Should the City of Lake Geneva provide designated parking for employees of Downtown business?

That is a topic that continues to be discussed among local officials.

Members of the Lake Geneva Parking Ad Hoc Committee discussed the issue of employee parking during their May 17 meeting.

Sherri Ames, member of the parking ad hoc committee, said she does not feel the city should supply designated parking for Downtown employees. She said there are several areas including the parking lot near Eastview Elementary School where employees can park for no cost.

"In my opinion, it is not up to the city to supply parking for Downtown employees or building a parking structure for Downtown employees," she said.

Terence Pisano, parking ad hoc committee member, said he feels it is an issue that should be discussed, and the city could adopt a parking sticker for Downtown business employees, which they could purchase to park in the Downtown area while they are at work.

He said establishing a parking sticker program for Downtown employees could provide additional revenue for the city.

"This, to me, is nothing more than a sticker that they would pay for," Pisano said. "That sticker can be finite. Work around here is very seasonal, so you can make that seasonal as well if you want to. But I think it's another opportunity for us to sell a sticker to people who are already parking either in the free spaces or in the metered spaces, and you can generate revenue."

Mayor Charlene Klein said she would like representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District to partner with the city on the employee parking sticker program if it is adopted.

"The Business Improvement District should take some ownership of this if they want to underwrite some of the costs for their employees parking Downtown," Klein said.

The city currently offers a parking lot permit pass, which allows people to park in any of the paid parking lots. The pass costs $400 a year.

Pisano said he feels the city should increase the cost of that pass. He said some business owners purchase the pass for their managers.

"That pass should be a little bit more. It's pretty inexpensive right now," Pisano said. "It's $400. I don't think it should be $1,000, but if it's around $600 or $700 it's still a very cost effective price point. It's going to generate more money for the city."

After some debate, the parking ad hoc committee approved, by a 3-1 vote, to continue discussion on the proposed employee parking sticker program during their next meeting, with Ames voting "no."

The parking ad hoc committee's next meeting is scheduled to be held 4:15 p.m., May 31 at the city hall building, 626 Geneva St.

The employee parking sticker would have to be approved by the Lake Geneva City Council in order to be established.