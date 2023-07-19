Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced July 14 that the new 2023 Rustic Roads Guide is now available in print and online and offers 124 backroad trips, including the state’s latest Rustic Road addition, Rustic Road 124.
Located on a 4.8-mile stretch of Town Hall Road between State Hwy. 92 and County Hwy. S in western Dane County, Rustic Road-124 passes rock outcroppings and a trout stream in western Dane County, twisting through hilly canopies of hardwood trees and descending into valleys. Historic homes and buildings from the 1800s and 1900s line the road.
Also new for 2023, the 116-page Rustic Roads Guide devotes 14 pages to Wisconsin’s Scenic Byways, which are composed of five non-interstate highway routes that explore Door County, the Mississippi River, the lower Wisconsin River, the Wolf River, and Lake Superior.
“These roadways offer visitors and locals alike the opportunity to explore all our state has to offer, from the natural beauty along the roads to the communities they pass through,” Evers said. “We’re proud of our commitment to invest in our local roads, bridges, and infrastructure and to continue supporting these programs that bolster our state’s travel and tourism industry, which continues to be a major economic driver for our state. Wisconsin has countless hidden gems to explore and enjoy, and this guide will help you find the next one.”
The Rustic Road program began in Taylor County in 1975. With the addition of Rustic Road 124, the program now highlights approximately 750 miles of scenic, lightly traveled country roads through 61 counties. Unique brown and yellow signs mark the routes of all officially designated Rustic Roads. The Scenic Byways Program began in 2005 to highlight non-interstate highways that offer outstanding scenic views, recreation, and cultural or historic amenities.
“Both the Rustic Roads program and Wisconsin’s Scenic Byways are the result of local collaboration, and we are thankful for the ongoing efforts that make these programs so strong,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “We are ready to work with community leaders anywhere in the state to show there is always one more great destination in Wisconsin.”
“Wisconsin’s Rustic Roads and Scenic Byways are the perfect routes for making road trip memories,” said Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers. “This guide is sure to help inspire people to explore the friendly communities and natural beauty Wisconsin is known for throughout the state.”
Scenic winding Sugar Creek in the Town of Spring Prairie, northwest of Burlington, offers this tranquil late afternoon view along Potter Road (Rustic Road 85). Both Potter Road and Sugar Creek pass through Nature Conservancy forests and wetlands on this scenic stretch.
Recently-harvested round hay bales are seen in a field near Potter and Kearney roads in the Town of Spring Prairie along Rustic Road 85 in Walworth County, northwest of Burlington. A familiar contemporary agricultural sight in recent decades, densely-packed and labor-saving round hay bales hold 1,000 pounds or more of hay—alfalfa and grasses—and are equivalent to 20 of the old-style traditional square bales.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Troy State Wildlife Area in the Town of Lafayette in Walworth County. Wisconsin is home to more than 6 million acres of public lands. Located about three miles north of Elkhorn, 1,201-acre Troy State Wildlife Area offers three parcels located on County Hwy. A, Hodges Road, and on Peck Station Road/Rustic Road 120 (pictured) between County Hwys. A and ES. Consisting of wetlands, shrub carr and some forest, Troy State Wildlife Area offers a variety of recreational opportunities including birding, cross-country skiing, fishing, hiking, hunting, trapping, wild edibles/gathering, and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Lands/WildlifeAreas/troy.html.
A colorful painting of a single-engine plane in flight decorates the side of this roadside farm silo along Rustic Road 85 near Potters and Kearney Roads in the Town of Spring Prairie, northwest of Delavan.
The Nature Conservancy has forest and wetland areas along Potter Road (Rustic Road 85) and winding Sugar Creek in the Town of Spring Prairie, northwest of Burlington. Rustic Road 85 makes a 2.5-mile loop west of County Hwy. DD along Potter and Kearney roads.
Walworth County’s newest Rustic Road, R-120, spans a 2-mile section of Peck Station Road between County Hwy. A to County Hwy. ES in the Town of Lafayette. Wisconsin R-120 passes through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ 1,201-acre Troy State Habitat Area, N6776 Peck Station Road, which offers a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities including hunting, fishing, cross-country skiing and hiking.
Steele Road offers this picturesque, tranquil view along Rustic Road 11 between Berndt and South Roads. Wisconsin Department of Transportation-designated Rustic Roads offer outstanding natural features along their borders, such as rugged terrain, native vegetation, native wildlife or open areas with agricultural vistas. They are also typically lightly-traveled local access roads serving adjacent property owners and those wishing to travel by auto, bicycle or foot for purposes of recreational enjoyment.
Travels along Wisconsin Department of Transportation-designated Rustic Roads can turn up some unexpected surprises, including this railroad-themed telegraph pole mailbox post on Rustic Road 120 in the Town of Lafayette that pays tribute to the railroading history of Peck Station Road.
A drive along South Road off State Hwy. 50 east of Lake Geneva offers this scenic view of a rare American elm along Rustic Road 11. Once a common sight and the namesake of countless Elm Streets across America, the ranks of American elms have been thinned considerable by the plague of Dutch Elm Disease since its arrival in the U.S. in the 1930s, and Wisconsin in the early 1950s. Of the estimated 77 million elms in North America in 1930, more than 75 percent were gone by 1989. Researchers estimate that less than one out of every 100,000 American elms is resistant to Dutch Elm Disease, making this stately tree a rare survivor.
Easily distinguished brown-and-yellow Wisconsin Rustic Roads signs mark the routes of all Wisconsin Department of Transportation-designated Rustic Roads routes. A small placard beneath the Rustic Roads sign identifies each Rustic Road by its numerical designation within the statewide system. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation pays the cost of furnishing and installing Rustic Roads marker signs. The Rustic Road sign marks R-36, which included Cranberry Road and Berndt Road, east of State Hwy. 50 in Walworth County near the Kenosha County border.
Jerusalem artichoke, a species of sunflower, blooms roadside along Peck Station Road, Rustic Road 120, in the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' Troy Wildlife Area in the Town of Lafayette, north of Elkhorn and east of Abells Corners.
An old railroad caboose in a field pays poignant tribute to Walworth County's railroading heydays along Peck Station Road in the Town of Lafayette, north of Elkhorn and east of Abells Corners on Rustic Road 120.