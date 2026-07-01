Alert Featured Top Story Topical Mercyhealth accepting applications for autism support grants Jul 1, 2026 8 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mercyhealth Foundation representatives are accepting grant applications for its 2026 Autism Support Fund third-quarter grant cycle.kAm%96 7F?5 @776CD 7:?2?4:2= 2DD:DE2?46 7@C 72>:=:6D H9@ =:G6 H:E9 @C 42C6 7@C 49:=5C6? H:E9 2FE:D>]k^AmkAmx? |2J[ |6C4J962=E9 @A6?65 :ED ?6H6DE 2FE:D> 46?E6C[ |6C4J962=E9 pFE:D> r6?E6C–q6=@:E[ `c__ t] x?>2? !2C<H2J]k^AmkAm“(6 2C6 6I4:E65 E@ 6IA2?5 2FE:D> D6CG:46D :? q6=@:E[ 255:?8 E@ @FC 6I:DE:?8 46?E6CD :? y2?6DG:==6 2?5 (2=H@CE9 E@ 36EE6C >66E E96 ?665D @7 C6D:56?ED E9C@F89@FE E96 2C62] ~G6C E96 =2DE D6G6C2= J62CD[ H6 92G6 D66? 2? :?4C62D65 56>2?5 7@C 2FE:D> D6CG:46D] %@ >66E E96 ?665[ H6 92G6 6IA2?565 EC62E>6?E @AE:@?D[ :?4=F5:?8 3@E9 :?\9@>6 2?5 4=:?:4\32D65 2AA=:65 3692G:@C 2?2=JD:D D6CG:46D 7@C 49:=5C6?[” q6=:?52 (6==?:EK[ >2?286C @7 E96 |6C4J962=E9 pFE:D> r6?E6CD[ D2:5 :? 2 AC6DD C6=62D6]k^Am People are also reading… UW-Madison's food-delivery robots pulled off campus Former Lake Geneva boat launch worker taken into custody How the Packers' 6 draft picks have fared this offseason Concerns linger related to Central-Denison Elementary School Deadline set for Simple Food Group to complete purchase of Sheridan Springs Road property Sun Prairie dive Wagner's Bar is for sale after losing liquor license Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Up to $21 Million Private Placement Financing Retail anomaly Johnson’s One Stop thrives in rural Crawford County Town of Delavan to host annual Lakefest on June 27 Lake Geneva considers establishing a parks foundation Here's who’s running for Wisconsin governor in 2026 Walworth County Sheriff’s Office: Kayaker found dead on Lake Ivanhoe Nearly 500 new apartment units to be developed in Kenosha following Plan Commission’s OK Lake Geneva Cruise Line conducts mailboat jumper tryouts kAm%@ BF2=:7J 7@C E96 pFE:D> $FAA@CE uF?5[ 2AA=:42?ED >FDE AC6D6?E 5@4F>6?E2E:@? @7 2 G6C:7:65 5:28?@D:D @7 2? 2FE:D> DA64ECF> 5:D@C56C[ 2 4@>A=6E65 2AA=:42E:@? 2?5 ?646DD2CJ 7:?2?4:2= 5@4F>6?E2E:@?]k^AmkAms@4F>6?ED >FDE 36 AC6D6?E65 @? @C 367@C6 uC:52J[ yF=J b`]k^AmkAmpAA=:42?ED >FDE 36 C6D:56?ED @7 #@4< @C (2=H@CE9 4@F?E:6D] %@ 2AA=J @?=:?6[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]>6C4J962=E9DJDE6>]@C8^2FE:D>DFAA@CEQmHHH]>6C4J962=E9DJDE6>]@C8^2FE:D>DFAA@CEk^2m]k^Am kAm“pE |6C4J962=E9 u@F?52E:@?[ H6 2C6 565:42E65 E@ DFAA@CE:?8 :?5:G:5F2=D 2?5 72>:=:6D :>A24E65 3J 2FE:D>[” D2:5 y6??:76C y@9?D[ |6C4J962=E9 u@F?52E:@? 5:C64E@C] “%9C@F89 @FC pFE:D> $FAA@CE uF?5[ H6 AC@G:56 G:E2= C6D@FC46D E92E 6?92?46 42C6[ 65F42E:@? 2?5 @G6C2== BF2=:EJ @7 =:76] (6 6?4@FC286 6=:8:3=6 72>:=:6D 2?5 @C82?:K2E:@?D E@ 2AA=J 5FC:?8 @FC BF2CE6C=J 8C2?E 4J4=6D D@ H6 42? 4@?E:?F6 C6249:?8 E9@D6 H9@ ?665 :E >@DE] %@86E96C[ H6 42? 4C62E6 >62?:?87F= 492?86 7@C :?5:G:5F2=D H:E9 2FE:D> 2?5 E96:C 4@>>F?:E:6D]”k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 8C2?E[ 4@?E24E y6??:76C y@9?D 2E e_g\fdd\gga`]k^Am The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lakeland Health Care Center renovations completed The remodel includes refreshed interior spaces and operational upgrades, such as a new roof and several heating and air-conditioning unit repl… Watch Now: Related Video The construction of not 1 but 2 interstate bridges over the Wisconsin River WisEye Morning Minute: 2026 Election Administration in Wisconsin WisEye Morning Minute: 2026 Election Administration in Wisconsin Trump Reports More Than $1 Billion in Crypto Income Trump Reports More Than $1 Billion in Crypto Income SCOTUS upholds transgender athlete bans SCOTUS upholds transgender athlete bans Watch Now: Related Video The construction of not 1 but 2 interstate bridges over the Wisconsin River WisEye Morning Minute: 2026 Election Administration in Wisconsin WisEye Morning Minute: 2026 Election Administration in Wisconsin Trump Reports More Than $1 Billion in Crypto Income Trump Reports More Than $1 Billion in Crypto Income SCOTUS upholds transgender athlete bans SCOTUS upholds transgender athlete bans