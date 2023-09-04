Swift Night Out — Thursday, Sept. 7, Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva. Food trucks serve at 5 p.m. Program "Eagle & Friends" 6 p.m. Watch Chimney Swifts dive into the museum chimney around 7:15 p.m.

Third Annual Lake Geneva Taco Fest — Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10, Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva. Doors open 4 p.m. Start time: 4:30 p.m. Admission: $10 for ages 12 and older, no charge for ages 11 and younger. Go to lgtacofest.com. See article in this week's Resorter for more information.

Pioneer Cemetery Walking Tour — Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 9 & 10, 1-3:15 p.m., Pioneer Cemetery, 1116 Dodge St., Lake Geneva. Explore Lake Geneva's oldest property, the cemetery, and learn about former city residents while a strolling musician plays soothing sounds. Cost: $20 per person. Registration required. Go to blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org.

Rummage sale — Friday, Sept. 8, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 9, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Community of Christ UMC Church, 15 Park St., Darien.

Movie in the Park: ‘The Super Mario Brothers Movie’ — Friday, Sept. 8, 8:30 p.m., Riverview Park, 1588 Mill St., Lyons. Bring your own snacks, blankets, chairs, etc. Free movie, free fresh-popped popcorn. lyonsforabetterneighborhood.com.

East Troy Bluegrass Festival — Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 9-10, East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy. If rain, event will be at the East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St., East Troy.

16th Annual American Legion Frank Kresen Post 24 Car Show — Saturday, Sept. 9, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., American Legion Post 24, 735 Henry St., Lake Geneva. Award presentations at 2:30 p.m. Full bar, serving Bloody Marys and Screwdrivers. Also homemade baked goods from the Legion Auxiliary, burgers, brats and hot dogs. Raffles and door prizes. Free spectator admission.

Touch A Truck — Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-noon, Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Free event.

30th Annual Cornstock Music Festival — Sunday, Sept. 10, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Pearce's Farm Stand, W5740 N. Walworth Road, town of Walworth. Live music festival. Visit Pearce's Facebook page for updates.

Second Annual Cars & Company — Sept. 10, 2-6 p.m., Lake City Social, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva. Fundraiser for Curing Kids Cancer, featuring some cars from the Mecum collection. Live music by John Kraman and Redline 7000. Also a silent auction. Tickets: $75 single, $140 pair.

20th Annual Ladies Day Luncheon — Monday, Sept. 11, Geneva National, 1221 Geneva National Ave., town of Geneva. Celebrate your "purse-onality" with author, humorist and Ted X speaker Deb DiSandro. Wine, lunch, auction, raffles. Welcome reception 11 a.m., lunch and entertainment at noon. Tickets: $75. Go to glwa.net/LadiesDayLuncheon.

Dr. David Drake — Wednesday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m., Smith Meeting Room, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Professor and wildlife specialist Drake will discuss city-dwelling foxes and coyotes, and the University of Wisconsin's Canid Project. Free event.

Ryan Bersten — Thursday, Sept. 14, 2 p.m., Smith Meeting Room, Lake Geneva Public Library. Author of "50 States of Mind: A Journey to Rediscover American Democracy" will discuss his 23,000-mile journey to visiting 150 cities in all 50 states.

Senior Travel Club meeting — Friday, Sept. 15, 9-11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. Speaker is from the American Legion. Members can sign up for future club trips. Call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792 for more information.

Customer Appreciation and Sweet Corn Fest — Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 16 & 17, Pearce's Farm Stand. On Sept. 16, the Steve Schultz Band performs while guests can find their way through the 13-acre corn maze. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. On Sept. 17, Gravity of Youth performs. Event is 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Go to Pearce's Facebook page for updates.

Geneva Lakes Antique and Classic Boat Show — Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. The Blackhawk Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society presents a show with boats from around the country on display. Go to genevalakesboatshow.com.

Artisan Festival — Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Congdon Gardens, Delavan. Performances from the Lofty Life Aerial Dance and RC Juggles Entertainment, plus face painting, bouncy house, juggling, food trucks and artists, authors and artisans presenting their wares. Presented by the Service Club of Delavan Darien. Go to rotaryartisanfest.com.

Fall Car & Tractor Show — Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pearce's Farm Stand. With live music by the Gebel Girls. Free event. Concessions available.

Fall Harvest Dinner Train — Sept. 23, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad, 2002 Church St., East Troy. Hors d'oeuvres, salad course, entrée and dessert. Tickets: $115. Go to easttroyrr.org/dinner-trains.

Elkhorn Antique Flea Market — Sunday, Sept. 24, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. The final market event of the season. Over 500 vendors, inside and out. Free parking, rain or shine. Admission: $5. Go to elkhornantiquefleamarket.com.

St. Francis de Sales Fall Festival — Sept. 24, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Francis de Sales Church, 148 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Theme: Celebrating our heritage. Music, dancing, food from around the world, children's activities, auctions and raffles. One of the raffles has a $10,000 grand prize. Go to sfdslg.org.

The Meats Invitational Beer Festival — Sept. 24, 3-5 p.m., Lake Geneva Country Meats, 5907 Route 50, Lake Geneva. Breweries from Lake Geneva, Elkhorn, Burlington and other Wisconsin locations — Chicago, too — will have beers to sample at this event. Also, live music from the Rogue Electrics, snacks to purchase from Hill Valley Dairy and more. Tickets: $35-45. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/the-meats-invitational-beer-festival-2023-tickets-699247808017.

Oktoberfest Dinner Train — Saturday, Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad. Menu includes Sauerbraten and other German delicacies. Tickets: $109. Go to easttroyrr.org/dinner-trains.

Best Resorter covers of 2022 show Lake Geneva area at its best Resorter cover: Jan. 5, 2022 Resorter cover: March 30, 2022 Resorter cover: May 4, 2022 Resorter cover: July 6, 2022 Resorter cover: July 27, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 3, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 31, 2022 Resorter cover: Sept. 14, 2022 Resorter cover: Nov. 2, 2022 Resorter cover: Dec. 7, 2022