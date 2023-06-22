“To me, the issue of shared revenue has always been about doing the right thing for Wisconsin," Evers said. "I began working on this when I took office four years ago, and that effort began for me with this simple truth: that for far too long, our local communities have been expected to do more with less. Local partners for years have had to make impossible decisions, forced to choose between paying for first responders, addressing PFAS, fixing the roads and other critical priorities that affect the health, safety, and well-being of folks across our state.



“I believe the state should be doing its part to support our local partners and ensure our communities have the resources they need to meet basic and unique needs alike, period, and I’ve always believed that supporting our local communities is an area where we could work to find common ground and bipartisan support, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Earlier this month, Evers announced that he, Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-9, Oostburg), and Speaker Robin Vos (R-63, Rochester) reached a tentative compromise regarding shared revenue, contingent upon several provisions detailed below, including a historic investment in K-12 schools and education.

Evers and Republican leaders negotiated to reach a compromise on shared revenue that includes at least a 20% increase in support to most municipalities statewide.



“I’ve always said much of the hard work that happens in our state happens at the local level," Evers said. "Whether it’s providing essential services like EMS, police, and fire, repairing streets, expanding affordable housing, ensuring kids and families have safe, clean parks, addressing water quality issues like PFAS, or supporting local libraries and public health, today. To leave our state with a legacy of prosperity, we must fulfill our obligation to fund our communities — the future of our state, our economy, and our workforce depend upon it.”

Walworth County increases

In Walworth County, estimated supplemental shared revenue amounts are as follows:

Town of Bloomfield: $60,062, + 475.9% ($72,681 total aid).

$60,062, + 475.9% ($72,681 total aid). Town of Darien: $57,713, +350.8% ($74,166 total aid).

$57,713, +350.8% ($74,166 total aid). Town of Delavan: $145,269, + 235.6% ($206,926 total aid).

$145,269, + 235.6% ($206,926 total aid). Town of East Troy: $97,418, +194.2% ($147,575 total aid).

$97,418, +194.2% ($147,575 total aid). Town of Geneva: $150,041, +284.7% ($202,741 total aid).

$150,041, +284.7% ($202,741 total aid). Town of Lafayette: $64,942, +324.0% ($84,989 total aid).

$64,942, +324.0% ($84,989 total aid). Town of La Grange: $71,883, +352.5% ($92,237 total aid).

$71,883, +352.5% ($92,237 total aid). Town of Linn: $75,603, +283.1% ($102,306 total aid).

$75,603, +283.1% ($102,306 total aid). Town of Lyons: $91,512, +234.3% (130,576 total aid).

$91,512, +234.3% (130,576 total aid). Town of Richmond: $62,225, +319.4% ($81,709 total aid).

$62,225, +319.4% ($81,709 total aid). Town of Sharon: $44,435, +310.3% ($58,752 total aid).

$44,435, +310.3% ($58,752 total aid). Town of Spring Prairie: $65,764, +261.9% ($90,875 total aid).

$65,764, +261.9% ($90,875 total aid). Town of Sugar Creek: $95,762, +251.2% ($133,883 total aid).

$95,762, +251.2% ($133,883 total aid). Town of Troy: $69,670, +233.3% ($99,534 total aid).

$69,670, +233.3% ($99,534 total aid). Town of Walworth: $56,454, +336.6% ($73,228 total aid).

$56,454, +336.6% ($73,228 total aid). Town of Whitewater: $54,139, +271.4% ($74,086 total aid).

$54,139, +271.4% ($74,086 total aid). Village of Bloomfield: $110,811, +266.4% ($152,402 total aid).

$110,811, +266.4% ($152,402 total aid). Village of Darien: $56,471, +27.4% ($262,474 total aid).

$56,471, +27.4% ($262,474 total aid). Village of East Troy: $113,618, +36.5% ($424,573 total aid).

$113,618, +36.5% ($424,573 total aid). Village of Fontana: $61,705, +286.5% ($83,241 total aid).

$61,705, +286.5% ($83,241 total aid). Village of Genoa City: $79,792, +113.1% ($150,367 total aid).

$79,792, +113.1% ($150,367 total aid). Village of Sharon: $56,555, +24.0% ($291,959 total aid).

$56,555, +24.0% ($291,959 total aid). Village of Walworth: $76,458, +173.8% ($120,457 total aid).

$76,458, +173.8% ($120,457 total aid). Village of Williams Bay: $80,227, +267.6% ($110,206 total aid).

$80,227, +267.6% ($110,206 total aid). City of Delavan: $218,887, +63.5%, ($563,818 total aid).

$218,887, +63.5%, ($563,818 total aid). City of Elkhorn: $259,135, +78.5% ($589,087 total aid).

$259,135, +78.5% ($589,087 total aid). City of Lake Geneva: $219,225, +228.8% ($315,030 total aid).

$219,225, +228.8% ($315,030 total aid). City of Whitewater: $698,244, +24.6% ($3,535,090 total aid).

Generational increase

Importantly, the compromise reached by Evers, LeMahieu and Vos contains provisions ensuring the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are enabled with the tools, flexibility and resources to avoid insolvency, including requiring a two-thirds vote by the City of Milwaukee Common Council and the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors to implement a local sales tax of 2% for the City of Milwaukee and 0.4% for Milwaukee County.



The ultimate agreement reached by Evers, LeMahieu and Vos represents a generational increase in the state’s commitment to local communities, and it ties local government funding to the state sales tax going forward, allowing for growth in the future.



“I will never stop fighting to do the right thing for our kids because I believe, as I’ve often said, that what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state,” Evers said. “Today, we’re one step closer to making a historic investment in this budget for K-12 schools and education, and that includes providing more than $1 billion that can be used for our kids in the classroom, increasing the low revenue ceiling by $1,000 per student, while continuing to support school-based mental health services and setting aside funding aimed at improving literacy and reading outcomes across our state.”



School funding

In addition to enacting legislation making historic investments in local communities across Wisconsin, Evers also signed Senate Bill 330, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 11, which contains key portions of the governor’s negotiations to reach a bipartisan shared revenue compromise with Republican leaders, with historic budget investments in K-12 education statewide by:

