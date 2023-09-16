“It’s basically a six-court pickleball interior building that will mimic the exterior finishes of the existing building,” said Gary Tree, of Advanced Building Corporation.
The McFarland-based contractor has been working with the owners of Lake Geneva Tennis on the proposed addition.
Plan Commission member Joel Hoiland asked if there will be shower facilities and a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system.
Tree said players will have to use shower rooms in the main building, but the pickleball court addition will have an HVAC system.
There will also be a 30-stall parking lot on the east side of the building.
Paul Lauterbach, co-owner of Lake Geneva Tennis, said the new lot will allow for more parking when the facility hosts pickleball tournaments.
“We’ve had a couple already and we have been able to utilize our parking and parking out in front,” Lauterbach said. “But now we’re actually adding 30 (stalls), so when we do the pickleball tournaments we’re going to have quite a bit of parking. So we shouldn’t have an issue.”