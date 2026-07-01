Alert Featured Top Story Topical Portions of Wrigley Drive closed for Fourth of July event Jul 1, 2026 5 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Areas of Wrigley Drive to be closed during Liberty on the Lake event kAm(C:8=6J sC:G6[ 7C@> qC@25 $EC66E E@ r6?E6C $EC66E[ H:== 36 4=@D65 2E c A]>] $2EFC52J[ yF=J c 7@C E96 {:36CEJ @? E96 {2<6 6G6?E] %96 C@25 :D D6E E@ C6\@A6? 2E `_ A]>]k^Amk9am!2EC:@E:4 32==6E 4@>:?8 E@ t=<9@C? k^9amkAm%96 (:D4@?D:? s2?46 %962EC6 H:== A6C7@C> “p w6C@’D w@>64@>:?8[” 2E f A]>] yF=J `` 2?5 a A]>] yF=J `a 2E t=<9@C? pC62 w:89 $49@@=[ cga t] v6?6G2 $E]k^Am kAm%96 AC@5F4E:@? :D D6E 2E E96 4@?4=FD:@? @7 (@C=5 (2C xx 2?5 9:89=:89ED E96 6IA6C:6?46D @7 C6EFC?:?8 p>6C:42? D6CG:46 >6>36CD 2?5 E96:C 72>:=:6D] xE :?4=F56 32==6E[ DE@CJE6==:?8 2?5 >FD:4 7C@> E96 `hc_D]k^Am People are also reading… UW-Madison's food-delivery robots pulled off campus Former Lake Geneva boat launch worker taken into custody How the Packers' 6 draft picks have fared this offseason Concerns linger related to Central-Denison Elementary School Deadline set for Simple Food Group to complete purchase of Sheridan Springs Road property Sun Prairie dive Wagner's Bar is for sale after losing liquor license Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Up to $21 Million Private Placement Financing Retail anomaly Johnson’s One Stop thrives in rural Crawford County Town of Delavan to host annual Lakefest on June 27 Lake Geneva considers establishing a parks foundation Here's who’s running for Wisconsin governor in 2026 Walworth County Sheriff’s Office: Kayaker found dead on Lake Ivanhoe Nearly 500 new apartment units to be developed in Kenosha following Plan Commission’s OK Lake Geneva Cruise Line conducts mailboat jumper tryouts kAm%96 a_ae 42DE 762EFC6D (:D4@?D:? ?2E:G6D p9?2 {:A49:<[ {:=J t582C[ r256? !:6C46[ y@C52? rFCE:?[ $2>F6= wF36CEJ 2?5 y@D6A9 wF36CEJ[ 2?5 DEF56?E 52?46CD 7C@> (:D4@?D:? s2?46 %962EC6 r@?D6CG2E@CJ 2?5 DEF5:@D E9C@F89@FE E96 DE2E6]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ @C E@ AFC492D6 E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]H:D4@?D:?52?46E962EC6]4@>QmHHH]H:D4@?D:?52?46E962EC6]4@>k^2mk^Am k9am*|rp @A6?D ?6H #64 #@@> k^9amkAm%96 v6?6G2 {2<6D u2>:=J *|rp 92D @A6?65 2 ?6H #64 #@@>[ 762EFC:?8 2? :?E6C24E:G6 {tv~ 3F:=5:?8 H2==[ 2 92?5D\@? D6?D@CJ H2==[ 2 82>6D 2?5 24E:G:EJ 2C62[ 2?5 2 DEF5J 2?5 9@>6H@C< 2C62]k^Am kAm“z:5D ?665 =6DD D4C66? E:>6 2?5 >@C6 A=2JE:>6[” rt~ |:4926= zC2>A D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6] “%9:D ?6H DA246 8:G6D 49:=5C6? 2?5 72>:=:6D 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ =62C?[ 4C62E6[ 6IA=@C6 2?5 DA6?5 BF2=:EJ E:>6 E@86E96C H9:=6 6?;@J:?8 2== E96 36?67:ED @7 E96 *|rp]”k^Am kAm%96 #64 #@@> :D 2G2:=23=6 7@C FD6 3J >6>36CD 2?5 8F6DED] r9:=5C6? h 2?5 J@F?86C >FDE 36 244@>A2?:65 3J 2? 25F=E]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 42== aea\acg\ea`` @C G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]v6?6G2{2<6D*|rp]@C8QmHHH]v6?6G2{2<6D*|rp]@C8k^2m]k^Am Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story