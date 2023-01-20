Fontana School Board approves 2023-2024 open enrollment space availability; Board approves final 2023-2024 school calendar, hires new tiered learning teacher

With the current 2022-2023 school year nearing it’s midway point, the Fontana Board of Education already had its sights set to the horizon on Jan. 16, busy making administrative preparations for the approaching 2023-2024 school year.

Among the groundwork being laid Monday was setting the district’s open enrollment seat availability for the upcoming school year.

Looking to maintain low student-teacher ratios, open enrollment space availabilities were approved by the board as follows: 4K, 14 openings; 5K, four openings; 1st Grade, seven openings; 2nd Grade, seven openings; 3rd Grade, six openings; 4th Grade, four openings; 5th Grade, three openings; 6th Grade, 13 openings; 7th Grade, 9 openings; and 8th Grade, 12 openings.

Fontana Elementary School will have one available open enrollment space for students identified with one or any combination of qualifying special education services, including but not limited to autism, emotional-behavioral disabilities, specific learning disabilities and health impairment.

The district also will have one open enrollment space availability for a student with speech/language special education needs.

The open enrollment period for the 2023-2024 school year will run from Monday, Feb. 6 through a deadline of Friday, April 28 at 4 p.m.

Wisconsin’s inter-district public school open enrollment program allows parents to apply for their children to attend public school in a school district other than the one in which they reside.

Any Wisconsin resident in Grades 4K-12 may apply to attend a nonresident school district under the open enrollment program. However, a child may transfer to a nonresident school district for early childhood education or 4K only if the child’s resident school district offers the same type of program and only if the child is eligible for that program in the resident school district.

More information on public school open enrollment is available on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) website at dpi.wi.gov and searching for “Public School Open Enrollment.”

Recommended class size guidelines

In keeping with district goals of maintaining low student teacher ratios, particularly in the lower elementary grades, the board also approved Torrez’s recommendations for class size guidelines for the 2023-2024 school year—4K, 20; 5K, 20; 1st Grade, 24; 2nd Grade, 24, 3rd Grade, 24; 4th Grade, 24; 5th Grade, 24; 6th Grade, 36; 7th Grade, 36; and 8th Grade, 36.

Reporting to the board on current total district enrollment, District Administrator and Principal Steve Torrez noted that the overall student count at Fontana Elementary School, which started the 2022-2023 school year at 198, now stands at 202.

Calendar approved

In other developments on Jan. 16, the Board of Education approved the Fontana Joint 8 School District’s calendar for the 2023-2024 school year, coordinated to align with the other Big Foot Union High School feeder Grades 4K-8 school districts—Reek School, Sharon Community School and Walworth Elementary.

Torrez said efforts were made to coordinate the calendar with Grades 9-12 Big Foot where possible.

“We’re trying to align as best we can with them,” Torrez noted.

The 2023-2024 district calendar calls for a total of 176 student contact days, with school starting after Labor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and running through an early release day on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Eighth grade graduation is scheduled for Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Academic quarters during the 2023-2024 school year will end on Nov. 3; Jan. 18, 2024; March 22, 2024; and June 4, 2024. Parent-teacher conferences will be held Oct. 12-Oct. 13, and March 7, 2024.

Vacation days during the 2023-2024 school year include Friday, Oct. 27; Fall Break from Nov. 22-24; an extended Winter Break from Dec. 22-Jan. 2, 2024; Friday, Jan. 19, 2024; Friday, Feb. 16, 2024; Spring Break from March 25-29, 2024; and Memorial Day on Monday, May 27, 2024.

Grades 4K-8 early release days are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 13; Friday, Nov. 3; Friday, March 1, 2024; Friday, May 24, 2024; and Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

“These days align with the other K-8’s,” Torrez said.

Teacher hired

The Board of Education approved the hiring of Walworth resident and recent University of Wisconsin-Whitewater graduate Aliyah Castaldo to fill the district’s recently-created position of MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Supports) Tiered Learning Teacher.

“We did use our remaining ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds to add that additional MTSS teacher,” Torrez said. “This is in response to our [Wisconsin DPI] School Report Card, some of the COVID loss ... The MTSS teacher will be going class to class between third, fourth and fifth [grades] ... and working to help differentiate and push all kids in those critical years between third, fourth and fifth.”

Noting she could potentially fill a future retirement-spurred faculty opening at Fontana Elementary School, Torrez said Castaldo came highly recommended.

“All of her references were very good,” he said. “She’s very energetic, wants to learn. She asks questions, steps in wherever needed. Thinks about the whole student, not just her part of the student. I’m really looking forward. The interview team is really excited to have her join us. She’s one of those people that’s probably going to be around the area, and we’re already kind of thinking ahead of where she might plug in down the road a little.”

Castaldo will start in her new teaching position with the district on Jan. 30.

Fontana School Board President Tom Labus said he felt the hiring of local candidate Castaldo will prove to be “a big plus” for the district.

Other news

In other developments at the Jan. 16 meeting, the Fontana Joint 8 Board of Education:

Tabled board discussion and possible action on contracts for District Administrator/Principal Steve Torrez and Business Manager Sharon Llanas to the next regularly-scheduled board meeting, set for Monday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the school library at Fontana Elementary School, 450 S. Main St., Fontana.

Acknowledged receipt of a $300 memorial donation in support of the school library in memory of longtime Fontana Elementary School 7th grade English teacher Mary Elizabeth Genoar (1920-2022), who passed away at age 102 on Nov. 5, 2022.

Set the next Building & Grounds Committee meeting for Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 2:45 p.m., and the next Finance Committee meeting for Monday, Feb. 13 at 4:30 p.m.

