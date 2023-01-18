Lake Geneva Regional News editor Stephanie Jones announces career change into teaching

For the last 15 years, my life has revolved around journalism, starting with the Racine Journal Times and most recently with The Lake Geneva Regional News. In the morning, I checked my phone for breaking news overnight. I would quickly write up what I could.

I would read other news stories, and I would think of more questions that needed to be asked. My story idea list was never lacking. I usually had a list of 20 stories or more that I wanted to write. Finding the time to write them all was another matter.

Two years ago, my family moved out to Walworth County, and I was blessed with the opportunity to become the editor of the Lake Geneva Regional News, a sister paper to The Journal Times.

In Lake Geneva, my never-ending story list would often revolve around what looked the most fun.

I heard there was an ice carousel on Lake Delavan run by a motor that revolves in a circle. I jumped to cover that. It was an amazing site to see.

The Lake Geneva Balloon Company was celebrating its 20-year anniversary. Well, the only way to cover that was to take a ride in a balloon and write about it.

And the ice castles! From the moment I started working at the paper, I looked forward to covering them, and they did not disappoint.

It has been a blast.

But as with everything in life, there are different times and seasons. Now after 15 years in journalism, I’m hanging up my press pass and transitioning to my next career in life – becoming an English teacher. I’m starting with subbing in East Troy where my three daughters (ages 4, 8 and 10) attend school, and then I’m going back to school to get my education degree.

When I was in college at UW-Milwaukee I explored the opportunity of going into teaching and journalism. I worked at an after-school program for elementary children. I loved spending time with the kids, playing outside, doing crafts and teaching them a few things along the way.

Ultimately, at that point in life, I decided I had more of a passion for journalism. But my love of working with youth and sharing my enjoyment of reading and writing never went away.

Now, 15 years later — and three kids later — I’m hoping I can use my experience in journalism to teach a new generation the love of reading and writing.

I’m so proud I have been a part of the Lake Geneva Regional News over these past two years, and I’m excited to see how Travis Devlin, the newly appointed local editor, helps shape the paper. I know the paper is in good hands with him, along with reporters Dennis Hines, Eric Johnson and Steve Targo in charge of the Resorter and other special sections.

I was able to be there for the newspaper and online media platform’s 150th anniversary and help put out the commemorative anniversary edition. In that edition, we reminisced about how much has changed over the years, and yet, how the mission of sharing the news has stayed the same.

The paper used to be typeset letter by letter, and everyone had to wait for the paper to come out to learn the news of the day. Now breaking news is posted online as it’s happening, with subscribers able to access it all.

Lake Geneva residents and visitors can get the whole Regional News e-edition on their phones or computers every week as soon as it comes out Wednesday morning. There is no need to wait to get the paper in the mail or wait until summer to get caught up with the news.

Meanwhile, the print version of the newspaper remains strong. We know there is nothing like relaxing in Lake Geneva with a cup of coffee, the sound of the lake in the background and a copy of the Regional News in your hands.

I want to thank all the loyal subscribers and advertisers who have helped preserve the Regional News’ 150-year tradition. We would not be able to do it without you.

We don’t all make it on page A1 of the paper, but we all have a story to tell. I cannot wait to help the next generation learn how to tell their own stories and learn about history and different cultures through reading the stories of others.

