Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from Feb. 21 – Feb. 27. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Whitewater man charged after punching elderly roommate in the face, damages property

Joseph S Monalto Jr., 35, of 200 block S Pine Cir, Whitewater, has been charged with physical abuse of an elder person – intentionally cause bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments, repeater; criminal damage to property, repeater, domestic abuse assessments; and disorderly conduct, repeater, domestic abuse assessments. Officers from the Whitewater Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Feb. 9 for a report that Monalto, the defendant, was under the influence and “out of control.” At the time of arrival, officers on the scene in the kitchen noticed that the oven’s glass was broken and knocked over. There was also a broken plate, a coffee pot and coffee grounds on the floor. A man, who lives in the same residence as the defendant, was punched twice in the left side of his face by Monalto. The defendant then called the man’s two sisters and said he was going to burn the house down and kill himself. Monalto Jr. plead guilty back in October 2022 to one count of obstructing an officer, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of criminal damage to property.

Janesville man steals $1,501.88 worth of items at the Delavan Walmart, gets caught a day later

Matthew J Madonna, 37, of 400 block N Walnut St., Janesville, has been charged with felony retail theft and misdemeanor bail jumping. Officers were dispatched to Walmart in Delavan on Feb. 5 for a retail theft complaint. Officers spoke with an asset protection employee who stated that on Feb. 4 two subjects pushed a cart full of merchandize out the door totaling $1,501.88. The items included a Gateway all-in-one desktop, an HP Pavilion Desktop, an LED speaker, and a KitchenAid Artisan Mixer. The employee provided a photo of the man’s license plate, which came back to Janesville. Janesville police made a traffic stop the next day of the vehicle with the provided license plate, which came back to Madonna, the defendant. Later, Madonna admitted to taking the items without paying for them. He was previously charged in Rock County for the same crime less than three weeks earlier.

Palmyra man charged with possession of child porn using Snapchat

Mario D Fenwick, 24, of 100 block Northwest St., Palmyra, has been charged with possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child – possess with intent to distribute. The City of Whitewater Police Department received a cyber-tip on Jan. 18 from the Wisconsin Department of Justice that Fenwick, the defendant, had uploaded a file on snapchat containing child sex abuse materials back in September. On Feb. 7, a detective interviewed Fenwick who said that he had taken a screenshot of the child sex abuse materials while staying at the Quality Inn in Whitewater, which is now the Super 8 Hotel. He also admitted that he was using methamphetamine at the time.

Delavan man charged after selling marijuana out of someone else’s residence

Jacob R Dollahite, 33, of 2800 block North Shore Dr., Delavan, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC (Tetrahydrocannabinols), - PTAC, as a party to a crime, maintain a drug trafficking place – PTAC, as a party to a crime and disorderly conduct. A sergeant from the City Elkhorn Police Department responded to a residence in the City of Elkhorn in Feb. 4. When he arrived at the residence, the sergeant detected an odor of marijuana and observed a nearly empty golden cartridge with a golden substance believed to be THC. The owner of the home had an agreement with Dollahite, the defendant, could live there and sell drugs to repay past loans. Inside the residence, a total of 220.9 grams of marijuana was recovered.

2 Illinois men charged after attempting an armed robbery in Whitewater

Jerry D Johnson, 42, of 2700 block Hebron Ave., Zion, Ill., has been charged with attempted armed robbery with threat of force – PTAC, as a party to a crime, and possession of cocaine – second and subsequent offense – PTAC, as a party to a crime. Officers from the Whitewater Police Department were dispatched to an apartment on Feb. 17 for report from a man stating that subjects attempted to shoot him in the leg. James A Franklin, 30, of 1700 block Sheridan Rd., Zion, Ill., was charged with the same crimes along with possession of controlled substances. The two men, Johnson and Franklin, held the man at gunpoint and threatened to shoot him in the leg over a missing purse that contained $350 worth of marijuana and prescription drugs inside to sell and make money. Later that night, a high risk traffic stop was made of a vehicle with Erica Faremi, aformer cellmate Mya Janczak, Johnson and Franklin. Johnson admitted to being with Franklin, Janczak and Faremi. He stated that they were at the man’s apartment to intimidate him to retrieve money for Janczak.

East Troy man charged with 8 counts of sexual assault with a child under the age of 13

Luz E. Aranda Rodriguez, of 2742 Main St., East Troy, has been charged with eight counts of first degree child sexual assault-with a child under the age of 13. East Troy police responded to a residence on Feb. 17 for a report of a sexual assault. The Police Chief spoke with a woman who said that her daughter stated that her stepfather, Aranda Rodriguez, the defendant, was doing very inappropriate things to her. The stepdaughter said it began when they lived in Lake Geneva prior to moving to East Troy in October 2022. A forensic interview was completed with the young girl where she described the incident that occurred on Feb. 16 in thorough and grotesque detail.

