Alert Top Story Spotlight Topical 5 Questions with Williams Bay Jacob Haynes Kaitlyn Hupp Nov 9, 2026 15 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Williams Bay High School Senior answers 5 questions for the Lake Geneva Regional News after a homecoming win for the Bulldogs. Kaitlyn Hupp kAm(:==:2>D q2J D6?:@C 2?5 7@@E32== E62> CF??:?8 324< 2?5 =:?6324<6C[ y24@3 w2J?6D[ 2?DH6C65 7:G6 BF6DE:@?D 7@C E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 #68:@?2= }6HD]k^AmkAmw2J?6D C64@C565 6:89E E@F495@H?D E9:D D62D@?[ D6G6? CFD9:?8 2?5 @?6 C646:G:?8[ H9:=6 A@DE:?8 dg` CFD9:?8 J2C5D 2?5 adb C646:G:?8 J2C5D]k^AmkAmw6 2=D@ C2?<65 D64@?5 @? E96 E62> H:E9 gb E24<=6D H9:=6 A=2J:?8 =:?6324<6C]k^Am Senior running back Jacob Haynes celebrated after scoring the first touchdown for the Bulldogs during the homecoming game. Kaitlyn Hupp Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp Nov 9, 2026 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular LIVE SCOREBOARD: High school football quarterfinal round playoff scores The quarterfinal round of the high school football playoffs kick off, so stay up to date with all the scores. High school football second-round playoff scores The second round of the high school football playoffs kick off, so stay up to date with all the scores. Badger High School football players selected for All Conference honors Several Badger High School football athletes earned All-Conference honors from the Southern Lakes Conference. Jedlicka leads Big Foot High School football All-Conference honorees Senior River Jedlicka was selected as Lineman of the Year. Williams Bay High School football players selected for All-Conference honors Several Williams Bay High School football players were selected to the Southeast-8 All-Conference team. Watch Now: Related Video Carrington: "It's just like one big family" Carrington: "My game is going to be the same regardless" Carrington: "My game is going to be the same regardless" Ball: "I think the speed was the biggest adjustment for me" Ball: "I think the speed was the biggest adjustment for me" Ball: "It started to get very cold, very quickly" Ball: "It started to get very cold, very quickly" Watch Now: Related Video Carrington: "It's just like one big family" Carrington: "My game is going to be the same regardless" Carrington: "My game is going to be the same regardless" Ball: "I think the speed was the biggest adjustment for me" Ball: "I think the speed was the biggest adjustment for me" Ball: "It started to get very cold, very quickly" Ball: "It started to get very cold, very quickly"