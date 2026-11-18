Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Walworth County students at UW-Whitewater receive art awards Dennis Hines Nov 18, 2026 Nov 18, 2026 × Upgrading your wall art can seem super expensive, but there are a bunch of affordable sites to find fantastic pieces. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two local students have received awards for works they displayed as part of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Juried Student Art Exhibition.kAm}2?4J v@>6K @7 {2<6 v6?6G2 E@@< E9:C5 A=246 :? E96 “q6DE :? $9@H” 42E68@CJ 7@C 96C A:646 “s:DD@4:2E:@?]”k^AmkAm|288:6 qFD9 @7 t=<9@C? C646:G65 E96 “tI46==6?46 :? r6C2>:4D” 2H2C5 7@C 96C H@C< “!6246 ~?=J u@F?5 :? sC62>D]”k^AmkAmq@E9 DEF56?ED 4FCC6?E=J 2C6 DEF5J:?8 2CE 2E E96 F?:G6CD:EJ]k^Am kAm$EF56?ED E9C@F89@FE E96 &(\(9:E6H2E6C 42>AFD H6C6 :?G:E65 E@ DF3>:E FA E@ E9C66 A:646D @7 2CEH@C< E@ 36 4@?D:56C65 7@C E96 6I9:3:E]k^Am People are also reading… Final plans for culinary campus on Sheridan Springs Road receive committee approval Final plans approved for demolition, construction of new downtown Lake Geneva building Lake Geneva considers changes to boat slip and buoy rentals Abbey Resort welcomes new executive chef Lake Geneva considers changes to Riviera Beach hours Piers, Harbors and Lakefront Committee OKs lease renewal with boat rental company RCSO captain's leave follows allegation related to UGHS superintendent's arrest Two Brewers receive Silver Slugger awards for 2026 Sauna boat owner pitches idea to Lake Geneva Piers, Harbors and Lakefront Committee MLB lockout countdown: Where owners and players stand as CBA nears expiration 'It's surreal': Former Wisconsin men's basketball guard enjoying life as NBA player End of the road streak: No. 2 Wisconsin men's hockey holds off Penn State Former Milwaukee star athlete to get Brewers championship ring Union Grove woman sentenced for possessing child pornography Union Grove HS provides information about events leading up to superintendent's arrest kAm%96 6I9:3:E :D 762EFC65 2??F2==J :? E96 F?:G6CD:EJ’D rC@DD>2? v2==6CJ[ H9:49 H2D 6DE23=:D965 :? `hf`]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 1 hr ago Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story How You Can Upgrade Your Home with Budget-Friendly Artwork Upgrading your wall art can seem super expensive, but there are a bunch of affordable sites to find fantastic pieces. Watch Now: Related Video Nuestro Mundo celebrates International Baccalaureate designation Top stories for Nov. 20, 2026 Top stories for Nov. 20, 2026 Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter See Fiona’s 2017 debut and the moment Cincinnati fell in love See Fiona’s 2017 debut and the moment Cincinnati fell in love Watch Now: Related Video Nuestro Mundo celebrates International Baccalaureate designation Top stories for Nov. 20, 2026 Top stories for Nov. 20, 2026 Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter See Fiona’s 2017 debut and the moment Cincinnati fell in love See Fiona’s 2017 debut and the moment Cincinnati fell in love