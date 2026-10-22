5 standout kickoff returns from around Wisconsin: Week 9 edition Kaitlyn Hupp Oct 22, 2026 17 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save kAm%96 {2<6 v6?6G2 #68:@?2= }6HD 92D A2CE?6C65 H:E9 wF5= E@ AC@G:56 2 =@@< 2E D@>6 @7 E96 DE2E6’D E@A 9:89 D49@@= DA@CED 9:89=:89ED E9:D 72==]k^AmkAm%9:D 65:E:@? AC@G:565 2 =@@< 2E 7:G6 ?:7EJ <:4<@77 C6EFC?D 7C@> 7@@E32== A=2J6CD 2C@F?5 (:D4@?D:? 5FC:?8 (66< h 24E:@?]k^AmkAm(2E49 E9:D G:56@ E@ D66 H9:49 A=2JD >256 E96 4FE]k^Am Photos: Jake Ferguson's career with Wisconsin Badgers football Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson catches a pass under coverage by Northwestern defensive back Coco Azema during their 2021 game at Camp Randall Stadium. KAYLA WOLF, State Journal archives Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson is tackled by Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. during their 2021 game at Camp Randall Stadium. KAYLA WOLF, State Journal archives Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson attempts to catch a pass as it flies behind Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks during their 2021 game at Camp Randall Stadium. KAYLA WOLF, State Journal archives Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson runs through a drill during a 2021 spring practice. KELLI STEFFES, UW Athletics Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson catches a pass over the middle against Minnesota during their 2020 game at Camp Randall Stadium. STEVE APPS, State Journal archives Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson is tackled by Indiana defensive back Devon Matthews during their 2020 game at Camp Randall Stadium. STEVE APPS, State Journal archives Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson celebrates his touchdown catch with fullback Mason Stokke during the Badgers' 2020 game against Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium. STEVE APPS, State Journal archives Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson is uncovered on a touchdown catch against Illinois during their 2020 game at Camp Randall Stadium. STEVE APPS, State Journal archives Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson makes a snow angel at TCF Stadium following the Badgers' 38-17 victory over Minnesota in their 2019 game. MARK VANCLEAVE, Star Tribune Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson tries to keep his balance after making a catch against Michigan State during their 2019 game at Camp Randall Stadium. STEVE APPS, State Journal archives Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson is knocked out of bounds on the 1-yard line by Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson during their 2019 game at Camp Randall Stadium. STEVE APPS, State Journal archives Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson picks up a chunk of yards against Michigan State during their 2019 game at Camp Randall Stadium. STEVE APPS, State Journal archives Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson is tackled by Northwestern defensive back Coco Azema during their 2019 game at Camp Randall Stadium. STEVE APPS, State Journal archives Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson is tackle by Rutgers defensive back Kiy Hester during their 2018 game at Camp Randall Stadium. STEVE APPS, State Journal archives Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson tries to break free from the Rutgers defense during their 2018 game at Camp Randall Stadium. STEVE APPS, State Journal archives Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson is hit by Illinois defensive back Stanley Green during their 2018 game at Camp Randall Stadium. Illinois was called for two penalties on the play. STEVE APPS, State Journal archives Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson looks for running room during the Badgers' 2018 game against Nebraska at Camp Randall Stadium. STEVE APPS, State Journal archives Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson, right, celebrates a touchdown with running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Kendric Pryor during the Badgers' 2018 game at Iowa. STEVE APPS, State Journal archives Tight end Jake Ferguson hauls in a 6-yard scoring reception against Iowa during their 2018 game in Iowa City, Iowa. The touchdown was a career first for the redshirt freshman, a former Madison Memorial athlete. STEVE APPS, State Journal archives Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson picks up a first down after the catch against BYU during their 2018 game at Camp Randall Stadium. STEVE APPS, State Journal archives Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson is chased by Cougars linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi during their 2018 game at Camp Randall Stadium. STEVE APPS, State Journal archives Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson, left, and fullback Alec Ingold celebrate their team's win over Michigan in their 2017 game at Camp Randall Stadium. M.P. KING, State Journal archives Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Week 9 high school football scores A number of high-profile games highlight the Week 9 high school football schedule. Follow the action with our live scoreboard. Union Grove spoils Lake Geneva Badger's homecoming, 34-14 Badger ended its season with this game, marking the first time in 20 years that it will not be headed to the WIAA playoffs. 5 big-time TDs from around Wisconsin: Week 9 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. Week 8 high school football scores A number of high-profile games highlight the Week 8 high school football schedule. Follow the action with our live scoreboard. 5 defensive TDs from around Wisconsin: Week 9 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. 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