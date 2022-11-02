'World's tallest glass tree' to be built outside Yerkes this December

Another big attraction will be coming to Yerkes Observatory this holiday season – the "world’s tallest glass tree," the observatory announced Wednesday, Nov. 2.

This is not something that will be going up in one day. It will be going up little by little over the course of three weekends in December, Dec. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18.

The glass tree will be crafted using donated recycled glass bottles that will be melted down and then created to form the tree.

While the artists are working, the public will be invited to stop by and observe the progress for free outside Yerkes, 323 W. Geneva St. in Williams Bay. There are also plans for possibly a small vendor fair and possible transport system to bring people in since there is not much parking on the grounds, said Walt Chadick, Yerkes director of programs.

“It’s a neat addition to our lake district,” Chadick said. “It’s about adding to the joy in the community.”

At the same time, the event will help highlight the art of glass blowing which is also an important part of Yerkes' history. Yerkes has astronomical images preserved on glass plates as well as intricate glass lighting in the facility. That is in addition to the glass plates that make up the large refractor telescopes inside the observatory, which dates back to 1897 and is known as “the birthplace of modern astrophysics.”

The two masterminds behind the glass tree are Rob Elliott and Jason Mack.

Mack has lived and worked in Champaign, Ill. since 2014 according to his website, mackglass.com.

“Jason first melted glass when he took a glass bead-making class with his mom at age 17 in 2001. He hasn't stopped melting since,” the site states. “In 2007, Jason graduated from Illinois State University with a BS in studio art with a focus in glassblowing. Since then, he has created a style and method of building large, on-site steel and glass sculptures using a mobile glass furnace he designed and built in his garage.”

He has done major installations for Heartland Community College in Bloomington, lll., Cornell Tech's new campus in New York City, and worked with many businesses and cities to create unique projects and live events.

He works along with Elliott, who has been with him since day one. Elliot, who has been friends with Mack since junior high, happens to have a second home in the Williams Bay area and is excited to be able to spend the holiday season here.

While this year’s tree is slated to be “the world’s largest glass tree” this is certainly not Elliott and Mack’s first venture making a glass Christmas tree.

In 2020 and 2021, they created tall glass Christmas trees in Champaign. The first stood at 31 feet and the second stood at 35 feet because it had a star on top. This year’s is slated to be even taller.

The building of the tree is set to start Dec. 2. Work hours will be 4-8 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

In the near future, public collection sites will be set up for people in the community to start to drop off glass bottles to be used in the project. If they have wrappers, it’s okay because they will burn off in the process.