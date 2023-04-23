Dear W.C.,

My husband and I bought our own little house in 1980. In 1992, he died while on his way to work and I have been on my own ever since. We never were able to have any children. I have worked all these years and thanks to always living on a budget I have been able to pay off my home. I am now 74 years old, but I must still work in order to afford my car, property taxes and medications. Now I am having terrible pain in my mouth due to a root canal I was told I need. I am also having plumbing problems because I can no longer get water in my kitchen. I must carry all my dishes to my bathtub to wash. At my age with bad knees, it is not easy getting on your knees to wash dishes. I don’t know what I will do because the only way I could afford any of these expenses is if I give up food and paying my utilities. I have always managed to repair nearly everything in the house myself, but this is beyond my abilities. The pain in my mouth is excruciating so I will have to try to put it on a credit plan because I cannot live like this any longer. I just don’t know how I will be able to make those payments on my budget that has already been stretched by high food and gas prices.

Dear Readers,

It has been a difficult year to date for many senior citizens in our communities. The requests we have received have been heartbreaking as so many are on their own with no family to help or their families are struggling to pay their own bills in the current economic state. A carefully planned budget from just a year ago will not cover the same food, gas and utility expenses.

This senior woman was one of many requests from the elderly we receive weekly through letters, calls and emails. The inability to pay expenses that were paid successfully in the past and if they had any retirement savings, they have depleted it much faster than anticipated. This has been what I have heard over and over. When you add in an extra expense, such as an expensive dental procedure or car repair, it quickly turns into a possible emergency scenario as we begin to see skipped meals and medications in order to pay expenses.

I called the senior woman to find out more about her situation. I always learn more when we speak either in person or over the phone. When we began to talk, I immediately heard the pain the woman was in as she winced and vocally expressed her pain. Thank God she had an appointment the following day to have her root canal surgery. I asked if she was able to talk and she said it would be the perfect distraction from the pain. I contacted her just in time before she took on another bill she would struggle to pay.

We discussed food insecurity but that was not of top concern at the moment because she admitted that due to the pain in her tooth, she had not been able to eat much over the past few weeks. She did admit that the increase in food prices had affected her food budget and ability to purchase fresh foods. I would add grocery gift cards to take the edge off her food budget for the next few months as her mouth healed and she could eat nutritious foods again.

I asked her about her job, and she shared how much she loved it. She enjoyed the company of her co-workers and keeping herself busy. She did not plan on retiring anytime soon and added, “It’s a good thing because I can’t afford to retire anyway.” She had missed several days recently due to the pain she was enduring and that would have a negative effect on her present budget.

We discussed the necessary home repairs, and I promised I would have one of our trusted plumbers come over to see what was needed to restore running water to her kitchen. The senior woman began to cry then and asked, “Are you for real? I have never had anyone offer to help me in all these years since my husband passed away.” I assured her The Time is Now to Help was for real and thanks to all of “You” our caring and sharing donors we would be able to help her through this difficult time.

After reviewing her budget, I put together a plan that would keep her from having to skip essentials in order to survive. It was more cost effective for her to stay in her home, even with the reasonable repairs that would be completed, than to pay what is often expensive rent. We would pay her utility bill, her dental bill that would remove the pain she had been enduring and pay for her plumbing repair that would allow her to again use her kitchen sink. It was not an expensive repair, but it brought a huge sigh of relief for the poor senior woman to know she no longer had to do her dishes on her knees in the bathtub.

All this assistance was thanks to your support. Thank you for your donations that allow us to provide life changing poverty relief to hundreds of our fellow creations each year.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal