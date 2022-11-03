Fontana School electors, board approve $3,782,433 tax levy; Board approves interest-saving early pay-off of 2012 bonds

A sparse group of electors was on hand Oct. 24 as 201-student Fontana Joint 8 School District held its budget hearing and annual meeting on Oct. 24.

Grades 4K-8 Fontana Elementary School includes most of the Village of Fontana and parts of the Town of Delavan and the Town of Walworth. Fontana Joint 8 School District lies within the boundaries of Grades 9-12 Big Foot Union High School in Walworth.

The district’s balanced $4,311,412 General Fund 10 budget, outlined at the budget hearing, maintains the district’s current $1,763,424 fund balance.

At the annual meeting, district electors approved a resolution adopting a $2,993,760 levy for Fund 10, the district’s general fund; a $388,673 levy for Fund 38, non-referendum debt; and a $400,000 levy for Fund 80, community service.

District electors also approved:

Setting annual salaries for Board of Education members at $1,000. The salary in unchanged.

Reimbursement of expenses incurred by school board members in carrying out their duties.

Setting the next district annual meeting for Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. in the library at Fontana School, 450 S. Main St., Fontana.

Tax levy approved

At the regular Board of Education meeting that followed, school board members approved a tax levy resolution setting the levy against all taxable property within the district, both real and personal, at $3,782,433 to help fund 2022-2023 district operations, up 0.71% from $3,529,339 last year.

The levy includes $2,992,760 for the general fund, $388,673 for non-referendum debt and $400,000 for the community service fund.

Thanks to a “huge, huge” 23.5%, $300 million year-to-year increase in equalized property value within the district from $1,518,443,177 to $1,879,974,978, Business Manager Sharon Llanas said the district’s tax levy mill rate will decrease by $0.33 per $1,000 in equalized property value or $33 per $100,000.

The district’s new mill rate is $2.01 per $1,000 in equalized property value, down from $2.34.

Bond redemption approved

At Llanas’ recommendation, the board approved a resolution authorizing the early redemption payoff of district taxable general obligation refunding bonds dated Oct. 9, 2012.

The bonds, $485,000 originally, were set to mature Dec. 1, 2029.

Under the authorization, the district will use funds on hand to call the bonds for prior payment on Dec. 1 at the price of par, plus accrued interest to the date of redemption.

Provisions of the resolution directs the district clerk to work with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., to cause timely notice of the bond redemption.

Llanas told the board that the early redemption of the outstanding $230,000 in principal balance would net the district $35,152 in annual savings on interest payments.

“We have plenty of money to pay the $230,000,” she said. “We might as well get rid of it, save us some money. But it wasn’t callable until this January, so we couldn’t pay it off until this year. I’ve been watching it and watching it, but we couldn’t pay it off. Now we can. The date has finally come up where we can and so we’re getting rid of it.”

Furniture purchases approved

School board members, at the recommendation of District Administrator and Principal Steve Torrez, approved acceptance of a $54,676 bid from Appleton-based Emmons Business Interior for new furniture to outfit three classrooms and two small group learning spaces at Fontana School.

Under the plan, new furniture will outfit the Grades 4-5 English and social studies classroom, the Grades 4-5 science and math classroom and a middle school classroom, as well as two small group learning spaces, one near the trophy cases in the school’s main entry area, and the other in the school’s “arboretum” space.

“We’re trying to upgrade our furniture,” Torrez said, noting the initial purchases are “a bit of a pilot” for future “slow build-out” replacement of school furnishings dating back to the 1970s and 1980s. “There are opportunities. We want to be open to new ideas ... It’s not cheap, but it’s something that’s needed to be done for awhile.”

Torrez said the purchase will be funded by budget district funds, as well as Get Kids Ahead Initiative grant funds.

Other news

In other developments at the Oct. 24 meeting, the Fontana Board of Education:

Approved a resolution authorizing the issuance of individual procurement cards to staff to streamline the paperwork involved in the district’s procurement process.

Approved an overnight May 25-26 overnight trip for Fontana School band and choir students to participate in the Beyond the Notes Music Festival (https://www.btnmusicfestival.com/about-us.html) at Kalahari Resort & Convention Center in Wisconsin Dells. The middle school choir, band and orchestra music festival, operated by non-profit Beyond the Notes Music Festival, Inc., has been held since 2008.

Approved a request to hold a bake sale fundraiser at the school’s winter concerts, slated for Thursday, Dec. 15 at Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane in Walworth. The Grades 2-5 winter general concert will be held at 5:45 p.m., followed by the Grades 4-8 band and choir concert at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the bake sale will help offset costs for the Beyond the Notes Music Festival trip and also help fund the purchase of more storage shelves and new equipment for the school’s music department.

Approved adoption of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s model handbook to serve as the district’s special education manual.

Heard a report from Torrez that there have been no changes to the district’s existing Health and Safety plan, with Torrez reporting that Fontana School continues to follow U.S Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Walworth County Health Department guidelines, including a 5-day quarantine for staff and students who test positive for COVID-19.

Next meeting

The next regular meeting of the Fontana Board of Education will be held Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the school library.