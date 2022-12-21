11 things to do for New Year's Eve around Lake Geneva

KENOSHA — The first Tuba Christmas in Kenosha — which organizers hope becomes an annual event — is Sunday, Dec. 18, in the Indian Trail High School Auditorium, 6800 60th St. All tuba and baritone/euphonium players are welcome to perform. “Everyone is invited to come, play some great music with that one-of-a-kind low brass rumble and experience some tuba camaraderie,” said organizer Jeremy Kriedeman, the band director at Indian Trail. Karl Mueller, the band director at Kenosha’s Bradford high School, is conducting the performance. Performers should come to the high school at 2 p.m. Sunday to register. The rehearsal starts at 2:30 p.m. A free performance starts at 4 p.m. The program will feature a lot of familiar holiday tunes: “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” “Joy to the World,” “Carol of the Bells” and many more, Kriedeman said, adding, “The audience will be invited to sing along on many of them.” The first Tuba Christmas took place on Dec. 22, 1974, in New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink and, since then, has expanded across the globe. In fact, Tuba Christmas events — which take place annually everywhere from Yuba City, Calif., to Canberra, Australian — are so popular, players collect the commemorative pins from each event. Kriedeman has attended these events in Wisconsin and Illinois and has been “wanting to start one here in Kenosha for several years because of our strong music community. We have lots of current and former players I’m hoping will come and join us even if they haven’t played in a long time.” Since this is the first Kenosha event, Kriedeman doesn’t know how many players will show up Sunday, “but if we get 30-40 people performing, I’ll be really happy.” Though the concert is free and open to everyone, the cost to perform is $10. The registration fee includes a commemorative Tuba Christmas button. Note: Performers are asked to “dress in bright, festive, holiday colors and decorate your instrument. Please bring a folding, collapsible or standard music stand.”