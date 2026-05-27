May 27, 2026 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 Sawdust Symphony (pictured) plays this Saturday in the town of Geneva. FILE PHOTOS, REGIONAL NEWS Matt Jaye will perform at The Bottle Shop in Lake Geneva. Related to this story Most Popular Plan Commission gives initial approval to Lake Geneva supper club The conditional use permit still must be approved by City Council. Memorial Day parade and ceremony scheduled for Williams Bay The parade will begin at 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of Clover Street and Cherry Streets and travel to Edgewater Park. Lake Geneva revises parking ordinance to help BID program The change is related to the Business Improvement District’s upcoming We Love Local Wednesdays campaign Lake Geneva council approves replacement of some traffic signal poles The poles will be installed as part of the DOT's Highway 50/Main Street road reconstruction project, which is scheduled for 2027 and 2028. Lake Geneva school district issues statement regarding meeting The Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District addressed recent teacher resignations at Central-Denison Elementary, citing lack of support from d…