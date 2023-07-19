LOVES PARK, ILL. — Sports fans drawn from across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois made their way through the gates of Rockford Rivets Stadium in Loves Park, Ill. on Saturday, July 15, as retired sports stars from the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears came together for a good cause in the Rivets’ inaugural fundraising Legends Celebrity Softball Game.
While the Rivets were on the road in Michigan taking on the Battle Creek Battle Jacks in collegiate wood bat Northwoods League action, mixed competing teams of retired professional sports athletes and local Rockford area celebrities took to the field for a seven inning softball game in front of a crowd of 1,865 fans.
The 6:30 p.m. game was organized by new Rockford Rivets President and General Manager Steve Malliet.
“The Legends Game exceeded all expectations, leaving us ecstatic with the seamless interaction between celebrities and fans,” said Rockford Rivets Director of Marketing and Promotions Ainsley Heise. “With overwhelming enthusiasm, we proudly announce our plans to make this an annual event, poised to grow exponentially and deliver an even more extraordinary experience next year. Stay tuned for an epic encore of the Legends Game, promising bigger thrills and unforgettable moments.”
The July 15 Legends Celebrity Softball Game at Rivets Stadium benefitted the nonprofit Boys and Girls Club of Rockford, which provides voluntary after-school programs for area youth.
Star-studded evening
The home White Team, coached by 1993-1999 and 2001-2003 Green Bay Packers nose tackle and 2008 Packer Hall of Fame inductee Gilbert Brown, squared off against the visiting Gold Team coached by Chicago Cubs outfielder Andre “The Hawk” Dawson, a 2010 Baseball Hall of Famer.
Brown’s White Team defeated Dawson’s Gold Team crew by a score of 31-15.
Nicknamed “The Gravedigger,” Detroit native Brown played 125 Packers games, recording 292 tackles (186 solo) and seven sacks. Brown played in 15 Packers playoff games and was a major contributor on strong defenses during the mid-1990s, including Green Bay’s champion 1996 Super Bowl XXXI team.
Retired Chicago professional sports athletes on the game lineups included Chicago Bears middle linebacker and 1998 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Mike Singletary, feted as “The Heart of the Defense” for the Chicago Bears’ “Monsters of the Midway” teams in the mid-1980s, including the Super Bowl XX champion 1985 team; and Chicago Cubs 1989-1990 left-handed reliever Mitch “Wild Thing” Williams, a key figure in the Cubs winning the 1989 National League East title.
In addition to Brown, other retired Green Bay Packers participating in the Legends Celebrity Softball Game included 1993-1995 safety George Teague, 2012-2014 tight end Brandon Bostic, and 1994-1995 and 1999 wide receiver Charles Jordan.
Also among the retired Wisconsin professional sports athletes competing was Milwaukee Bucks center Paul Mokeski, who logged six seasons with the Bucks from 1983-1989 and played a role as a key bench player on several deep playoff runs by Milwaukee in 1984 and 1985.
Rosters were rounded out with a variety of local celebrities including WTVO ABC-17/WQRF FOX-39 morning meteorologist Joey Marino, WTVO/WQRF Assistant News Director and Morning Anchor Whitney Martin, and WXXQ-FM 98.5 morning drive radio personality JB Love, who moonlights as the in-arena host for the Rockford Icehogs of the American Hockey League.
City of Loves Park Mayor Gregory Jury served as first base coach for the Dawson-managed Gold Team.
Sponsors of the Legends Celebrity Softball Game included Mayfield Sports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Rivets business partners Gordon Food Service, First Community Credit Union, JHT Holdings, WQRF-TV FOX 39, ABC affiliate WTVO-17, and Townsquare Media (Q98.5, 96.7 The Eagle, 97 ZOK, and Newstalk 1440 WROK).
