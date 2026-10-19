Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva Middle School hosting Veterans Day event Dennis Hines Oct 19, 2026 5 hrs ago × Kaitlyn Hupp Lake Geneva Badger defeated Burlington 5-1 to add another win to Badger’s conference season record of 3-2-0. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Geneva Middle School, 600 Bloomfield Road, will host its annual Veterans Day celebration at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 11 in the school’s gymnasium.kAm%96 D49@@=’D D6G6?E9 2?5 6:89E9 8C256 32?5D[ @C496DEC2D 2?5 49@:CD H:== A6C7@C> A2EC:@E:4 >FD:4 5FC:?8 E96 6G6?E]k^AmkAm%96 {2<6 v6?6G2 p>6C:42? {68:@? !@DE ac 4@=@C 8F2C5 H:== A@DE E96 7=28D[ 2?5 G6E6C2?D :? 2EE6?52?46 H:== 92G6 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 2??@F?46 E96 J62CD H96? E96J D6CG65 :? E96 >:=:E2CJ]k^Am Lake Geneva Middle School will host its annual Veterans Day concert Nov. 11 in the school’s gymnasium. Dennis Hines kAm“(6’C6 =@@<:?8 7@CH2C5 E@ 9@?@C:?8 2?5 46=63C2E:?8 @FC =@42= 96C@6D H9@ 92G6 D@ 3C2G6=J D6CG65 @FC 4@F?ECJ[” {2<6 v6?6G2 |:55=6 $49@@= !C:?4:A2= p??6 w64< D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6] “%9:D AC@8C2> 92D 366? 6IEC6>6=J C6H2C5:?8 E@ @FC DEF56?ED 2?5 E96 G6E6C2?D]”k^Am People are also reading… New parking signs installed throughout downtown Lake Geneva Illinois apple orchard opens market store in Walworth UW-Madison offers mental health resources after off-campus death Geneva Joint No. 4 School District seeks referendum approval Week 9 high school football scores GOP shifts attention to Bryan Steil reelection effort Lake Geneva city attorney could become appointed position 3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's exhibition win over UW-Green Bay Botham Vineyards closing, returning to prairie and a homestead Lake Geneva Public Library to celebrate landmark designation Geneva Lake Arts Foundation assists with Holiday Home Camp project UW-Madison offers mental health resources after off-campus death Brewers' Jake Bauers adds to storybook year by winning NLCS MVP honors Lake Geneva considers options for adding more boat slips ‘Newlyweds’ makes old sitcom formula work for contemporary times kAm#6D:56?ED 2?5 72>:=J >6>36CD @7 DEF56?ED H9@ 2C6 G6E6C2?D[ G6E6C2?D’ DA@FD6D @C G6E6C2?D’ H:5@HD >2J 2EE6?5 2 =F?496@? 2E `` 2]>][ H9:49 H:== 36 AC6A2C65 3J $2C29 ~A:6’D 72>:=J 2?5 4@?DF>6C D4:6?46 4=2DD]k^AmkAm!6@A=6 H9@ A=2? E@ 2EE6?5 =F?496@? 2C6 2D<65 E@ 4@?E24E E96 D49@@= 2E aea\bcg\b___ 3J ~4E] ag]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 5 hrs ago Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Highlights from Badger’s 5-1 victory over Burlington Lake Geneva Badger defeated Burlington 5-1 to add another win to Badger’s conference season record of 3-2-0. Watch Now: Related Video Search for Amelia Earhart’s plane comes up empty, but researchers did find something Over 70% Of Americans Think The US Is On The “Wrong Track” Over 70% Of Americans Think The US Is On The “Wrong Track” Bend, OR school shooting: Community mourning day after tragic incident Bend, OR school shooting: Community mourning day after tragic incident Trump-like name-calling impacting midterm election campaigns Trump-like name-calling impacting midterm election campaigns Watch Now: Related Video Search for Amelia Earhart’s plane comes up empty, but researchers did find something Over 70% Of Americans Think The US Is On The “Wrong Track” Over 70% Of Americans Think The US Is On The “Wrong Track” Bend, OR school shooting: Community mourning day after tragic incident Bend, OR school shooting: Community mourning day after tragic incident Trump-like name-calling impacting midterm election campaigns Trump-like name-calling impacting midterm election campaigns