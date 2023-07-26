The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a unique hunting experience this fall at the Sandhill Wildlife Area in Babcock to help with a research study on deer density.

This special permit hunt will be held on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Applications are due Monday, Aug. 14.

“The last time an archery hunt was held in Sandhill was 1968, so we are looking forward to offering this opportunity to archers this fall,” said Darren Ladwig, DNR Wildlife Biologist at Sandhill.

This hunt is open to all licensed archery hunters and is restricted to archery equipment, which includes crossbows and vertical bows. A limited number of applicants will be accepted.

Successful applicants will be required to review the special hunting rules and regulations for Sandhill before the hunt. Hunters will be issued two harvest authorizations, an either-sex permit and an antlerless-only harvest authorizations. These harvest authorizations are only valid at Sandhill during the two-day hunt.

Successful applicants will be notified a week after the deadline. Unsuccessful applicants won’t be notified.

Apply for the 2023 Sandhill archery deer hunt by downloading a copy of the application and mailing it to the following address before Aug. 14: DNR - Archery Deer Hunt, Sandhill Wildlife Area, P.O. Box 156, Babcock, WI 54413

For more information, visit Sandhill Wildlife Area's Outdoor Skills webpage at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Lands/WildlifeAreas/sandhill/calendar.html.

