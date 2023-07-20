Officials from the Wisconsin Power & Light Company are considering a new location for Lake Geneva’s Downtown electrical distribution substation.

Company representatives plan to retire the Downtown substation near the Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., and purchase about 2.5 acres of land north of the White River Dog Park near Mill Street from the city to construct a new electrical distribution substation.

Wisconsin Power & Light Company officials presented the plan to city aldermen during the Lake Geneva City Council meeting, July 10.

Jessica Bahr, representative for Wisconsin Power & Light Company, said the current Downtown distribution substation is “near the end of its life cycle.”

“Everything gets older and needs a little rebuild,” she said.

Greg Ardey, project manager for Wisconsin Power & Light Company, said a new substation should be built sometime in the near future.

“We’re always looking at our assets and evaluating failure rates. When we say ‘near life’s end,’ it has been there for some time to be honest,” Ardey said. “The facilities of this age and what we’re seeing for failure rates, we’re at a point where we would expect to see more failures of our equipment at this particular location. So that’s really where we’re coming from.”

Bahr said a new substation would help meet the city’s future electrical needs and would allow the city to accommodate electric vehicles and any future solar energy-related projects. The proposed site for the substation also would include a retention pond and infiltration pond.

“Along with the community’s renewable energy projects and needs, it would assist in relationship to electric vehicles and any solar energy projects the city might be planning for,” she said.

Bahr said an electrical distribution substation located on the north side of Lake Geneva recently was upgraded and a substation located on the south side of the city is scheduled to be upgraded within the next five or seven years, but those projects will not completely meet the city’s future needs.

“Both of those efforts will not really relieve the need to rebuild this substation,” Bahr said. “This substation is particularly serving this Downtown community.”

Bahr said the area near the White River Dog Park is an ideal site for the substation because it is located near a transmission line near Waverly Street. She said the 2.5-acre site also would allow the substation to be expanded in the future.

“So we’re preparing for the future,” Bahr said. “If electric vehicles are something that takes off in your community, we are able to be prepared because that’s a big, big need.”

During the council meeting, several city officials asked questions about the planned project and proposed location for the substation.

Alderwoman Peg Esposito asked if other locations were considered for the substation. She said the dog park is near the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, which the city recently purchased and is looking to develop.

“We recently purchased that whole Hillmoor property and we’re talking about turning that into a central park,” Esposito said. “This seems like not the best entry to a central park.”

Ardey said they did look at other locations but feel the area near the dog park is the most logical site for the substation because it is near a transmission line. The other sites also were located too close to the other two substations.

“Giving the proximity of our location, we were really tight on where it would make sense to fit within this system and be useful for rebuild,” Ardey said. “So there’s some leeway here but there really isn’t much to really get the best bang for the overall system.”

Mayor Charlene Klein questioned whether the substation could be rebuilt at its current location.

“Maybe we won’t need that kind of a huge substation that’s going to take away a part of our potential park,” Klein said. “We might not need that big of a facility is what I’m saying.”

Ardey said if the substation was rebuilt at its current location it could support the city’s electrical needs for the next 30 years, but then city officials would have to address the issue again after that time.

“Rebuilding in the existing location we would be good for another 30 years, then we would have to do something else,” Ardey said. “We really won’t have the space at that location to do anything else. If it becomes the council’s wish to not relocate, we would rebuild our facilities. But at some point when none of us are here, it would have to be addressed at that point.”

Bahr said after the new substation is constructed the current substation would be retired, and the site could be used for additional parking.

“We understand— through your comprehensive plan— that parking is a very large concern for your community, and as part of that if we rebuild in our existing location we’re going to be taking away more parking from your community,” Bahr said. “If we are able to relocate, there’s definitely pros to that in adding more parking in that location.”

Bahr said the area near the dog park also meets the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource’s requirements for constructing a substation.

“We are outside of all the wetlands if there were any wetlands in that area. The retention pond and infiltration pond are permissible through the DNR also,” Bahr said. “So we’ve done the preliminary work to make sure it’s possible. They haven’t approved it, but per their guidelines we have met or exceeded them with the site we have provided you.”

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she would like Wisconsin Power & Light Company representatives to look over the other potential sites again to determine if they would be appropriate locations for a substation.

“I think you have looked at many spots, so I think you need to look at those spots again,” Fesenmaier said. “Listen to what we’re saying about the White River and some of the other comments. Be creative, and remember we have higher standards than the DNR.”

Alderman Ken Howell said he would like the company to present the council with information about the advantages and disadvantages of locating a substation at each of the sites that were considered.

“It looks like we’re going to need a little more convincing of why you selected the site you selected,” Howell said.

Ardey said they could look at the other sites again and asked city officials to inform them of other sites they would like the company to consider.

“We can come back with those but if there are any particular spots that you would like us to evaluate, that would make our task not necessarily easier but maybe more complete,” Ardey said.

Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission were set to discuss amending the city’s comprehensive plan to allow Wisconsin Power & Light Company to construct the substation on the 2.5 acres of land near White River Dog Park during their July 17 meeting, but the item was removed from the agenda.