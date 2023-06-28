 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
GENEVA LAKE

Testing around Geneva Lake finds 'all beaches are safe with E. coli counts below levels of action'

Geneva Lake and Southwick Creek at Williams Bay

Geneva Lake view as viewed from Southwick Creek in downtown Williams Bay. Idyllic scenes like this make Geneva Lake a popular recreation destination from across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and across the Midwest.

Williams Bay-based environmental consultant Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA) reported June 27 that its weekly beach sampling for E. coli (Escherichia coli) at public beach locations around Geneva Lake showed continued good results across the board.

“All beaches are safe with E. coli counts below levels of action,” said GLEA Lake Manager Intern Alyson Wisnionski.

An advisory occurs at a count exceeding 235 colonies per 100mL, with a closure occuring at a count exceeding 999.

The June 26 sampling test results, reported in colonies per 100mL, showed bacteria counts as follows:

  • Linn Pier Beach: 9
  • Fontana Beach—North End: 9
  • Fontana Beach—Swim Piers: 12
  • Fontana Beach—South End: 33
  • Fontana Beach—Country Club Estates Beach: 12
  • Williams Bay Beach—West End: 62
  • Williams Bay Beach—Swim Piers: 91
  • Williams Bay Beach—Creek/Lake Mixing Zone: 112
  • Williams Bay Beach—East End: 126
  • Hillside Road Beach: 22
  • Lake Geneva Beach—West End: 51
  • Lake Geneva Beach—Swim Piers: 29
  • Lake Geneva Beach—East End: 42

People are also reading…

New this week, Wisnionski said GLEA has started sampling at Big Foot Beach for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, noting that the DNR will follow different advisory and warning protocols should a high bacteria count be received: 

  • Big Foot Beach: 192

The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency has a mission to maintain Geneva Lake’s resources by protecting, preserving and enhancing a desirable lake and watershed quality through monitoring, protection and education.

For more information about GLEA, including public beach water testing, visit https://www.gleawi.org.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.