Business The Abbey Resort’s new GM no stranger to Wisconsin hospitality Aug 27, 2026 1 hr ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FONTANA — Bruce Johnson is the new general manager at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd.kAmy@9?D@? :D 2 D62D@?65 9@DA:E2=:EJ 6I64FE:G6 H9@ 3C:?8D @G6C b_ J62CD @7 C6D@CE 2?5 9@E6= =6256CD9:A 6IA6C:6?46 E@ 9:D ?6H C@=6]k^Am Johnson kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2? p336J AC6DD C6=62D6[ 96 H:== @G6CD66 2== C6D@CE @A6C2E:@?D[ :?4=F5:?8 8F6DE D6CG:46D[ 7@@5 2?5 36G6C286[ D2=6D 2?5 >2C<6E:?8[ 9@FD6<66A:?8[ 6?8:?66C:?8 2?5 E62> 56G6=@A>6?E]k^AmkAm“x’> 9@?@C65 E@ ;@:? %96 p336J #6D@CE 2?5 364@>6 A2CE @7 DF49 2? :4@?:4 56DE:?2E:@?[” D2:5 y@9?D@? :? E96 C6=62D6] “%96 C6D@CE 92D 2 C:49 9:DE@CJ 2?5 2? :?4C65:3=6 E62>[ 2?5 x =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ 3F:=5:?8 @? E92E =6824J 3J 4C62E:?8 >6>@C23=6 6IA6C:6?46D 7@C 6G6CJ 8F6DE H9:=6 4@?E:?F:?8 E@ DEC6?8E96? @FC 4F=EFC6 2?5 @A6C2E:@?D]”k^Am People are also reading… Prominent UW-Madison professor agrees to resign after investigation Lake Geneva approves plans and permits for several projects Gateway helps graduate help family UW-Eau Claire joins UW system’s Direct Admit program IKEA store on Madison's Far West Side will consume 3 retail spaces Brandon Sproat part of Triple-A no-hitter; Tyler Black saves the day Wisconsin high school football player who died after game remembered for love of sports, family, cattle Green Bay police shoot, kill armed subject during welfare check Packers get a glimpse of what MarShawn Lloyd can add to offense in preseason win DRT, WCSE looking to form disaster response team in Walworth County They lost one fight against a solar farm. Now this Dane County town is hoping to stop another St. Francis de Sales School completes expansion project Lake Geneva Tourism Commission pauses grant program for two months Lake Geneva superintendent provides details about contract Maxwell Street Days in downtown Lake Geneva, plus car show & beer on a train kAm!2DE C@=6D 7@C y@9?D@? :?4=F56 2 DE:?E 2E %:>36C #:586 {@586 2?5 (2E6CA2C< :? E96 E@H? @7 {J@?D[ ?62C {2<6 v6?6G2]k^AmkAmw6 96=5 D6?:@C =6256CD9:A A@D:E:@?D H:E9 vC62E (@=7 {@586 2?5 r9F=2 ':DE2 #6D@CE U2>Aj $A2] w:D 42C66C :?4=F56D 2 =6256CD9:A C@=6 2E r@@A6C’D w2H< (:?6CJ U2>Aj #6DE2FC2?E[ qF42 x?4][ 2?5 #6?2:DD2?46 w@E6=D x?E6C?2E:@?2=]k^AmkAm|@DE C646?E=J[ y@9?D@? H2D 5:C64E@C @7 5:?:?8 D6CG:46D 2?5 86?6C2= >2?286C 7@C $@56I@ :? (2FH2E@D2[ H96C6 96 =65 5:?:?8 @A6C2E:@?D D6CG:?8 @G6C d__ C6D:56?ED 52:=J]k^Am Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Prominent UW-Madison professor agrees to resign after investigation Dietram Scheufele’s departure follows an investigation completed in September 2025 into complaints filed by three female students. Lake Geneva approves plans and permits for several projects Project included a mixed-use development, wedding venue, commercial building and apartment. Sponsored Gateway helps graduate help family Content by Gateway Technical College. Find out how Gateway provided Ulysses Sanchez with a solid education to help his family’s business grow. UW-Eau Claire joins UW system’s Direct Admit program Direct Admit aims to boost enrollment and graduation rates by automatically admitting eligible Wisconsin high school seniors to participating … IKEA store on Madison's Far West Side will consume 3 retail spaces The 54,000-square-foot store is scheduled to open later this fall between Target and Mounds Pet Food Warehouse.