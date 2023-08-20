The writer of a book about a legendary architect's Wisconsin work will be at the Lake Geneva Public Library.

Kristine Hansen will discuss her book, "Frank Lloyd Wright's Wisconsin: How America's Most Famous Architect Found Inspiration in His Home State," Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m.

The talk will be in the Smith Meeting Room of the library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Hansen, who is based in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood, is a nationally recognized design and travel author. Her articles have been published by Time, Milwaukee Magazine, Travel + Leisure, Architectural Digest and Midwest Living.

She is also the author of "Wisconsin Cheese Cookbook: Creamy, Cheesy, Sweet, and Savory Recipes from the State’s Best Creameries."

Published in June, "Frank Lloyd Wright's Wisconsin" is part travel guide and part fireside chat with stewards of Wright's designs.

According to a statement from the library, Wright is one of America's most famous architects. He was born in 1867 in the rolling hills of Richland Center, to a family of Unitarians. Having designed New York City’s Guggenheim Museum, Wright remained rooted in Wisconsin’s landscape, from affordable-housing prototypes in Milwaukee to his summer home and architecture school in rural Spring Green.

Hansen's book is a comprehensive guide to the designs of Wright and his proteges.

In addition to Wright-designed places that are open to the public, "Frank Lloyd Wright's Wisconsin" includes insider historical information on sites that have been demolished. There is also a list of places the architect designed that are available for drive-by only.

The Aug. 23 event is free and open to the public. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.

For more information, visit lglibrary.org.

