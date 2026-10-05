5 big blocks from around Wisconsin: week of Sept. 20 edition Kaitlyn Hupp Oct 5, 2026 16 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save kAm%96 {2<6 v6?6G2 #68:@?2= }6HD 92D A2CE?6C65 H:E9 wF5= E@ AC@G:56 2 =@@< 2E D@>6 @7 E96 DE2E6’D E@A 9:89 D49@@= DA@CED 9:89=:89ED E9:D 72==]k^AmkAm%9:D 65:E:@? AC@G:565 2 =@@< 2E 7:G6 9F86 3=@4<D 7C@> G@==6J32== A=2J6CD 2C@F?5 (:D4@?D:? 5FC:?8 E96 H66< @7 $6AE] a_]k^AmkAm(2E49 E9:D G:56@ E@ D66 H9:49 A=2JD >256 E96 4FE]k^Am Williams Bay girls volleyball falls to Deerfield Senior Brynn Reinhardt serves against conference opponent Deerfield. Kaitlyn Hupp Junior Rori Hayes tips the ball over the net against Deerfield blockers. Kaitlyn Hupp Junior outside hitter Rori Hayes spikes the ball against Deerfield. Kaitlyn Hupp Senior Aubree Kunes serves the ball off a jump. Kaitlyn Hupp Senior setter Lauryn Sikes sets the ball for one of her Bulldog teammates. Kaitlyn Hupp Junior Hailey McAfoose gets the dig while returning a serve from the Deerfield team. Kaitlyn Hupp Senior Brynn Reinhardt tips the ball past the Deerfield block. Kaitlyn Hupp Williams Bay Volleyball team celebrates after winning a point during a match against Deerfield. Kaitlyn Hupp Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Badger varsity girls volleyball falls to Elkhorn in five sets The Badgers won the first and fourth sets but ultimately lost the final set 15-12. Watch Now: Related Video Post-Week 5 College Football Power Rankings: Georgia and Alabama Take Over the Top 2 NFL Overreactions Week 4: First place New York Giants + Chiefs still undefeated NFL Overreactions Week 4: First place New York Giants + Chiefs still undefeated A look inside American Family Field before NLDS Game 2 A look inside American Family Field before NLDS Game 2 US LBM Coaches Poll: Top 10 Shakeup as Florida tumbles out of top 10 US LBM Coaches Poll: Top 10 Shakeup as Florida tumbles out of top 10 Watch Now: Related Video Post-Week 5 College Football Power Rankings: Georgia and Alabama Take Over the Top 2 NFL Overreactions Week 4: First place New York Giants + Chiefs still undefeated NFL Overreactions Week 4: First place New York Giants + Chiefs still undefeated A look inside American Family Field before NLDS Game 2 A look inside American Family Field before NLDS Game 2 US LBM Coaches Poll: Top 10 Shakeup as Florida tumbles out of top 10 US LBM Coaches Poll: Top 10 Shakeup as Florida tumbles out of top 10