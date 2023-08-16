The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Aug. 15 announced the recent launch of a Drought Resource Webpapge as a new public source for information related to the drought conditions experienced by 82% of the state.

The new webpage gives viewers access to current drought conditions across Wisconsin, helpful resources from various DNR programs and other state and national resources regarding drought conditions. Visitors to the webpage can also find tips for conserving water and information about accessing water during a drought based on their specific water use needs.

This resource comes in response to an abnormally hot and dry summer which, according to the National Weather Service, has created drought conditions throughout much of Wisconsin. In the last few years, Wisconsin has transitioned from record-high water levels to one of the driest starts to summer on record in many parts of the state. This dramatic change has resulted in lower water levels and increased the risk and severity of wildfires across the state.

“These fluctuations highlight the importance of managing Wisconsin’s resources for the full range of climate conditions the state may experience now and in the future," said Adam Freihoefer, Wisconsin DNR Water Use Section Manager. "While Wisconsin has abundant water resources, drought years emphasize the importance of conservation and efficiency practices."

The Drought Resource webpage also provides an easy and convenient way for the public to report the visual signs of drought in their area, including parched, yellow lawns, visibly stressed or stunted vegetation, and low surface water levels.

“The public reporting of drought conditions helps the DNR and our partners better respond to these situations across Wisconsin,” Freihoefer said.

Visit the Drought Resource Webpage at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/drought to learn more about how droughts can affect public health, water use, agriculture, climate, recreation and fish and wildlife populations, as well as options for accessing and efficiently using Wisconsin’s water resources.

