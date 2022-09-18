Referendum question approved for Emergency Medical Services

On Nov. 8, Williams Bay residents will be asked if they are willing to increase the tax rate to pay for EMS services. The Village of Williams Bay released the following press release to explain the upcoming item that will be on the ballot:

On Aug. 24, the Williams Bay Village Board approved for a property tax increase the cost of providing 24-hour emergency medical services (EMS) the Village.

The residents of Williams Bay have long been served by EMS volunteers to respond to emergency medical calls. Like many other communities throughout the state, the number of EMS volunteers are drastically declining while the volume of calls continues to rise.

The additional funding would allow the village to be serviced by full-time paid professional personnel to ensure a high quality of care and a quick response to calls.

The Village of Williams Bay is collaborating with the Village of Fontana to provide EMS services to Williams Bay residents. If the referendum is approved, the money will fund up to seven full-time paid emergency medical staff, which will offer enough resources for Fontana to provide 24-hour emergency medical services to the Village of Williams Bay.

“We think this is an effective and cost-effective way to provide this important,usually urgently needed service,” said Village President Bill Duncan.

If village residents approve the referendum, the 2022 tax levy—to be collected in 2023 and each year going forward—would increase by $928,077 to cover the cost of the additional EMS personnel. This translates to a property tax increase of an estimated $441.81 annually, or about $8.50 per week, on a home valued at $350,000.

The referendum question will appear on the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, ballot as follows:

Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Village of Williams Bay for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 1.67%, which results in a levy of $2,982,296. Shall the Village of Williams Bay be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of providing the Village with 24-hour emergency medical services, by a total of 31.120% which results in a levy of $3,910,373, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $928,077 for each fiscal year going forward? YES_________ NO___________ This proposed increase would only affect the village portion of property taxes.

For more information, visit www.williamsbayyes4ems.org.