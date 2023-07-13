Williams Bay-based environmental consultant Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA) reported July 11 that its weekly beach sampling for E. coli (Escherichia coli) at public beach locations around Geneva Lake showed continued good results across the board.
GLEA Lake Manager Intern Alyson Wisnionski reported "all safe beaches and low E. coli counts" around Geneva Lake.
An advisory occurs at a count exceeding 235 colonies per 100mL, with a closure occuring at a count exceeding 999.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will follow different advisory and warning protocols should a high bacteria count be received for Big Foot Beach at Big Foot Beach State Park, 1550 S. Lake Shore Dr., Lake Geneva.
The July 10 sampling test results, reported in colonies per 100mL, showed bacteria counts as follows:
Located along Geneva Street, Williams Bay Beach and the Williams Bay Bath House shower and restroom facility are seen recently from the Williams Bay Municipal Pier. Williams Bay Beach offers a sand beach, as well as shaded grassy areas. Fees apply. Lifeguards are on duty during select hours — weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends and holidays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 19, and weekdays 1-5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and holidays beginning Aug. 20.