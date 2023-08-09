Continuing a positive trend, the Grades PreK-8 Fontana Joint 8 School District is reporting continuing declines in its seclusion and restraint incidents.

On July 24, the Fontana Board of Education approved the districts’ 2022-2023 seclusion and restraint report, which outlined 13 incidents encompassing a total of four students, continuing a four-year downward trend.

By law, 2019 Wisconsin Act 118 requires school district to report student seclusion and restraint data annually, to both local school boards and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI)

According to the U.S. Department of Education, every effort should be made to prevent the need for the use of student restraint and seclusion and that any behavioral intervention must be consistent with the child’s rights to be treated with dignity and to be free from abuse. The U.S. Department of Education’s 15 principles of seclusion and restraint make clear that restraint or seclusion should never be used except in situations where a child’s behavior poses imminent danger of serious physical harm to self or others, and restraint and seclusion should be avoided to the greatest extent possible without endangering the safety of students and staff. The goal in presenting these principles is to help ensure that all schools and learning environments are safe for all children and adults.

“I think we’re in a place where we have our staff trained in Handle With Care and we use our staff to help support each other, using all other techniques before we use any sort of additional help,” said District Administrator and Principal Steve Torrez.

Gardiner, N.Y.-based Handle With Care (HWC) Behavior Management System has been a leader in the field of crisis intervention, behavior management and restraint for more than two decades.

Established in 1984, HWC has created safer human service environments in over 1,000 organizations and schools in all 50 states and internationally. From 1974-1984, the HWC program underwent a 10-year research and development process at the Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, one of the most advanced and progressive psychiatric hospitals in the country.

Handle With Care specializes in safely managing behaviorally challenged and disruptive behavior.

The HWC training model is considered the standard of best practices in behavior management and safe physical intervention and is taught throughout the entire spectrum of the human services environment and schools.

Handle With Care complies with all state and federal laws.

Other news

In other developments at the July 24 meeting, the Fontana Board of Education:

Approved a $324.44 tuition reimbursement for paraprofessional educator Casey Ardito following her successful completion of the American Sign Language (ASL) 1 course at Gateway Technical College.

Approved a transportation contract with Dousman-based Dousman Transport Co., Inc. for the 2023-2024 school year. Fontana’s portion of the Big Foot Area Schools Association (BFASA) regular education transportation contact with Dousman for the 2023-2024 school year is $75,591.11. Dousman special education transportation rates for the 2023-2024 school year are $289.65 daily per bus, $258.38 daily per van, and a $28.45 per student wheelchair handling fee.

Torrez reports

Torrez reported to the Board of Education that Fontana Elementary School would be offering a July 31-Aug. 11 summer school program as an extension of the district’s school year math and reading curriculum, noting more than 20 students were registered.

Torrez said the summer school program will operate from 9 a.m. to noon daily and be offered at no cost to Fontana students. Each summer school session will include two 45-minute math/reading sessions, two 15-minute recess and snack breaks, and an hour-long, day-ending session for extended learning, fun activities and team-building.

Torrez also reported to the board on the success of the district’s partnership hosting the Fontana Public Library’s Summer Story Wagon reading program at the school on Tuesdays, June 20 (magician-entertainer Zack Percell), June 27 (musician “Little Miss Ann:]” Torralba) and July 11 (Racine Zoo), capitalizing on an in-house population of Big Foot Recreation summer camp participants and Falcon Early Childhood Center daycare students.

“It was a really good experience overall,” Torrez said. “It’s been really fun and it kept kids engaged in learning. It was a win-win for all of us. It was a positive experience.”

Next meeting

The next regularly-scheduled meeting of the Fontana Joint 8 School District Board of Education will be held Monday, Aug. 28, 5:30 p.m., in the library at Fontana Elementary School, 450 S. Main St., Fontana.

IN 16 PHOTOS: Fontana Elementary School presents "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition" - April 14.15, 2023 "Somewhere, over the rainbow..." Uncle Henry and Aunt Em on their Kansas farm Miss Almira Gulch comes to take away canine Toto and have him destroyed Dorothy Gale consults with psychic reader Professor Marvel The Mayor of Oz "Tot Munchkins" sing and dance in Fontana Elementary School's April 14-15 production of "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition" Scarecrow, Tin Man and Dorothy in the April 14-15 Fontana Elementary School production of "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition" Jitterbugs swarm in Nikko, leader of the Winged Monkeys "I'll get you my pretty — and your little dog, too!" Things look bleak for Dorothy Gale in the dungeon of the Wicked Witch's castle as time runs out Arrival at Emerald City The Wizard of Oz (Alex Cudnik) in the April 14-15, 2023 production of "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition" Glinda, the Good Witch of the North "There's no place like home..." Dorothy awakens back in Kansas, surrounded by concerned family and friends