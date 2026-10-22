5 big-time runs from around Wisconsin: Week 9 edition Kaitlyn Hupp Oct 22, 2026 18 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save kAm%96 {2<6 v6?6G2 #68:@?2= }6HD 92D A2CE?6C65 H:E9 wF5= E@ AC@G:56 2 =@@< 2E D@>6 @7 E96 DE2E6’D E@A 9:89 D49@@= DA@CED 9:89=:89ED E9:D 72==]k^AmkAm%9:D 65:E:@? AC@G:565 2 =@@< 2E 7:G6 =6?8E9J CFD96D 3J 7@@E32== A=2J6CD 2C@F?5 (:D4@?D:? 5FC:?8 (66< h 24E:@?]k^AmkAm(2E49 E9:D G:56@ E@ D66 H9:49 A=2JD >256 E96 4FE]k^Am Photos: Former Wisconsin football star Jim Leonhard through the years Jim Leonhard returns an interception against Indiana during happier times, before the team gave up a huge lead. The Wisconsin Badgers took on the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 12, 2002, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. JOHN MANIACI, State Journal Jim Leonhard takes it to the house as he returns a punt for a 63-yard touchdown late in the game to tie Purdue. The Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 26-23 Oct. 18, 2003, at Camp Randall Stadium. JOHN MANIACI, State Journal Jim Leonhard and the Badgers felt at home in Tucson, Arizona. The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Arizona Wildcats 9-7 September 18, 2004. JOHN MANIACI, STate Journal Jim Leonhard (18) of the Badgers returns a punt against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. MICHELLE STOCKER Badgers Jim Leonhard exits the field after setting a new record in all-time punt returns. MICHELLE STOCKER Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard during pregame warmups before the Badgers host New Mexico State Sept. 17. Leonhard has been promoted to head coach with the firing of Paul Chryst, right. Steve Apps, For the State Journal Football Photos: Former Wisconsin football star Jim Leonhard through the years Updated Oct 10, 2026 From his time representing the Badgers as a player, to a pro career and returning to Madison as a coach, here is Jim Leonhard's career through… Jim Leonhard returns an interception against Indiana during happier times, before the team gave up a huge lead. The Wisconsin Badgers took on the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 12, 2002, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. JOHN MANIACI, State Journal Badgers Jim Leonhard exits the field after setting a new record in all-time punt returns. MICHELLE STOCKER Jim Leonhard takes it to the house as he returns a punt for a 63-yard touchdown late in the game to tie Purdue. The Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 26-23 Oct. 18, 2003, at Camp Randall Stadium. JOHN MANIACI, State Journal Jim Leonhard (18) of the Badgers returns a punt against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. MICHELLE STOCKER Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard embraces safety D'Cota Dixon (14) after a defensive touchdown during the first half of the 2017 Big Ten Football Championship against Ohio State. M.P. KING, State Journal Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard during pregame warmups before the Badgers host New Mexico State Sept. 17. Leonhard has been promoted to head coach with the firing of Paul Chryst, right. Steve Apps, For the State Journal Jim Leonhard returns an interception against Indiana during happier times, before the team gave up a huge lead. The Wisconsin Badgers took on the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 12, 2002, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. JOHN MANIACI, State Journal Jim Leonhard takes it to the house as he returns a punt for a 63-yard touchdown late in the game to tie Purdue. The Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 26-23 Oct. 18, 2003, at Camp Randall Stadium. JOHN MANIACI, State Journal Jim Leonhard and the Badgers felt at home in Tucson, Arizona. The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Arizona Wildcats 9-7 September 18, 2004. JOHN MANIACI, STate Journal Jim Leonhard (18) of the Badgers returns a punt against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. MICHELLE STOCKER Badgers Jim Leonhard exits the field after setting a new record in all-time punt returns. MICHELLE STOCKER Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard during pregame warmups before the Badgers host New Mexico State Sept. 17. Leonhard has been promoted to head coach with the firing of Paul Chryst, right. Steve Apps, For the State Journal Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard embraces safety D'Cota Dixon (14) after a defensive touchdown during the first half of the 2017 Big Ten Football Championship against Ohio State. M.P. KING, State Journal Jim Leonhard and the Badgers felt at home in Tucson, Arizona. The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Arizona Wildcats 9-7 September 18, 2004. JOHN MANIACI, STate Journal Jim Leonhard returns an interception against Indiana during happier times, before the team gave up a huge lead. The Wisconsin Badgers took on the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 12, 2002, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. JOHN MANIACI, State Journal Badgers Jim Leonhard exits the field after setting a new record in all-time punt returns. MICHELLE STOCKER Jim Leonhard takes it to the house as he returns a punt for a 63-yard touchdown late in the game to tie Purdue. The Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 26-23 Oct. 18, 2003, at Camp Randall Stadium. JOHN MANIACI, State Journal Jim Leonhard and the Badgers felt at home in Tucson, Arizona. The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Arizona Wildcats 9-7 September 18, 2004. JOHN MANIACI, STate Journal Jim Leonhard (18) of the Badgers returns a punt against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. MICHELLE STOCKER Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard during pregame warmups before the Badgers host New Mexico State Sept. 17. Leonhard has been promoted to head coach with the firing of Paul Chryst, right. Steve Apps, For the State Journal Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard embraces safety D'Cota Dixon (14) after a defensive touchdown during the first half of the 2017 Big Ten Football Championship against Ohio State. M.P. KING, State Journal Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Week 9 high school football scores A number of high-profile games highlight the Week 9 high school football schedule. Follow the action with our live scoreboard. Union Grove spoils Lake Geneva Badger's homecoming, 34-14 Badger ended its season with this game, marking the first time in 20 years that it will not be headed to the WIAA playoffs. 5 standout kickoff returns from around Wisconsin: Week 9 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. High school football plays of the week from around Wisconsin: Week 9 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. 5 big-time TDs from around Wisconsin: Week 9 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. 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