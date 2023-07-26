The Geneva Lake West Rotary Club’s popular annual Corn & Bratwurst Festival, now in its 62nd year, is one of the summer high-points in Walworth County, with proceeds supporting the community.

This year’s Corn & Bratwurst Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Devils Lane Park in Walworth, across from Big Foot High School. The park, 425 Read St., is located along Devils Lane between Read Street and South 5th Avenue.

This event helps the Geneva Lake West Rotary raise money to give back to the community through donations to community services that benefit children, youth, senior citizens, the handicapped, and student scholarships, along with other charitable organizations in the Geneva Lake West area.

“During the day-long celebration there will be live entertainment featuring The Gebel Girls and The Twin Rivers Band, a dunk tank, a beer tent and other favorites, along with drive-thru service.” said Geneva Lake West Rotary Club Immediate Past President Phill Klamm, a member of the club’s Corn & Brat Committee. “Rotarians will be preparing and serving the traditional two roasted ears of corn and grilled bratwurst, included in the ticket price. There will be a variety of non-alcoholic beverages also available for purchase. A-la-carte tickets can also be purchased if you are wanting more.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For sponsorship inquiries, email glwrotaryclub@gmail.com.

Pre-sale tickets, $13 each, are being sold online at www.glwrotaryclub.org. Online ticket sales will stop at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5. Day-of ticket purchases will be $15 each.

“We encourage you to purchase online for the savings,” Klamm said.

The Walworth-based nonprofit Geneva Lake West Rotary Club, doing business as the Walworth-Fontana Rotary Club Foundation, encompasses 52 members and is a member of Manitowoc-based Rotary District 6270 and Evanston, Ill.-based Rotary International, one of the largest service organizations in the world with more than 1.4 million members in over 46,000 clubs across 200 countries.

For more information about the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club, visit https://www.glwrotaryclub.org.

Close Milwaukee-based 5-piece bluegrass string band The MilBillies were one of the many bands performing during the 5-day July 12-16 run of the seventh annual Elkhorn Ribest at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. The nationally-known festival, launched in 2016, attracts more than 100,000 festival-goers annually. The 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest, now in its seventh season, was expected to draw crowds in excess of 100,000 attendees to the Walworth County Fairground across the span of its 5-day July 12-16 run. Among the attractions at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribest at the Walworth County Fairgrounds was the July 13 Rib Run open bike show, where participants could ride and park in the middle of the fairgrounds for motorcycle judging between noon and 6 p.m. in a variety of categories, with trophies awarded for Best Bagger, Best Bobber, Best Chopper, Best Cruiser, Best Freestyle and Best Vintage, as well as a trophy for Grand Champion. Beyond sampling a wide array of barbecued ribs, the July 12-16, 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds offered up a variety of additional memorable moments for festival attendees. Dating three years, Kaylen Betts (left) and Angel Carbajal of Beloit left with a colorful custom-made marker-and-watercolor memento by Elkhorn live event caricature artist Tim Kannard of Laughing Dawg Studio. Miami resident Cornell Simon mops St. Louis-style rib slabs with barbecue sauce at the Blazin’ Bronco BBQ rib stand at the July 12-16 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Simon is a veteran 23-year grillmaster on the professional national rib festival circuit. Blazin’ Bronco has more than 300 national wins to its credit. The 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition on July 12-15 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds offered delicious, mouth-watering barbecue by 13 world-renowned award-winning professional ribbers — Armadillo’’s BBQ, Aussome Aussie, BBQ King, Blazin’ Broncos, Buck ‘em BBQ, Cowboy’s BBQ & Rib Co., Desperado’s BBQ, Howling Coyote BBQ, Johnson’s BBQ, Just North of Memphis BBQ, MM&E BBQ, Mr. Green’s BBQ and Salt Creek BBQ. Competiting ribbers in the Sunday, July 16 community barbecue competition were slated to include Barnes and Sons BBQ, BBQ Bros., Burton’s BBQ, Du-Little BBQ, Hillbilly Deluxe, HL Smokers, Jampa BBQ, KTB BBQ, Last Place BBQ, Lard Ash BBQ, Lords of Smoke, McKee’s Bar-B-Que, Pauls Smokehouse & BBQ, Pork Lives Matter, Puck Stop BBQ, Ricky’s Ribs, Roll The Bones BBQ, Small & Tall, Smoke The Pig BBQ, Smokin’ Blue BBQ, Todd’s Backyard BBQ, and Wapatui Smokers. Six-year proefessional rib circuit grillmaster Dee Price, of Cleveland, a 37-year barbecue enthusisast, keeps a watchful eye on charcoal-grilled rib slabs at the Buck ‘em BBQ stand at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Professional ribber and Purple Heart veteran Col. Dan Johnson of Virginia Beach, Va., the 38-year owner of Johnson’s Hickory Smoked Bar-B-Que, displays his grillmaster skills at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Arkansas-born Johnson and his pit crew have won numerous local, regional, national and international rib competition awards for their St. Louis-style ribs and sauce. The 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest, now in its seventh season, was expected to draw crowds in excess of 100,000 attendees to the Walworth County Fairground across the span of its 5-day July 12-16 run. As seen here, the festival grounds were filled with food and merchandise vendors, an artisanarts-and-crafts market, and carnival rides and games. Pitmaster Jeff Mynak of Racine-based MM&E Premium Meats & East spritzes Texas-stylebarbecue ribs in his custom smoker at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. MME&E was the 2022 Elkhorn Ribfest Grand Champion. Fiddler and vocalist Colleen Kuraszek and guitarist, vocalist and namesake band leader Judson Brown headlined the Walworth County Fairgrounds' Park Stage as The Judson Brown Band peformed a mix of acoustic rock, pop and country music at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest. The July 12-16, 2023 Elkhiorn Ribfest national rib competition drew large crowds at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Seen is a Thursday afternoon line at the barbecue rib stand run by nantional award winning rib vendor Desperado's BBQ & Rib Co. of Hinckley, Ohio. Pitmaster Mike Frost of Ohio loads dry-rubbed St. Louis-style pork sparerib slabs into the rotary smoker at the Armadillo’s Rib & BBQ Co. tent at the July 12-16, 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Professional grillmaster Riley Atkinson prepares a barbecue rib order at the Just North of Memphis BBQ stand at the July 12-16, 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Owned by Jon and Kristy Bigalk of Annandale, Minn., just west of the Twin Cities metro area, Just North of Memphis is a charter Elkhorn Ribfest competitor, serving up Memphis-style dry-rubbed barbeque ribs and three award-winning sauces. Ft. Atkinson resident Travis Lindsey (pictured) tried his hand at the midway Strongman Challenge run by Fond du Lac-based carnival entertainment vendor Fun 'n Games at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. The challenge, a two-minute full body hang from a suspended bar, is a feat accomplished by five out of 100 challengers according to ride operator Christopher Thorsen. Lindsey lasted 59:29 seconds into the 2-minute challenge. First-time Elkhorn Ribfest attendee Zac Cox, of Burlington, samples barbecue ribs from Woodstock, Ill.-based professional ribber BBQ King Express Meat Market and Sandwich Shop at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. BBQ King would go on to take first place Best Ribs honors at the festival. Popular Connecticut street artist ARCY returned to the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn July 12-16 to engage in live art demonstrations as he created two large scale 8x12-foot spray paint art murals at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition. 