sara Meyer, owner of Wisconsin Balloon Decor, said the Balloon Adventure will feature balloon artists from throughout the country.

“Next year would be like bringing in the best of the best, and that’s why we’re taking the reins of it being a local event,” Meyer said.

The purpose of the Balloon Adventure is to help raise money for local nonprofit organizations that work with children, similar to other Santa Cause events such as the Christmas Tree Festival, Freezin’ for a Reason and the Williams Bay Farmers Market.

Voller said she hopes to have school groups and tour groups attend the event. She said if the Balloon Adventure receives enough attendance, they might decide to host the event an additional day.

“We would invite groups from surrounding communities to come in as well to go through the Balloon Adventure.”

According to Voller, the Big Balloon Build attracted tourists from several states who stayed overnight in Lake Geneva area hotels.

“We had people from Arizona, California, Washington D.C. Some of those were balloon artists that came with their families,” Voller said. “However, we had people from Illinois. We hit the Chicago area with our marketing. Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio were also other states that came to see the Big Balloon Build.”

Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, said she is impressed with how many people attended the Big Balloon Build. Klett feels the Balloon Adventure will have a similar result.

“You had a good portion, probably 25%, of the people staying overnight,” said Klett. “I know this isn’t happening in Lake Geneva this year, but they’re looking for it to be here. It’s a shoulder season in April when we really need the movement in terms of tourism.”

Several of the tourism commission members asked why the event is not being held in Lake Geneva.

Voller said she tried to book at the Riviera, but it was not available.

“We wouldn’t be able to hold it there this year, but that would definitely be something we would be looking to do in the future,” Voller said.