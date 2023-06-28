The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Don’t miss it!

Lake Geneva School of Cooking’s 15th Anniversary

Thursday, June 29-Sunday, July 2, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva

Happy 15th to the school, which is celebrating with special classes that promise to be a culinary field trip to Napa Valley. Participants will be treated to a sparking wine reception with Parmigiano Popovers while Chef John Bogan goes over the class menu. Hands-on cooking followed by a fine dining experience.

Classes are Farmer’s Market Thursday, June 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dinner Time, Wine Time: Napa Valley Friday, June 30, 6-10 p.m. Dinner Time, Duckhorn Time Saturday, July 1, 6-10 p.m. and Dinner Time, Caymus Time Sunday, July 2, 6-10 p.m.

Note: As of this writing, the Farmer’s Market class was filled, but one can enter the waiting list in case of a cancelation.

Costs: $95 for Farmer’s Market $150 for Dinner Time, Wine Time and $195 each for Dinner Time, Duckhorn Time and Dinner Time, Caymus Time. Go to lakegenevacookingschool.com.

Whitewater 4th of July Festival

Friday-Tuesday, June 30-July 4, various Whitewater locations.

The event has two fireworks displays: One Saturday, July 1, another Tuesday, July 4. Both start at 10 p.m., whether it rains or not, over the lakebed of Cravath Lake. Oh, and the five-day festival also has a parade, a carnival, car show, live music, the Miss Whitewater Pageant, the Whippet City Mile race and much, much more.

Go to whitewater4th.com for more information.

Independence Day Celebration

Saturday, July 1, Delavan Lake Community Park, 1220 South Shore Drive, town of Delavan.

Event opens at 6 p.m., with Squad 51 performing 7:30 to 8:45 and 9:45 to 11:45 p.m. Raffle drawing at 8:45 p.m. Fireworks last from 9 to 9:30 p.m. Rodriguez Rentals provides the bouncy slide, cotton candy, popcorn and other foods. Clocktower Pizza will sell pizza by the slice, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages.

Lake Lawn Queen

Fireworks Boat Tour

July 1, 7:15-10 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Check out the town of Delavan’s Independence Day fireworks aboard the Queen. Cruise begins with a journey around Delavan Lake to enjoy the sunset before the display begins. Tickets: $65 per adult, $40 per child. Go to lakelawnresort.com.

Fourth of July in East Troy

Sunday, July 2, various East Troy locations. Parade is at noon, starting at Main and West streets, heading east to the Village Square, north on Division Street, west on Elm Street, south on Beulah Avenue and west on Graydon Avenue. The East Troy Lions Club’s fireworks display is at dusk at Amusement Park, 3072 Graydon Ave. The club is also celebrating the nation’s birthday with its annual East Troy Music Festival, featuring the famous East Troy Beer Tent, live music, a carnival and more from Friday to Sunday, June 30 to July 2.

Go to easttroy.org/events.

Independence Day Weekend Celebration & Beach Party

July 2, 4-7 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort.

Live music by the Beach Bum Band, lawn games the pig roast buffet. Buffet cost: $46 adults, $20 ages 4-12, complimentary for ages 3 and younger. Go to lakelawnresort.com.

Independence Day Celebration

Monday, July 3, all day, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Activities include bags tournament, scavenger hunt, laser tag, live music, DJ entertainment, classic resort games, a pool bash and more. Fireworks start at dusk on the lake side of the resort. For full event schedule and more, go to grandgeneva.com.

Frank Kresen American Legion Auxiliary July 4 Parade

Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m., starting at Eastview Elementary School, 535 Sage St., Lake Geneva.

Parade will travel from the school to Center Street, then Henry Street, ending at the legion post. There will be cash prizes for first- through third-place, with age groups 0-4, 5-8 and 9-12 years old. Event ends with a celebration at the post with ice cream for children.

Independence Day in Sharon

July 4, various Sharon locations.

Parade starts at 11 a.m. Party at the Park is 12:30 p.m. at Goodland Memorial Park, with food truck, craft vendors, sweet corn and a beer tent from noon to 9 p.m. Live music by That Gurl. Fireworks start at dusk.

Bloomfield’s Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks

July 4, Pell Lake.

Parade starts at noon, at the Pell Lake Beach, corner of North Lakeshore and Orchid drives. From there, it heads west on North Lakeshore Drive, south on Clover Road to the Bloomfield-Genoa City Fire & Rescue Department station. At dusk, fireworks will be shot from a barge on Pell Lake.

Celebration of Freedom

July 4, 6-8 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. With live music by The Chicago Experience Band, a tribute to the band Chicago.

City of Burlington Fireworks

July 4, dusk, Echo Park, 595 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington.

Independence Day

Fireworks in Fontana

July 4, dusk, Fontana Beach.

The village of Fontana’s annual display is shot from a barge off the beach. People can watch from land or from the waters of Geneva Lake.

Wet N Wild(ish)

Friday, July 7, 5 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy.

Summer party with food trucks, inflatables, a beer tent from East Troy Brewery, yard games, a children’s water fun zone, artisans and music by DJ JC Hanna.

Go to easttroy.org/events.

Cars Time Forgot

Warm-up Saturday

Saturday, July 8, starting at 11 a.m., various Delavan locations.

A parade is among the list of activities to ring in the popular car show.

The kickoff begins with a road tour starting at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. The tour ends with a classic car parade down the brick streets of downtown Delavan. The parade from noon to 1:30 p.m. Greased Lightning is at Tower Park.

There will also be bowling at Delavan Lanes, 509 S. 7th St., Delavan, at noon; swing dance lessons at Lake Lawn Airport 3-4 p.m.; a sock hop at the airport with The Rockin’ Fenderskirts 4-6 p.m.; dinner on the runway 6:30-8:30 p.m.; and an outdoor screening of the film “Grease.”

Early bird pricing: $50 ages 13 and older, $10 ages 12 and younger. Pricing will increase after July 5.

To register a car for the event, cost is $20.

Purchase tickets, register and find more information at lakelawnresort.com/events/cars-time-forgot-warm-up-saturday-events.

Also

Maritime Archaeology

June 29, 2-3 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Join Jordan, a historical society maritime archaeologist, to learn about shipwrecks and scuba diving in Wisconsin waters. Puzzles, games and other activities.

Go to lglibrary.org/events for more details.

Red White and Blue Bash

June 30-July 2, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Fourth of July weekend celebration with DJ Rick spinning on June 30, DJ B-Lee July 1 and DJ Hollywood July 2. Plus drink specials.

Go to thumbsupakegeneva.com.

Mindy Quigley in Lake Geneva

Book signing — July 1, 2-4 p.m., Dust Bunny Books, 152 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Book reading & pizza — July 1, 7 p.m., House of Bogini, 152 Center St., Lake Geneva.

The mystery author of “Six Feet Deep Dish,” “Ashes to Ashes, Crust to Crust” and “Public Anchovy No. 1” starts off her day in Lake Geneva with the book signing, followed by the book reading, discussion and a pizza night at House of Bogini. Both businesses are near each other.

Call 262-248-2882 for more information.

Local History Lecture Series: Camps of Lake Geneva

July 6, 2-3 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library.

Chris Brookes, of Black Point Estate & Gardens, discusses the 18 camps that were once on the shores of Geneva Lake. Program open to adults only.

Go to lglibrary.org/events.

