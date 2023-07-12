The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Elkhorn Ribfest

Wednesday, July 12, 3-11 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, July 13-15, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; and Sunday, July 16, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

Five days of BBQ, live music, carnival rides, a bike show, motorcycle racing, the Artisan Vendor Alley and more.

Professional barbecue champions and amateur grillers alike will be competing in two rib competitions during Ribfest. The community division is July 16, with cooking starting at 9 a.m. Judging is 3-4:30 p.m. Awards show is 5:45 p.m.

The Ribfest Bike Show, a.k.a. Rib Run, where participants ride in the festival grounds until full, is July 13, with judging 3-6 p.m. Event offers cash prizes, $200 for category winners and $350 for the grand champion.

Flat track racing is July 13 at 5:30 p.m. For a schedule of band performances, see this week’s Live Music listing.

Free parking and admission. Go to wisconsinribfest.com for more details.

Lake Geneva Day: Coffee with the Mayor

Thursday, July 13, 10-11 a.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

On Lake Geneva Day, city parking holders receive free parking all day long. People can also meet Mayor Charlene Klein for coffee and donuts in the library.

Go to the library’s Facebook page for more information.

DAS Fest Preview Party

Friday, July 14, 3-6 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Free German wine sampling from Wein-Bauer, bratwurst sampling from Lake Geneva Country Meats, live music, meat raffle tickets and more at this preview of DAS Fest.

Go to The Bottle Shop Facebook page for more information.

Saturdays on the Square

Saturdays, July 15 & 22, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Veterans Park, Elkhorn.

The farmer’s market runs every Saturday from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. Vendors sell produce, crafts, commercial products and more.

Go to elkhornchamber.com/sots for more.

46th Ben Marcus Variety Golf Classic

Sunday & Monday, July 16 & 17, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.

Variety—the Children’s Charity of Wisconsin adds an extra day onto this golfing event, from which proceeds support the charity’s mission to enrich the lives of children with physical or developmental special needs and their families.

On July 16, golfers can bid on the chance to golf nine holes with an executive from the Marcus Corporation. Bid at e.givesmart.com/events/wbm/i/.

The July 17 event has participants golfing on 18 holes of The Brute, plus there is a cocktail hour, post golf program and dinner.

July 17 registration opens at 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 10-11:30 a.m.. Shotgun: 11:30 a.m. Cocktails: 4:30 p.m. Dinner and program: 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $125.

Steak Cookout

Wednesday, July 19, 4-7 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds.

Fundraiser for the Junior Beef Project of Walworth County. Purchase a 12 oz. or 6 oz. steak dinner or a burger. Sides include baked potato and corn. Dessert and beverages will also be served.

Pre-sale tickets move guests to the front of the line for dine in only. People can also purchase carryout or in the drive-thru line which starts at North Gate.

Tickets are $23 advance for 12 oz. steak, $25 at the door; $18 advance for 6 oz. steak, $20 at the door; and $10 for burger, $12 at the door. Visit the Walworth County Junior Beef Project Facebook page for more information.

Third Annual Downhill Derby Race

Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., North Terrace Street, Delavan.

The city of Delavan Parks and Recreation Department’s race gives participants the chance to compete for a trophy or medal. Contestants had to register by July 7.

Fee for using one of the city-made cars: $25 resident, $35 nonresident. For using a make-your-own wheel kit: $95 resident, $133 nonresident. Go to the Downhill Derby event page on Facebook for more.

Also

Tween & Teen Black Light Bingo

July 13, 1:30 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Black lights and bingo, plus snacks.

Visit the Aram Facebook page for more details.

Ken Burns documentary “The Dust Bowl”

July 14, 1 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

“The Dust Bowl” chronicles the environmental catastrophe that destroyed the farmlands of the Great Plains throughout the 1930s.

Free event. Go to elkhorn.lib.wi.us.

Winter Wonderland Snow Party

July 15, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Dance to the beats of DJ Jones while enjoying the flurries of Thumbs Up’s snow machine. Also drink specials.

Go to thumbsuplakegeneva.com for more.

Xtreme Bar Bingo

July 12 & 19, 7 p.m., Geneva Tap House, 252 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

July 13 & 20, 7 p.m., Magpie’s Den & Pen, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

July 17, 6:30 p.m., The Thirs of Geneva.ty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, town of Geneva; and 7 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

July 18, 7 p.m., Foley’s Bar & Grill, W3905 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Weekly events. Free to play. Prizes include TVs, gift cards, trips. Progressive jackpots.

Numerous area bars have Xtreme Bar Bingo. For full listing, go to xtremebarbingo.com.

Euchre Night

July 18, 6-8 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

