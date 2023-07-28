Lake Geneva officials have approved to levy a special assessment for an upcoming sidewalk repair project.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, July 10, to levy a special assessment for the Baker Street sidewalk repair project, which is scheduled to begin in September.

The project is set to include establishing sidewalk connections along the north side of Baker Street and replacing sidewalk panels on Wells Street, Henry Street, Wheeler Street, Center Street, North Street, Madison Street, Warren Street, Williams Street and Dodge Street.

The sidewalk repair project is expected to cost about $47,747 with the city paying the cost to replace sidewalks in front of city-owned property, and “benefitted property owners” being assessed to pay the cost of repairs being done near their properties.

City officials estimate that there are about 99 “benefitted properties” located within the project area. The “benefitted property owners” are expected to pay between $10.88 per square feet and $15.28 per square feet as part of their shared cost for the project.

Hotel owner concerned how project will affect

her businessMonica Pfeifer, co-owner of Maxwell Mansion, said she is concerned how the project will affect her business. She said several events are scheduled to be held at Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., in September, when the work is set to begin.

“September is an extremely hard month to have a lot of construction happening in front of our property,” Pfeifer said. “We have every single weekend full with weddings. We also have two Friday weddings, two Monday weddings and two corporate groups in house along with three others that are interested in coming during the week.”

Naomi Rauch, project engineer for Kapur & Associates, said she has talked with the contractor of the project about working with the owners of Maxwell Mansion to try to accommodate their event schedule.

“I did talk to the contractor about the restraints the Maxwell Mansion property has related to their business, and while we can try to facilitate the construction I don’t know that I can promise anything as far as when the work will be done,” Rauch said. “All I can tell you is they can’t start until after Labor Day, and it’s weather permitting with how long it will take.”

Rauch said access will be available on Wells Street throughout the course of the project, and the owners of Maxwell Mansion have requested that signs be posted in the area directing people to their business.

“There’s going to be one lane open at all times on Wells Street and the property owners would like to have special signage for Maxwell Mansion so that they can facilitate their guests into the property,” Rauch said.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she also would like the contractors to work with the owners of Maxwell Mansion, so some of the work is not being done when they are conducting an event.

“So open work isn’t being done when they have weddings or functions planned, I think that’s what we’re looking for,” Fesenmaier said. “I know you can’t promise that, but I think the contractor would want to be sensitive to that and would do their very best.”

Alderwoman Linda Frame said she is concerned that the project will reduce the amount of available parking for Maxwell Mansion and asked if the city could provide some additional parking for the business when it hosts events.

“They bring a lot of business to Lake Geneva,” Frame said. “They’ve done a lot to help our economy, and I’m just wondering if it doesn’t go the owners’ way if there’s some way we can accommodate them with some parking.”

Mayor Charlene Klein that is something the city could look into and consider.

“We can take a look at that,” Klein said. “I’m not guaranteeing anything. I’m just saying we can take a look at it.”

