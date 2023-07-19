Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced July 14 that the new 2023 Rustic Roads Guide is now available in print and online and offers 124 backroad trips, including the state’s latest Rustic Road addition, Rustic Road 124.

Located on a 4.8-mile stretch of Town Hall Road between State Hwy. 92 and County Hwy. S in western Dane County, Rustic Road-124 passes rock outcroppings and a trout stream in western Dane County, twisting through hilly canopies of hardwood trees and descending into valleys. Historic homes and buildings from the 1800s and 1900s line the road.

Also new for 2023, the 116-page Rustic Roads Guide devotes 14 pages to Wisconsin’s Scenic Byways, which are composed of five non-interstate highway routes that explore Door County, the Mississippi River, the lower Wisconsin River, the Wolf River, and Lake Superior.

“These roadways offer visitors and locals alike the opportunity to explore all our state has to offer, from the natural beauty along the roads to the communities they pass through,” Evers said. “We’re proud of our commitment to invest in our local roads, bridges, and infrastructure and to continue supporting these programs that bolster our state’s travel and tourism industry, which continues to be a major economic driver for our state. Wisconsin has countless hidden gems to explore and enjoy, and this guide will help you find the next one.”

The Rustic Road program began in Taylor County in 1975. With the addition of Rustic Road 124, the program now highlights approximately 750 miles of scenic, lightly traveled country roads through 61 counties. Unique brown and yellow signs mark the routes of all officially designated Rustic Roads. The Scenic Byways Program began in 2005 to highlight non-interstate highways that offer outstanding scenic views, recreation, and cultural or historic amenities.

“Both the Rustic Roads program and Wisconsin’s Scenic Byways are the result of local collaboration, and we are thankful for the ongoing efforts that make these programs so strong,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “We are ready to work with community leaders anywhere in the state to show there is always one more great destination in Wisconsin.”

“Wisconsin’s Rustic Roads and Scenic Byways are the perfect routes for making road trip memories,” said Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers. “This guide is sure to help inspire people to explore the friendly communities and natural beauty Wisconsin is known for throughout the state.”

For a free copy of the new edition of Wisconsin Rustic Roads, visit the Travel Wisconsin website at https://www.travelwisconsin.com/order-guides or contact the Wisconsin Department of Tourism at 1-800-432-8747.

Rustic Roads range from 2-37 miles in length and have a maximum speed limit of 45 miles per hour. WisDOT oversees the Rustic Roads program, however the roads remain under local government authority.

Walworth County is home to six Rustic Roads routes - 11, 12, 29, 36, 85 and 120.

Learn more about nominating a Rustic Road by visiting the WisDOT website at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/travel/road/rustic-roads/create.aspx.