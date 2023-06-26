Chef John Bogan has been helping people improve their culinary skills for 15 years.
Bogan is honoring the 15th anniversary of his cooking school— the Lake Geneva School of Cooking LLC, 727 Geneva St. in Lake Geneva. He said he has enjoyed operating the cooking school and helping people learn how to prepare a quality meal.
“It was a lot of work when we opened and it’s still a lot of work. But it seems like more than ever, it’s paying off with the joy of lasting this long and taking care of our guests,” Bogan said. “We just love taking care of people here, just love it.”
As part of Bogan’s classes, participants work with chef mates to help prepare a four-course meal.
The recipes that are prepared during the cooking classes come from Bogan’s cookbook, “Recipes from the Seasons of My Life.” The cookbook features recipes for different seasons of the year.
Participants learn how to prepare pasta, seafood, steak, Hawaiian and dessert dishes.
“It’s hands-on cooking, so you help prepare the meal. So for each dish we go over how you prepare it, and we have a chef mate and they help walk you through it,” Bogan said. “So that is where they will teach you some knife skills. They will teach you searing techniques, sauteing techniques and flambeing techniques with brandy. We kind of go over all of that with myself and chef mates, then we sit down and have a great meal. We enjoy the meal that you helped prepare.”
Bogan also helps the participants learn how to properly maintain a kitchen area while they are cooking— a technique he calls “mise en place,” which means “a mess in place” in French.
“I like to say as a chef that a kitchen area is a very organized mess in place,” Bogan said. “So it’s all your preparation, being ready to go but it’s very organized.”
The Lake Geneva School of Cooking offers children’s classes, dinner cooking classes and farmers market classes, in which students visit the Lake Geneva Farmers Market every Thursday to obtain items to prepare for a meal.
“We walk across the street, shop and work with our local farmers and then we come back here and make lunch,” he said.
Bogan has scheduled several classes during the upcoming weeks to honor the school’s 15th anniversary including the:
“15th Anniversary Farmer’s Market” class from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 29
“15th Anniversary Dinner Time, Wine Time: Napa Valley” class from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., June 30
“15th Anniversary Dinner Time, Duckhorn Time” class from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., July 1
“15th Anniversary Dinner Time, Caymus Time” class from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., July 2.
Bogan also offers private classes for birthday parties, anniversaries, bridal showers, bachelorette parties and corporate outings.
Most classes can accommodate between 14 to 25 people.
Bogan said most people are impressed with the techniques they learn from his classes.
“People can’t believe what they cook. We want people to be able to make the dishes, and that’s my goal,” Bogan said. “It’s definitely restaurant quality. It’s top-tier dishes, so it’s something they might have not had before.”
Bogan said he receives many repeat clients. He said several companies hold corporate outings at his school several times a month, a local family visits the school every Thanksgiving and a group of chefs conduct a cooking competition at the school every July.
“They are great guests. I know everybody’s names,” Bogan said. “They book in January for July. They know exactly when they want to be here.”
Bogan also works with students form Badger High School’s ProStart Culinary Arts Program to help them learn advanced cooking techniques.
“As a chef, I want to be a role model for these young students at Badger High School,” Bogan said. “I want to teach them that when you look good, you cook good. I want to teach them how to carry themselves in the community.”
Every year, Bogan prepares meals for the snow sculpturing teams that participate in the annual U.S National Snow Sculpting Championship that is held each February as part of Winterfest.
“I’ve been feeding snow sculptors every year since we’ve had it. It’s been 28 years. It’s unbelievable,” Bogan said. “We’ve done different dinners and lunches, everything.”
Bogan receives most of the ingredients for his recipes from local farmers and producers.
“I love giving a shout out to our local farmers,” Bogan said. “We work with them all the time.”
Bogan also produces his own Italian sausages and seasonings, which are available for purchase at the cooking school.
“It’s our ticket to great food. That’s part of the anniversary,” Bogan said. “We’re not selling it online, only in-house. We only have 300 cans. When they’re gone, they’re gone.”
Bogan has worked as a chef at restaurants, hotels and resorts.
He said his uncle Wilhem Bogan helped him become interested in working as a chef. He said he worked at his uncle’s restaurant, the Apple Hill Restaurant in Spring Green, when he was 12 years old.
“He was one of my mentors,” Bogan said. “He just taught me that you make people happy with food, and the busier you are, the happier you are.”
For more information about the Lake Geneva School of Cooking or to schedule a class, visit www.lakegenevaschoolofcooking.com.
Bogan said he hopes his school continues to become a popular destination in Lake Geneva.
“I have no problem with people coming to see Chef John Bogan, because I love being in Lake Geneva and I want to be that guy where people say, ‘You got to go see Chef Bogan,’” he said. “That gets me excited to have that kind of rapport in the community.”
Bogan said it is easy for people to learn basic cooking techniques, but if they want to develop advanced cooking skills then he encourages them to attend a cooking school.
“I would day it’s easy to become an entry-level cook to make yourself dinner,” Bogan said. “But if you want to go to that next level, that’s what we try to get you to. It’s the details of all the little things like grilling and getting the little char marks, getting the crispies on the shrimp and how to do that but not have it overcooked. So if you want to get to that next level, there’s no doubt you should go to a cooking school that can show you how to do those small details.”
