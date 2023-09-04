According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four older adults has a fall each year and Wisconsin leads the nation in fall-related deaths for people 60 years and older.

The Stepping On program offered by the Walworth County Aging and Disability Resource Center has been researched and proven to reduce falls by 31 %.

Stepping On gives participants strategies for avoiding falls in just seven weekly sessions, including balance and strength exercises, home safety check suggestions, medication review and more.

Local experts, including a physical therapist and pharmacist, visit over the course of the seven sessions to provide fall-prevention information and strategies.

The workshop is designed for people 60 years or older who have fallen and/or have a fear of falling.

Stepping On will be held in the Stratford Community Room from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays, from Sept. 21 through Nov. 2, at Westshire Farms at the Lakes, 5680 Parliament Lane in Delavan.

The workshop has a suggested contribution of $10.

For questions or to register for the program, contact Chetney Blaszczyk RDN, CD at (262) 741-3309.