Gov. Tony Evers on July 10 announced the release of the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access’ third annual report.
Building upon findings from the previous two reports, the 2023 report provides an update on efforts under Evers and the Evers Administration to expand access, adoption, and affordability of high-speed internet across the state.
The third annual report makes recommendations for the state to continue building on this progress and prepare to capitalize on increased federal investments through the Internet for All initiative under President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
“For three years, the Task Force on Broadband Access has played an important role in the state’s ongoing efforts to bridge Wisconsin’s digital divide, and together, we have found ways to improve internet access, affordability, and adoption in our state,” Evers said. “The recommendations in this report will continue to help guide our work as we work to deliver reliable, high-speed internet to every part of Wisconsin.”
Since 2019, Evers has allocated more than $345 million in state and federal funds to expand high-speed internet, including the largest state investment in state history, ensuring that more than 395,000 homes and businesses will have new or improved service. Even still more work remains as, according to the 2023 report, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) estimates there are more than 246,000 locations that are unserved in the state and more than 217,000 that are underserved.
The 2023 report provides several recommendations to ensure the state continues building upon progress made expanding access to reliable, high-speed internet, including:
Recognize and emphasize the importance of other sources of funding beyond the BIL. Advocate for increasing those funding sources to complement the BIL. Continue to find ways to braid BIL funds with funds from other sources such as local, state, private, philanthropic and other federal programs.
Support local communities through technical assistance efforts and ensure their involvement and participation in the rollout of federal funds.
Ensure a sufficient and trained telecommunications workforce for internet service providers, contractors, and subcontractors to construct, operate, and maintain current and new broadband infrastructure.
Improve mapping and data efforts by supporting local communities in their efforts to pursue, collect, and make meaning of local data.
Continue outreach and promotion of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to reach the highest possible levels of participation in Wisconsin.
“Public participation has been — and always will be — vital to our work of connecting all in Wisconsin to affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband,” said Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq. “The recommendations in this and previous reports present a path forward as we work to meet the challenges of connecting all in Wisconsin to affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband internet.”
Evers created the Task Force on Broadband Access through Executive Order #80 in July 2020 to advise the governor and state legislature on broadband actions, policies, and strategies to successfully expand high-speed internet in Wisconsin. Since its inception, the Task Force has brought together a diverse group of members with experience in this field to learn from outside experts, hear from the public, and identify forward-looking broadband policies and initiatives that aim to close the digital divide in the state.
More information about the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access, as well as the 2021 report and the 2022 report, can be found on the PSC website at
https://psc.wi.gov/Pages/ServiceType/Broadband/BroadbandGovernorsTaskForce.aspx.
IN 65 PHOTOS: The historic Pabst brewery in downtown Milwaukee
Former Pabst Brewing Co. Bottle House, 1125 N. 9th St., Milwaukee
The historic former Pabst Brewing Co. Bottle House, 1125 N. 9th St. in downtown Milwaukee, has been reedeveloped as ELEVEN25 at Pabst, a mixed-use development including student apartments, offices, retail and The Restaurants at Eleven25. Located in the heart of Pabst's 21-acre brewery complex, the expansive block wide and nearly block long Bottle House was where beers including flagship Pabst Blue Ribbon, European-styled super-premium Andeker, Pabst Light and Pabst Extra Light, and economy brew Red, White and Blue were canned and bottled.
Eric Johnson
The Brewery District sign of the redeveloped former Pabst Brewing Co. complex at North 10th Street and West Juneau Avenue in downtown Milwaukee
Encompassing a 21-acre site spanning seven city blocks, Pabst Brewing Company's former flagship brewery in downtown Milwaukee (1844-1996) has been redeveloped into The Brewery District, a mixed use development development of residential and commercial development including retail, offices, restaurants, boutique hotels and two microbreweries. Among the preserved architectural and design elements in The Brewery District is the signature neon Pabst sign over Juneau Avenue at North 10th Street, installed in the 1950s on a steel-frame pedestrian bridge linking two historic circa-1882 Cream City brick Pabst brewery buildings - the Malt House (left) and the National Register-listed Brew House (right).
Eric Johnson
The Brewery District sign on the redeveloped former Pabst Brewing Co. campus
Eric Johnson
Grand stairway in the circa-1882 former Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House, 1215 N. 10th St., Milwaukee
The grand curving staircase is among the decorative architectural elements preserved in the National Register-listed circa-1882 former Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House, 1215 N. 10th St., Milwaukee. The historic Cream City brick Brew House has been redeveloped into a premier boutique hotel, Brewhouse Inn & Suites, which pays tribute to the building's rich brewing heritage with a variety of preserved historical elements, including copper brewing kettles and a dramatic soaring stained glass window featuring King Gambinus, the legendary patron of beer and brewers.
Eric Johnson
Brewhouse Inn and Suites lobby at the former Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House, 1215 N. 10th St., Milwaukee
Located in the National Register-listed circa-1882 Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House at 1215 N. 10th St. in downtown Milwaukee, the dramatic lobby at boutique hotel Brewhouse Inn & Suites features decorative Brew House elements including a unique inside view of one of the former second floor copper brew kettles (top).
Eric Johnson
Exterior view of Brewhouse Inn and Suites at former Pabst brewery in downtown Milwaukee
Eric Johnson
Copper Pabst brew kettle and King Gambrinus stained glass window inside the former Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House, 1215 N. 10th St., Milwaukee
Eric Johnson
Circa-1890s King Gambrinus stained glass window inside the former Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House, 1215 N. 10th St., Milwaukee
Commissioned by brewery namesake Capt. Frederick Pabst in the 1890s to inspire his employees, this dramatic and colorful 2-story stained glass window of King Gambrinus, the legendary patron of beer and brewing, is among the preserved historical architectural elements inside the National Register-listed circa-1882 former Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House, 1215 N. 10th St., Milwaukee, today home to premier boutique hotel Brewhouse Inn & Suites.
Eric Johnson
Circular staircase inside the former Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House, 1215 N. 10th St., Milwaukee
This circular metal staircase is one of the preserved architectural elements inside the National Register-listed circa-1882 former Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House at 1215 N. 10th St. in downtown Milwaukee, today home to boutique hotel The Brewhouse Inn & Suites.
Eric Johnson
West-facing interior view of the circa-1882 Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House, 1215 N. 10th St. in downtown Milwaukee
The National Register-listed circa-1882 former Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House, 1215 N. 10th St. in downtown Milwaukee, has been restored and redeveloped into boutique hotel Brewhouse Inn & Suites. Among the hotel's most dramatic architectural features is the multi-story skylighted Brew House, featuring six preserved 500-barrel copper brew kettles and a circa-1890s stained glass window of King Gambrinus the legendary patrol of beer and brewing. The soaring Gambrinus window on the west end of the Brew House was commissioned by brewery namesake Capt. Frederick Pabst to inspire his brewery workers.
Eric Johnson
East-facing interior view of the circa-1882 Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House, 1215 N. 10th St. in downtown Milwaukee
The National Register-listed circa-1882 former Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House, 1215 N. 10th St. in downtown Milwaukee, has been restored and redeveloped into boutique hotel Brewhouse Inn & Suites. Among the hotel's most dramatic architectural features is the multi-story skylighted Brew House featuring Pabst's six preserved original 550-barrel copper Pabst brew kettles.
Eric Johnson
Pabst Brewing Co. Building 24 in The Brewery District, downtown Milwaukee
Eric Johnson
Pabst Building 28 in The Brewery District, downtown Milwaukee
Eric Johnson
Weathered statue of Captain Frederick Pabst at the former Pabst Brewing Co. brewery, downtown Milwaukee
This weathered copper statue of Pabst Brewing Co. namesake Capt. Frederick Pabst is located in the Captain's Courtyard outdoor beer garden at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 917 W. Juneau Ave. in downtown Milwaukee.
Eric Johnson
View of The Captain's Courtyard outdoor beer garden at Best Place on the former Pabst Brewing Co. campus in downtown Milwaukee
The Captain's Courtyard outdoor beer garden at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 917 W. Juneau Ave. in downtown Milwaukee, part of the redevelopment of the 21-acre former Pabst Brewing Co. flagship brewery complex into the mixed-use The Brewery District.
Eric Johnson
Old World architecture at the former Pabst Brewing Co. brewery in downtown Milwaukee
Located on the west side of downtown Milwaukee, the restored and redeveloped circa-1880 General Offices Building of the historic Pabst Brewing Co. flagship brewery exudes a distinctly Old World feel.
Eric Johnson
Sternewirt courtyard with Guest Center sign and King Gambrinus statue at Best Place, part of the historic Pabst Brewing Co. campus in downtown Milwaukee
The Sternewirt guest center at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 917 W. Juneau Ave. in downtown Milwaukee, features this circa-1966 900-pound cast aluminum statue of King Gambrinus, the legendary patron of beer and brewers. The statue was the third commissioned for Pabst and forerunner Best Brewing Co., including wood statues by
Gustav Haug in 1857 and Carl Kuehns in 1872. T he 1966 cast aluminum reproduction was based on Kuehns' 1872 carving.
Eric Johnson
Exterior view of stained glass architectural detail on the circa-1880 General Offices building, 923 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee
Exterior view of stained glass Pabst Breweries logo window atop the entrance to the circa-1880 Pabst Brewing Co. General Offices Building at 923 W. Juneau Ave. in downtown Milwaukee, today home to Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery.
Eric Johnson
Detail view of King Gambrinus statue at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 917 W. Juneau Ave. in downtown Milwaukee
Located at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 917 W. Juneau Ave. in downtown Milwaukee, this circa-1966 900-pound cast aluminum statue depicts King Gambrinus, the legendary patron of beer and brewers. The statue was the third commissioned for Pabst and forerunner Best Brewing Co., including wood statues by Gustav Haug in 1857 and Carl Kuehns in 1872. The 1966 cast aluminum reproduction was based on Kuehns' 1872 carving.
King Gambrinus statue at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 917 W. Juneau Ave. in downtown Milwaukee
Eric Johnson
Pabst Gambrinus stained glass window at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 917 W. Juneau Ave. downtown Milwaukee
The former Pabst Brewing Co. flagship brewery complex in downtown Milwaukee contains a number of interesting decorative features and flourishes. Sights at the post-Prohibition circa-1930's Pabst Sternewirt tap house and visitor center at 917 W. Juneau Ave., today part of Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewer, includes this stained glass window of legendary brewing patron King Gambrinus and this copper cupola and weathervane depicting the old school tools of the brewer's art,
Eric Johnson
Detail of the King Gambrinus Window in the former Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House, 1215 N. 10th St., in downtown Milwaukee
Eric Johnson
Preserved vintage Pabst Brewing Co. signage at the former Pabst Brewing Co. complex in downtown Milwaukee
Preserved vintage Pabst Brewing Co. signage atop the former Pabst garage facility at 901 W. Winnebago St. in downtown Milwaukee. The building has since been redeveloped into housing as The Blue Ribbon Lofts.
Eric Johnson
Historic memorabilia on display at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 917 W. Juneau Ave. in downtown Milwaukee
Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 917 W. Juneau Ave. in downtown Milwaukee, features a variety of historic Pabst Brewing Co. memorabilia, including this sign advertising plant tours at Pabst's flagship Milwaukee brewery, which closed in 1996.
Eric Johnson
Pabst skywalk and sign over West Juneau Avenue in downtown Milwaukee, linking the Malt House (left) and Brew House
Eric Johnson
Street scene of the former Pabst Brewing Co. flagship Milwaukee brewery along West Juneau Avenue
Eric Johnson
King Gambrinus statue at Best Place on the historic former Pabst Brewing Co. campus in downtown Milwaukee
Eric Johnson
Pabst Brewing Co. logo detail at the history former Pabst brewery campus in downtown Milwaukee
Eric Johnson
Pabst Brewing Co. Building 27, the circa-1880 General Offices building, 923 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee
The circa-1880 Pabst Brewing Co. General Offices Building at 923 W. Juneau Ave. in downtown Milwaukee, today home to Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery.
Eric Johnson
Old World architecture at the former Pabst Brewing Co. gift shop on the historic Pabst brewery campus in downtown Milwaukee
Eric Johnson
Stained glass Pabst Breweries logo at the former Pabst Brewing Co. gift shop in downtown Milwaukee
Eric Johnson
Stained glass window of monk tapping a beer barrel at the historic former Pabst Brewing Co. brewery in downtown Milwaukee
Eric Johnson
Tavern-themed stained glass window at the historic Pabst Brewing Co. campus in downtown Milwaukee
Eric Johnson
Reverse view of Pabst logo stained glass window in the former Pabst Brewing Co. General Office Building
Eric Johnson
Christmas decor at Best Place in the historic former Pabst Brewing Co. campus in downtown Milwaukee
Eric Johnson
German language wall mural in the former Sternewirt (Tap Room) guest tour center at the former Pabst brewery in downtown Milwaukee
German language wall mural at Best Place in the former Pabst Brewing Co. Sternewirt (Tap Room) guest tour center on Juneau Avenue in downtown Milwaukee: "[Unknown] what it. Drink what's clear. Tell what's true. Love what's rare."
Eric Johnson
Vintage Pabst Blue Ribbon advertising signage at Best Place in the historic former Pabst brewery in downtown Milwaukee
Vintage Pabst Blue Ribbon signage on display at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 917 W. Juneau Ave., on the former flagship Pabst Brewing Co. flagship brewery campus in downtown Milwaukee.
Eric Johnson
The Sternewirt (Tap Room) guest center at the historic Pabst Brewing Co. brewery in downtown Milwaukee
The Sternewirt (Tap Room) guest center at the historic Pabst Brewing Co. brewery complex in downtown Milwaukee. Until Pabst closed its Milwaukee brewery in 1996, the Sternewirt served as the beginning and ending site for public brewery tours. Starting at the Sternewirt, tours at Pabst Brewing Co. included visits to the Bottle House, Malt House, Brew House and distribution center before returning to the Sternewirt for complementary samples of Pabst beers including Pabst Blue Ribbon and its premium European-styled dark beer, Andeker. In keeping with its longtime hospitality role, the Sternewirt today hosts tours of the historic former brewery conducted by Best Place.
Eric Johnson
Sternewirt (Tap Room) guest center at the historic Pabst Brewing Co. brewery in downtown Milwaukee
Eric Johnson
Decorative roofline detail of the National Register-listed circa-1890 Pabst Brewing Co. Boiler House
Listed on the National Register of Historic Place, the circa-1890 former Pabst Brewing Co. Boiler House at 1243 N. 10th St. in downtown Milwaukee once produced steam power and heat for the entire Pabst brewery complex. The 40,000-square-foot Boiler House was redeveloped in 2008 into office space. The building today features a 4,500 square foot vegetated roof, reducing rain water runoff and roof heat build-up.
Eric Johnson
Vintage bar in The Great Hall inside the former Pabst Brewing Co. General Offices Building, 923 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee
This vintage bar anchors The Great Hall inside the former Pabst Brewing Co. General Offices Building 923 W. Juneau Ave. in downtown Milwaukee. The second floor event venue is part of Best Place at the History Pabst Brewery.
Eric Johnson
Interior view of the entryway to the circa-1880 Pabst Brewing Co. General Offices Building, 923 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee
Interior entryway view at the circa-1880 Pabst Brewing Co. General Offices Building 923 W. Juneau Ave. in downtown Milwaukee, today part of Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery. The historic campus of Pabst Brewing Company's former flagship brewery encompasses seven city blocks on the west end of downtown Milwaukee.
Eric Johnson
The Great Hall in the circa-1880 former Pabst Brewing Co. General Offices Building, 923 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee
The restored second floor Great Hall in the circa-1880 former Pabst Brewing Co. General Offices Building at 923 W. Juneau Ave., in downtown Milwaukee, now part of Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery. The Great Hall is used to house both corporate and private events, including the Brewery District's Holiday Art/Craft Pop-Up seen here on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Eric Johnson
Reverse view of entryway stained glass window in the circa-1880 Pabst Brewing Co. General Offices Building, 923 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee
Reverse view of entryway stained glass window in the circa-1880 Pabst Brewing Co. General Offices Building at 923 W. Juneau Ave. in downtown Milwaukee, now part of Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery.
Eric Johnson
Roofline ornamentation of the former Pabst Brewing Co. Bottle House, 1125 N. 9th St., Milwaukee
Decorative roofline ornamentation at the former Pabst Brewing Co. Bottle House, 1125 N. 9th St. in downtown Milwaukee. Redeveloped as ELEVEN25 at Pabst, the historic former Pabst Bottle House today houses a mixed-use development including student apartments, offices, retail and The Restaurants at Eleven25.
Eric Johnson
Captain Frederick Pabst's desk in the 1880 General Offices Building, 923 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee
Brewery namesake Captain Frederick Pabst's desk is preserved in the circa-1880 General Offices building at 923 W. Juneau Ave. in downtown Milwaukee on Pabst Brewing Company's former flagship brewery campus. The preserved and restored General Offices building is today part of Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery.
Eric Johnson
Captain Frederick Pabst's Office at the former Pabst Brewing Co. General Offices, 923 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee
Brewery namesake Captain Frederick Pabst's office in the circa-1880 General Offices building at 923 W. Juneau Ave. in downtown Milwaukee on Pabst Brewing Company's former flagship brewery campus. The restored General Offices building is today part of Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery.
Eric Johnson
The 42, former Pabst Brewing Co. Distribution Center, downtown Milwaukee
The former Pabst Brewing Co. distribution center, located along Juneau Avenue between North 8th and 9th streets in downtown Milwaukee and today known as The 42, has been redeveloped for a variety of uses, including a brewery incubator for Chicago-based Pilot Project Brewing as seen here,
1128 N. 9th St. Other tenants at The 42 include Extra Space Storage, TEKsystems and Badger Mutual Insurance.
Eric Johnson
Mixed use development ELEVEN25 at Pabst, 1125 N. 9th St., Milwaukee, in the former Pabst Bottle House
Eric Johnson
Central Waters brewery on the former Pabst Brewing Co. campus
Originally built adjacent to the Pabst Brewing Co. in 1873 as the First German Methodist Church, 1037 W. Juneau Ave., Pabst bought the church in 1898 and converted it into a popular German restaurant and tavern, The Forst Keller (1898-1973), which also served as a popular meeting spot for three singing societies -
meeting hall for three singing societies – the Milwaukee Liederkranz, the Lieder Tafel, and the Bel Canto Chorus. The building, a Milwaukee historic landmark, saw later use by Pabst Brewing as a training center and was once proposed by Pabst as the site of a planned brewery museum to house the company's collection of old beer steins, antique brewing equipment and other mementos. Since redeveloped and originally home to a Pabst micro-brewery and tasting room, The Captain Pabst Pilot House (2016-2020), the structure now houses a satellite craft brewery and brew pub for Amherst-based Central Waters Brewing Co.
Eric Johnson
Former Pabst Brewing Co. grain silos at The Brewery District, 1220 N. 11th St., Milwaukee
The historic former Pabst Brewing Co. grain silos at 1220 N. 11th St. in downtown Milwaukee, which once housed nearly 13,000 feet of grain storage capacity for brewing operations, tower 150 feet over The Brewery District. The 14-story cast concrete grain elevator was built in 1953. Originally advertising its flagship brew Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer, Pabst installed the enduring rotating sign atop the grain silos in the 1987. The restored rotating sign now advertises The Brewery District, a mixed-use redevelopment of Pabst's former flagship brewery, which closed in 1996.
Eric Johnson
International Business Machines (IBM) wall clock inside the former Pabst Brewing Co. General Offices Building, 923 W. Juneau Ave.
Among the surviving functional decorative elements at Pabst Brewing Company's former flagship Milwaukee brewery is this circa-1920s International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) pendulum wall clock located in The Great Hall inside the circa-1880 General Offices Building, 923 W. Juneau Ave. in downtown Milwaukee, now part of Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery. The clock was manufactured by New York City-based IBM's International Time Recording Division, which had its works in Endicott, N.Y.l
Eric Johnson
Brewery District's Juneau Avenue streetscape on the former Pabst Brewing Co. campus in downtown Milwaukee
Today a mixed-use neighborhood of historic preservation and urban renewal development as The Brewery District, the former Pabst Brewing Co. flagship brewery in downtown Milwaukee, established in 1844, four years before Wisconsin's statehood, retains much of its Old World-styled charm. Seen at foreground left is Pabst's former post-Prohibition circa-1930s visitor's center. Seen in the distance is Pabst's iconic bridge sign over Juneau Avenue, which link the former Malt House and Brew House.
Eric Johnson
Pabst bridge sign over Juneau Avenue in downtown Milwaukee
One of the most iconic views of the former Pabst Brewing Co. flagship brewery complex in downtown Milwaukee is the enduring circa-1950s steel-framed bridge and neon sign over West Juneau Avenue at North 10th Street in downtown Milwaukee, connecting the former Malt House (left) on the southwest corner with the former Brew House on the northwest corner. Earlier connecting bridges and signs over Juneau Avenue at the site back to the 1880s and Pabst forerunner Best Brewing Co. Seen towering in the distance at top right with the rotating sign for The Brewery District is the former 14-story Pabst grain elevator.
Eric Johnson
View of The Brewery District along North 9th Street, including the former Pabst Bottle House
Eric Johnson
Circa-1882 Pabst Brewing Co. Brew House, 1215 N. 10th St., Milwaukee
One of the most striking major historic redevelopment on the campus of the former flagship Pabst Brewing Co. brewery is that of the circa-1882 Brew House at 1215 N. 10th St. in downtown Milwaukee, on the northwest corner of North 10th Street and West Juneau Avenue. The Brew House is anchored by gastropub On Tap and Brewhouse Inn & Suites, a premier boutique hotel that incorporates many of the structure's most dramatic elements, including the copper brew kettles and soaring stained glass window of King Gambrinus, the legendary patron of brewers.
Eric Johnson
Pabst bridge sign over Juneau Avenue in downtown Milwaukee
Eric Johnson
Former Pabst Brewing Co. Malt House and Brew House, North 10th Street and West Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee
One of the most iconic views of the former Pabst Brewing Co. flagship brewery complex in downtown Milwaukee is the enduring circa-1950s steel-framed bridge and neon sign over West Juneau Avenue at North 10th Street in downtown Milwaukee, connecting the former 1882 Malt House (left) on the southwest corner with the former 1882 Brew House on the northwest corner. Earlier connecting bridges and signs over Juneau Avenue at the site back to the 1880s and Pabst forerunner Best Brewing Co. Both structures have been preserved, restored and repurposed as part of The Brewery District redevelopment of the 27-building, 7-block Pabst brewery complex into a mixed-use neighborhood of residential, commercial and retail development.
Eric Johnson
Pabst Professional Center, 1036 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee
While many of the 27 buildings on the seven city block campus of the flagship former Pabst Brewing Co. brewery in downtown Milwaukee were saved, restored and repurposed for The Brewery District mixed use neighborhood development, other former brewery buildings were razed to make way for new development. Built on the site of the former Pabst Carriage and Horse Stables Building, the urban redevelopment five-story Pabst Professional Center at 1036 W. Juneau Ave. features 72,000 square feet of modern office space. Built at a cost of $10 million, anchor tenants include Huntington Bank, Klement Sausage Co., Inc., Logicalis, Inc., SafeNet Consulting, and Pabst Brewing Co.
Eric Johnson
Pabst Brewing Co. stained glass window inside The Great Hall, 923 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee
Intricate and artistic decorative flourished are included in many of the buildings on the historic former Pabst Brewing Co. campus in downtown Milwaukee, including this stained glass window featuring the Pabst Milwaukee logo, featuring a hop leaf and the "B" tribute to brewery founder Jacob Best and forerunner Best Brewing Co. The window here is found in the second floor The Great Hall event facility in the circa-1880 General Offices building at 923 Juneau Ave. that once housed the company's administrative offices. The building, along with the adjacent circa-1930s former Pabst visitors center and Sternewirt taproom are preserved today as part of Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery and enjoy yourself surrounded by Old World Charm and Hospitality, which offers beer history tours, a vintage gift shop filled with a selection of retro Pabst items, and event space for corporate or individual events.
Eric Johnson
Decorative weathervane atop the former Pabst Brewing Co. visitor center, 917 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee
The former Pabst Brewing Co. flagship brewery complex in downtown Milwaukee contains a number of interesting decorative features and flourishes, including this copper cupola and weathervane atop the post-Prohibition circa-1930s former Pabst visitor center at 917 W. Juneau Ave. The unusual weathervane features the old school tools of the brewer's art,
Eric Johnson
Former Pabst Brewing Co. 1890 Boiler House, 1243 N. 10th St., Milwaukee
Built in 1890, the National Register-listed former Pabst Brewing Co. Boiler House at 1243 N. 10th St. in downtown Milwaukee was once home to the boiler system that produced steam power and heat for the sprawling Pabst brewery complex. The 40,000-square-foot Cream City brick facility was redeveloped in 2008 into an office building. Sustainability features incorporated into the Boiler House redevelopment include a 4,500-square-foot vegetated roof to reduce rainwater runoff and roof heat build-up.
Eric Johnson
Former Pabst Brewing Co. Malt House, 1009 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee
The former Cream City brick circa-1882 Pabst Brewing Co. Malt House at 1009 W. Juneau Ave. in downtown Milwaukee was once one of the world's largest brewery-owned malt houses and, later in its history, was the only brewery owned-and-operated malting facility in Milwaukee. As part of the redevelopment of the 27-building, 7-block flagship former Pabst Milwaukee brewery (1844-1996) as The Brewery District, the building has since been restored and repurposed as The Malt House, which features 118 market rate apartments and features unique decorative elements including preserved malting kilns and repurposed historic brewery artifacts.
Eric Johnson
Decorative Pabst logo manhole cover at The Brewery District in downtown Milwaukee
Redevelopment of the former Pabst Brewing Co. flagship brewery at North 10th Street and West Juneau Ave. in downtown Milwaukee as the mixed use urban renewal Brewery District development includes several tributes to the 21-acre complex's former 1844-1996 history as a major center of the city's and nation's brewing industry, including this Pabst logo manhole cover. The "B" at the center of the heritage Pabst logo pays homage to Pabst forerunner Best Brewing Co.
Eric Johnson
Pabst neon bridge sign, North 10th Street and West Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee
Eric Johnson
