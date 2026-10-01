Happenings Town of Lyons water park to celebrate 25 years next month Steve Targo Oct 1, 2026 Oct 1, 2026 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After over 24 million waterslide rides and nearly 6 million pool towels, Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark turns 25 years old with a birthday bash for the resort’s mascot.kAm%96 A2CEJ E@ 46=63C2E6 E96 8@=56? 3:CE952J @7 qCF46 E96 |@@D6 :D $2EFC52J[ ~4E] ad[ `\e A]>][ 2E %:>36C #:586[ H9:49 :D =@42E65 2E f_a_ vC2?5 v6?6G2 (2J[ E@H? @7 {J@?D]k^Am Bruce the Moose, the mascot of Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, turns 25 years old. The water park is having a special celebration that’s free for resort guests and community members alike. Submitted, Regional News kAmuC66 7@C C6D@CE 8F6DED 2?5 E96 4@>>F?:EJ[ E96 A2C< H:== 36 :? E96 r2D4256D q2==C@@> 2E %:>36C #:586[ H9:49 C6A@CE65=J H6=4@>65 @G6C c]e >:==:@? 8F6DED D:?46 @A6?:?8 :ED 5@@CD ad J62CD 28@]k^Am kAmx? 2? 6>2:=[ E96 C6D@CE DE2E6D :E 2=D@ 4C62E65 a[aga ;@3D D@ 72C[ 2?5 8F6DED E@@< `]f >:==:@? =2AD 2C@F?5 E96 A2C<’D =2KJ C:G6C]k^Am People are also reading… Sign and facade improvements approved for Simple Cafe 'Gonna win the World Series': Why to be optimistic about the Brewers Lake Geneva moves closer to purchasing land for public safety facility Madison man charged in Whitewater homicide investigation These former Milwaukee Brewers will be suiting up in MLB playoffs Lake Geneva continues to discuss options for parks and lakefront plan A $60 loaf of rye bread is getting a lot of hate online The 5 most interesting things Pat Murphy said before Brewers NLDS workout East Troy railroad museum to conduct trick-or-treat train rides Trump to begin sending $500 ACA refund checks. Here's where they're going Renovation project completed to YMCA wellness center Tourism Commission mulling options for grant program Williams Bay earns homecoming victory over Princeton/Green Lake Packers' shaky start leads to on-the-fly reshaping of offensive line Week 6 high school football scores kAm%96 ~4E] ad 46=63C2E:@? H:== :?4=F56 2 G2C:6EJ @7 4@>A=:>6?E2CJ 24E:G:E:6D[ :?4=F5:?8 2 w2AAJ q:CE952J !2C256 7@C qCF46j 3:CE952J 42<6j 2 4@DEF>6 4@?E6DEj w2==@H66? 4C27EDj 7246 A2:?E:?8 2?5 2 52?46 A2CEJ]k^AmkAmp55:E:@?2= 24E:G:E:6D H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 7@C 2 766[ :?4=F5:?8 2 sx* 42C2>6= 2AA=6 32C[ AF>A<:? 564@C2E:?8[ qF:=5 2 qF55J 2?5 >@C6]k^Am kAmvF6DED 42? 2=D@ 255 2 H2E6CA2C< 52J A2DD 7@C S`f[ H:E9 52J A2DD6D =:>:E65 E@ E96 7:CDE `__ A6@A=6] r@?46DD:@?D H:== 2=D@ 36 2G2:=23=6 7@C AFC492D6]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6[ 8@ E@ k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^E:>36CC:586=@586]4@>QmE:>36CC:586=@586]4@>k^2m]k^Am Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Steve Targo Special Sections Coordinator Author email Follow Steve Targo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Sign and facade improvements approved for Simple Cafe The Lake Geneva Plan Commission approved several downtown design changes, including facade and signage updates for Simple Cafe and sandwich bo… 'Gonna win the World Series': Why to be optimistic about the Brewers When it comes to justifying optimism for a deep playoff run for the Milwaukee Brewers, there not much reason to look beyond their star pitcher. Lake Geneva moves closer to purchasing land for public safety facility City officials have been discussing the purchase since April. Madison man charged in Whitewater homicide investigation A 44-year-old Madison man has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide in relation to an incident that allegedly occurred in the city … These former Milwaukee Brewers will be suiting up in MLB playoffs The postseason will be full of familiar faces for Milwaukee Brewers fans. Here are former players who are suiting up for other playoff teams t…