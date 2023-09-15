The Lake Geneva Town Bank building on Broad Street will be torn down and replaced by a smaller building.

On Aug. 28, the Lake Geneva City Council approved a conditional use permit allowing Wintrust Financial Corporation, owners of Town Bank, to raze the building, 567 Broad St.

Going up in its place will be a structure less than half the size of the current building, which was a Sentry grocery store until it was remodeled for First Banking Center in the 1990s. Since then, the building has been used as a bank. In 2014, Wintrust purchased it and opened the current Town Bank location there.

It was the first Town Bank location in Lake Geneva. The second is at 550 Commercial Court, near North Edwards Boulevard.

The plan to raze and rebuild received a recommendation for approval from the Lake Geneva Plan Commission Aug. 21.

The new Town Bank building is set to be located on the northwest area of the Broad Street property. It will be about 3,796 square feet, whereas the current bank building is about 10,750 square feet.

“It’s kind of Wintrust saying, ‘We don’t need all of that space,’” said Ken Etten, co-owner of McCormack & Etten Architects in Lake Geneva. The firm is working with Wintrust on the project.

Etten said Wintrust decided to construct a new Town Bank building because of repairs and upgrades that need to be completed to the existing facility.

“They said it’s hard to justify spending money fixing up the building when they don’t need all that space,” he said.

The new bank building will house six employees and offer indoor and drive-up customer service, with three drive-through lanes located on the east side of the building.

Site plan for the building includes seven customer parking stalls — including one handicapped-accessible parking stall — on the south side of the property. There will be six employee parking stalls on the east side. The entrance will be off Broad Street, with an exit onto North Street.

Etten said the building will look more residential than a typical bank.

“They said the would like a building that was more in keeping with the style of Lake Geneva, and that’s why we went with a more residential look, something that looks like a lake house,” Etten said. “It’s something that’s more reflective of the Lake Geneva community rather than a flat-roof box.”

Etten believes the new bank building will be a welcome addition to the Broad Street area.

“We feel it would improve the north Broad Street business district,” Etten said.

Jason Lohman, representative from Wintrust Financial Corporation, said it should take about nine months to demolish the current building and construct the new one.

Lohman was not certain what Wintrust Financial Corporation will do with the rest of the property after the bank building is completed.

“We’ve been thinking about that quite a bit, about what’s going to take place on the rest of the property,” Lohman said during the plan commission meeting. “But right now our primary focus has been on the bank and getting the bank in a good aesthetic condition.”

Plan Commission member Joel Hoiland was impressed with the plan.

“It’s a very attractive design,” Hoiland said. “I think it will really enhance that area of Broad Street and the surrounding area.”

Hoiland asked Lohman if representatives from Wintrust Financial Corporation considered other locations for the new banking facility. Lohman said they did, but Wintrust felt the Broad Street location was still the best site because it is not near the busier areas of downtown Lake Geneva.