Alert Top Story Spotlight Topical WIAA State Tennis: Big Foot's Parker places fifth Kaitlyn Hupp Oct 26, 2026 7 hrs ago × Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sophomore Annabelle Parker returns a serve during her singles match against Kenosha St. Joseph. Kaitlyn Hupp kAmq:8 u@@E D@A9@>@C6 p??236==6 !2C<6C A=2465 7:7E9 :? s:G:D:@? a E96 (xpp $E2E6 r92>A:@?D9:A 7@C v:C=D %6??:D :? |25:D@?[ 56762E:?8 %2EF> q2=56CC2>2 7C@> w@H2C5D vC@G6]k^AmkAm!2C<6C’D A=2465 7@FCE9 :? E96 a_ad]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? |@?C@6 7C@> q2586C =@DE :? E96 7@FCE9 C@F?5 @7 E96 s:G:D:@? ` E@FC?2>6?E E@ r6=:2 v6?E:=6 7C@> }66?29]k^AmkAmq2586C 5@F3=6D E62> @7 |288:6 w@H6 2?5 $@7:2 z=6D>:E9 =@DE :? E96 D64@?5 C@F?5 @7 E96 s:G:D:@? ` E@FC?2>6?E E@ tG6=J? $9F6?<6 2?5 sJ=2? $K6DE6C?:2< @7 qC@@<7:6=5 t2DE]k^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp 14 hrs ago Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story A tennis club evolves with the growth of pickleball Watch Now: Related Video Luke Fickell on the Badgers' sideline interference penalty against USC Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's news conference Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's news conference Luke Fickell's mind turned to Iowa quickly after upset win over USC Luke Fickell's mind turned to Iowa quickly after upset win over USC Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell explains why there was less offseason emphasis on losing to Iowa Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell explains why there was less offseason emphasis on losing to Iowa Watch Now: Related Video Luke Fickell on the Badgers' sideline interference penalty against USC Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's news conference Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's news conference Luke Fickell's mind turned to Iowa quickly after upset win over USC Luke Fickell's mind turned to Iowa quickly after upset win over USC Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell explains why there was less offseason emphasis on losing to Iowa Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell explains why there was less offseason emphasis on losing to Iowa