The Dementia Friendly Community Initiative--Walworth County is recruiting new members and volunteers for its Cycling Without Age program.

The group's next meeting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., June 8 at the Walworth County Health and Human Services building, 1910 Highway NN in Elkhorn.

People who are unable to attend in person may attend through Zoom or by phone by calling 262-741-7851 with access code 0820316.

For more information about the meeting or the Dementia Friendly Community Initiative, visit www.dfcwalworth.org or call 262-320-7325.