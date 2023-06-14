Geneva Lake view as viewed from Southwick Creek in downtown Williams Bay. Idyllic scenes like this make Geneva Lake a popular recreation destination from across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and across the Midwest.
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay-based environmental consultant Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA) reported June 13 that its weekly beach sampling for E. coli (Escherichia coli) at five public beach locations around Geneva Lake showed good results across the board.
“E. coli results for this week are low and all beaches are safe,” said GLEA lake manager intern Alyson Wisnionski.
An advisory occurs at a count exceeding 235 colonies per 100mL, with a closure occuring at a count exceeding 999.
The June 12 sampling test results, reported in colonies per 100mL, were as follows:
Linn Pier Beach: 3 Fontana Beach—North End: 5 Fontana Beach—Swim Pier: 8 Fontana Beach—South End: 10 Fontana Beach—Country Club Estates Beach: 5 Williams Bay Beach—West End: 2 Williams Bay Beach—Swim Pier: <1 Williams Bay Beach—Creek/Lake Mixing Zone: 74 Williams Bay Beach—East End: 17 Hillside Road Beach: 3 Lake Geneva Beach—West End: 1 Lake Geneva Beach—Swim Piers: 5 Lake Geneva Beach—East End: 4
Eric Johnson
While GLEA does not sample Big Foot Beach, GLEA chooses to include independent water quality testing reports in its informational reports:
Big Foot Beach— 6 (June 6 sampling)
The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency has a mission to maintain Geneva Lake’s resources by protecting, preserving and enhancing a desirable lake and watershed quality through monitoring, protection and education.
For more information about GLEA, including public beach water testing, visit
https://www.gleawi.org.
IN 16 PHOTOS: Geneva Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373 - 2023 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay. - VFW Post 2373 Honor Guard
The Geneva Lakes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373 Honor Guard leads the 2023 Memorial Day parade through downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29 to mark the patriotic national holiday honoring and remembering the nation’s fallen military heroes. VFW Post 2373 Honor Guard members, seen front row from left, are Senior Vice Commander Chris Perez Sr., Ellie Scholtz, and Post Trustees Bruce Johnson and Bob Wereski. Honor Guard members pictured back row from left are Andy Robbins and Post Commander Ron Grabski. VFW Post 2373 serves Williams Bay, Fontana, Walworth and Lake Geneva. A crowd estimated at 700 attended the parade and the solemn Memorial Day observances that followed at lakeside Edgewater Park.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Williams Bay Police Department
The Williams Bay Police Department provided a protective escort to kick off the 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade through downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - American Legion Riders
Veteran members of the American Legion Riders from across southeastern Wisconsin participate in the 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade through downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29. Established in 1993,
American Legion Riders chapters are well known for their charitable work, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local children's hospitals, schools, veterans homes, severely wounded servicemembers and scholarships. Since 2006, Riders nationwide have participated in The American Legion Legacy Run to annually raise money for the Legacy Scholarship Fund, established to provide scholarships to children of U.S. military personnel killed since Sept. 11, 2001. Currently, over 110,000 American Legion Riders meet in over 2,000 chapters nationwide and in at least three foreign countries.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Walworth County Sheriff's Department
The Walworth County Sheriff's Department provided a protective escort for Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade through downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Barrett Memorial Library
Barrett Memorial Library staff, patrons and Friends process May 29 in the Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade through downtown Williams Bay.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Williams Bay Lions Club
Members of the Williams Bay Lions Club process down Geneva Street in downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29 during the Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Troop 237 Boy and Cub Scouts
Local youth members of Troop 237 Boy and Cub Scouts process down Geneva Street through downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29 as part of the Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Troop 8105 Daisy, Brownie and Girl Scouts
Local youth members of Troop 8105 Daisy, Brownie and Girl Scouts process down Geneva Street through downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29 as part of the Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Como Critters
Como Critters members and volunteers march through downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29 during the Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade. Como Critters provides c
ommunity non-profit animal wellness service to support Lake Como residents by advocating, networking and marketing to place homeless domesticated community animals and rehomed pets into forever homes, to spay and neuter, as well as educate for the humane and ethical management of community cats in Lake Como.
Eric Johnson
Rob Umans (left) and Jim D'Alessando (right) carry a banner for Discover Williams Bay (discoverwilliamsbay.org), a tourism and marketing initiative of the Williams Bay Business Association, on Monday, May 29 during the Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade through downtown Williams Bay. D'Alessandro serves as president of the Williams Bay Business Association.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Faith Christian School
Faith Christian School staff and students march downtown Geneva Street in downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29 as part of the 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade. Encompassing 194 students and 30 staff members, nondenominational Faith Christian School is accredited by the Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Association of Christian Schools International, and is also a member of the Stevens Point-based Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA), the regulatory body for all high school sports in Wisconsin. Founded in 1981, Faith Christian School is the only non-denominational school offering Christ-centered education in grades PreK-12 in Walworth County. Enrollment at Faith Christian for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year is projected at 220-230 students.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, WIlliams Bay - Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy
Encouraging parade-goers to "Take a Hike," members and volunteers of the nonprofit, Williams Bay-based Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy process down Geneva Street on Monday, May 29 during the 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade through downtown Williams Bay. The 231-acre conservancy encompasses
woodlands, wetlands, prairies, wet meadows and an arboretum served by more than four miles of trails. Kishwauketoe, 251 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67), attracts more than 36 different varieties of birds, along with deer, coyote, fox, raccoon and opossum.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Williams Bay High School Bullodogs Marching Band
Members of the Williams Bay High School Bulldogs Marching Band tunefully process through downtown Williams Bay along Geneva Street on Monday, May 29 during the patriotic 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - WIlliams Bay Historical Society
Members of the Williams Bay Historical Society ride in a vintage Chevy Corvair on Monday, May 29 as part of the Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade down Geneva Street in Williams Bay.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Williams Bay High School History Club
The Williams Bay High School History Club processes along Geneva Street in downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29 during the 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade.
Eric Johnson
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Williams Bay Fire Department
The Williams Bay Fire Department brough numerous pieces of fire, rescue and EMS emergency services response apparatus to downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29 as it closed out the 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade down Geneva Street.
Eric Johnson
