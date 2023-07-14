Gov. Tony Evers on July 10 announced the release of the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access’ third annual report.

Building upon findings from the previous two reports, the 2023 report provides an update on efforts under Evers and the Evers Administration to expand access, adoption, and affordability of high-speed internet across the state.

The third annual report makes recommendations for the state to continue building on this progress and prepare to capitalize on increased federal investments through the Internet for All initiative under President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

“For three years, the Task Force on Broadband Access has played an important role in the state’s ongoing efforts to bridge Wisconsin’s digital divide, and together, we have found ways to improve internet access, affordability, and adoption in our state,” Evers said. “The recommendations in this report will continue to help guide our work as we work to deliver reliable, high-speed internet to every part of Wisconsin.”

Since 2019, Evers has allocated more than $345 million in state and federal funds to expand high-speed internet, including the largest state investment in state history, ensuring that more than 395,000 homes and businesses will have new or improved service. Even still more work remains as, according to the 2023 report, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) estimates there are more than 246,000 locations that are unserved in the state and more than 217,000 that are underserved.

The 2023 report provides several recommendations to ensure the state continues building upon progress made expanding access to reliable, high-speed internet, including:

Recognize and emphasize the importance of other sources of funding beyond the BIL. Advocate for increasing those funding sources to complement the BIL. Continue to find ways to braid BIL funds with funds from other sources such as local, state, private, philanthropic and other federal programs.

Support local communities through technical assistance efforts and ensure their involvement and participation in the rollout of federal funds.

Ensure a sufficient and trained telecommunications workforce for internet service providers, contractors, and subcontractors to construct, operate, and maintain current and new broadband infrastructure.

Improve mapping and data efforts by supporting local communities in their efforts to pursue, collect, and make meaning of local data.

Continue outreach and promotion of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to reach the highest possible levels of participation in Wisconsin.

“Public participation has been — and always will be — vital to our work of connecting all in Wisconsin to affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband,” said Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq. “The recommendations in this and previous reports present a path forward as we work to meet the challenges of connecting all in Wisconsin to affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband internet.”

Evers created the Task Force on Broadband Access through Executive Order #80 in July 2020 to advise the governor and state legislature on broadband actions, policies, and strategies to successfully expand high-speed internet in Wisconsin. Since its inception, the Task Force has brought together a diverse group of members with experience in this field to learn from outside experts, hear from the public, and identify forward-looking broadband policies and initiatives that aim to close the digital divide in the state.

The 2023 report can be found at https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/WIGOV/2023/07/07/file_attachments/2548445/2023GovernorsTaskForceOnBroadbandAccessReport.pdf.

More information about the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access, as well as the 2021 report and the 2022 report, can be found on the PSC website at https://psc.wi.gov/Pages/ServiceType/Broadband/BroadbandGovernorsTaskForce.aspx.

