Happenings Paula Poundstone, local ‘Idol’ contestant performing live at Geneva Stage Steve Targo May 23, 2026 1 hr ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A comedian from HBO comedy specials and a hometown singer who was on “American Idol” will soon entertain audiences in Lake Geneva.kAm~? $2EFC52J[ yF?6 e[ !2F=2 !@F?5DE@?6 A6C7@C>D 2E v6?6G2 $E286[ acc qC@25 $E][ {2<6 v6?6G2]k^AmkAms@@CD @A6? 2E eib_ A]>] %96 D9@H DE2CED 2E fib_ A]>]k^Am Comedian, author and multi-hyphenate extraordinaire Paula Poundstone is poised to bring laughter back to Lake Geneva when she performs at the Geneva Stage. 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What to know Lakeland Health Care Center to host annual car show kAm~? $2EFC52J[ yF?6 `b[ v6?6G2 $E286 H:== 9@DE 2 4@?46CE 3J v6?6G:6G6 w6JH2C5[ 2 D:?86C H9@ 8C6H FA :? E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 2C62]k^AmkAmx? E96 =2E6DE D62D@? @7 E96 %' D9@H “p>6C:42? x5@=[” w6JH2C5 H2D 2>@?8 E96 E@A a_ 4@?E6DE2?ED]k^AmkAm%96 w6JH2C5 4@?46CE H:== 762EFC6 DA64:2= 8F6DED '6?FD[ s2C=:? — E96 :?5:6 A@A 5F@ @7 z2C:6 %@55 2?5 q6EDJ p56]k^Am kAms@@CD @A6? yF?6 `b 2E e A]>] $9@H DE2CED 2E f A]>] %:4<6ED 2C6 Sad]k^Am Lake Geneva native Genevieve Heyward, formerly a contestant on this season’s “American Idol,” is playing a concert in her hometown. 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E96 #6D@CE6C A286 7@C >@C6 56E2:=D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$@?D @7 $686Ci p %C:3FE6 E@ q@3 $686Ck^DEC@?8m — k6>muC:52J[ yF?6 `h[ 5@@CD e A]>][ D9@H f A]>]k^6>m %:4<6ED Sbd\c_]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mq@J q2?5 #6G:6Hk^DEC@?8m — k6>m$2EFC52J[ yF?6 a_[ 5@@CD f A]>][ D9@H g A]>]k^6>m %:4<6ED Sbh]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mp %C:3FE6 E@ uC2?<:6 '2==: U2>Aj E96 u@FC $62D@?D H:E9 E96 u@FC r }@E6Dk^DEC@?8m — k6>m$2EFC52J[ yF?6 af[ 5@@CD e A]>][ D9@H f A]>]k^6>m %:4<6ED Sc_\cd]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$@?D @7 r9:428@i p %C:3FE6 E@ qCF46 $AC:?8DE66?k^DEC@?8m — k6>m$2EFC52J[ yF=J `g[ 5@@CD e A]>][ D9@H f A]>]k^6>m %:4<6ED Sbd\c_]k^Am Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Steve Targo Special Sections Coordinator Author email Follow Steve Targo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lake Geneva school district issues statement regarding meeting The Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District addressed recent teacher resignations at Central-Denison Elementary, citing lack of support from d… Lake Geneva considers accessibility options for beach Lake Geneva officials are considering purchasing items to help make Riviera Beach more accessible for residents with disabilities. 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