Pickleball has taken off in a big way at Lake Geneva Tennis.

The tennis club will add a 16,000-square-foot pickleball facility to its property at 630 Veterans Pkwy., Lake Geneva.

On Aug. 28, the Lake Geneva City Council approved a plan to build the facility off the south side of the existing tennis building.

The council action follows an Aug. 21 recommendation for approval from the Lake Geneva Plan Commission. The proposed addition was first presented to the city in November 2021.

In June, city officials approved a general development plan for the proposed facility, which includes site design, parking, landscaping and architecture for the project.

According to the plans, there will be six indoor pickleball courts, a small office and two restrooms. To access the court, guests will have to go in through the Lake Geneva Tennis building.

“It’s basically a six-court pickleball interior building that will mimic the exterior finishes of the existing building,” said Gary Tree, of Advanced Building Corporation.

The McFarland-based contractor has been working with the owners of Lake Geneva Tennis on the proposed addition.

Plan Commission member Joel Hoiland asked if there will be shower facilities and a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

Tree said players will have to use shower rooms in the main building, but the pickleball court addition will have an HVAC system.

There will also be a 30-stall parking lot on the east side of the building.

Paul Lauterbach, co-owner of Lake Geneva Tennis, said the new lot will allow for more parking when the facility hosts pickleball tournaments.

“We’ve had a couple already and we have been able to utilize our parking and parking out in front,” Lauterbach said. “But now we’re actually adding 30 (stalls), so when we do the pickleball tournaments we’re going to have quite a bit of parking. So we shouldn’t have an issue.”

