An inspirational piece of artwork is now on display at the Geneva Lake Museum.

Representatives from Covenant Harbor Christian Camp and Retreat Center recently loaned a chalk rendering of the “Head of Christ” painting to the Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St. in Lake Geneva.

The “Head of Christ” rendering is being displayed in a church exhibit at the museum.

“What a perfect place for it,” Janet Ewing, executive director for the Geneva Lake Museum, said. “It’s kind of a culmination of stuff of all the different churches in the area.”

The rendering was created by Warner Sallman during a men’s retreat at the Covenant Harbor lodge in 1950.

Sallman was a Chicago artist who had a summer home in Williams Bay. He created many renditions of the “Head of Christ” from the 1920s to the 1950s.

Jason Fischer, associate director of Covenant Harbor Christian Camp and Retreat Center, said the “Head of Christ” rendering has been displayed at Covenant Harbor from the time it was created until it was loaned to the museum.

“It has lived pretty much its entire life in the lodge in the same place, hanging above the fireplace,” Fischer said. “It’s very unique because it was painted there and lived there.”

Fischer said he decided to loan the rendering to the museum because it no longer fits at Covenant Harbor, and he wanted it to be displayed for the public.

“We don’t have a place that it hangs anymore and we just wanted it to be seen and appreciated for the artwork that it is,” Fischer said. “It has a local connection. He could have potentially given it to the Covenant Church’s archives, but he wanted to keep that local connection.”

Fischer said the rendering is in quality condition, but it does have some water damage at the bottom. He said he had thought about having the rendering restored, but the company that was set to do the work was concerned about causing further damage.

“That was part of the concern that was brought up,” Fischer said. “So it ended up not being restored.”

Fischer said he feels the “Head of Christ” rendering will be a welcome addition to the Geneva Lake Museum.

“I think it will be great. I think it’s going to be amazing,” Fischer said. “Everyone is going to have a chance to enjoy it. Our guests have enjoyed it for decades.”

Ewing said she is excited about the “Head of Christ” artwork being displayed at the museum.

“We’re very excited,” Ewing said. “I think it’s going to touch a lot of people who grew up with a copy hanging in their home or in their grandparents’ home.”

Ewing said the rendering will be on loan at the museum indefinitely. She said the amount of time it will stay at the museum has not been determined.

“It depends on how long they would like to leave it here,” Ewing said.

Fischer said museum officials are welcome to display the piece for as long as they desire.

“We’re going to leave it as long as they want it to stay,” Fischer said.

More than 500 million copies of the “Head of Christ” painting have been sold throughout the world.

Ewing said the “Head of Christ” painting served as inspiration for many soldiers during World War II.

“They put in in all the hospitals during the second World War. Soldiers carried it in their pockets,” Ewing said. “Some of them claimed they were saved by the enemy because they had seen that picture. It’s just an amazing story.”

Sallman died May 25, 1968 at the age of 76. Besides “Head of Christ,” he created several other Christian-themed paintings including “Christ in Gethsemane,” “The Lord is my Shepherd,” “Christ at Heart’s Door,” “Christ our Pilot” and “The Ascension of Christ.”

